Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dave S's avatar
Dave S
43m

Pfizer-Trump Administration are in complete command. Nothing to see here.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies by Dr. Paul Alexander and others
KP Stoller's avatar
KP Stoller
19mEdited

One vaccine gets pulled because 2 die, COVID stays after killing millions world wide

What is this about?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture