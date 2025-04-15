The FEDERALIST Papers # 78 explains why the President (POTUS Trump) (or which ever future POTUS Democrat or Republican) actually cannot be checked by the lower court judges: "the judiciary, from the
nature of its functions, will always be the least dangerous to the political rights of the constitution; because it will be least in a capacity to annoy or injure them. The executive not only dispense
dispenses the honors, but holds the sword of the community. The legislature not only commands the purse, but prescribes the rules by which the duties and rights of every citizen are to be regulated. The judiciary on the contrary has no influence over either the sword or the purse, no direction either of the strength or of the wealth of the society, and can take no active resolution whatever. It may truly be said to have neither force nor will, but merely judgment; and must ultimately depend upon the aid of the executive arm even5 for the efficacy of its judgments’
In short, the lower courts cannot over-rule the POTUS. Democrat or Republican. If we want it to, we need to go back to congress.
‘Whoever attentively considers the different departments of power must perceive, that in a government in which they are separated from each other, the judiciary, from the nature of its functions, will always be the least dangerous to the political rights of the constitution; because it will be least in a capacity to annoy or injure them. The executive not only dispenses the honors, but holds the sword of the community. The legislature not only commands the purse, but prescribes the rules by which the duties and rights of every citizen are to be regulated. The judiciary on the contrary has no influence over either the sword or the purse, no direction either of the strength or of the wealth of the society, and can take no active resolution whatever. It may truly be said to have neither force nor will, but merely judgment; and must ultimately depend upon the aid of the executive arm even5 for the efficacy of its judgments.6
This simple view of the matter suggests several important consequences. It proves incontestibly that the judiciary is beyond comparison the weakest of the three departments of power;* that it can never attack with success either of the other two; and that all possible care is requisite to enable it to defend itself against their attacks.’
The Federalist No. 78, [28 May 1788]
SCOTUS, is another matter.
If I recall correctly, Thomas Jefferson was very suspicious of the judiciary. TJ spot on again.
The Federalist is correct. And - Trump is trying to use his authority of the Executive Branch to fix our long broken corrupt government and system that has devolved to a point that it no longer serves WE THE AMERICAN PEOPLE as it WAS DESIGNED TO DO and get it back on course to the Constitutional Republic it was always set up to be.
The bad guys & establishment of both parties (and their servants the fake media not free press) are fighting him tooth & nail with these hand picked District court judges. This is a desperate last ditch means to stop him because they have and are benefiting in some way from the corruption, money, and self serving power they are desperately are trying to cling too the false system they created. It’s not going to work.
And those of us who are awake should stop all the hand wringing without full thought every time Trump takes an action to protect us & the Constitution. He took an oath to not only protect & defend but.as only the Presidents oath includes… PRESERVE the Constituan. We’ve had a lot of weak or bad presidents that ignored this or only worried about their own political interests at the time and not looking out for the people and the country .. NOW we FINALLY have a President who loves both and is trying to ensure it’s survival for long after he is gone. This should be what we all want!