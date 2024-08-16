MANY VOICES, ONE FREEDOM: UNITED IN THE 1ST AMENDMENT

The truth is that we are being shaped, governed, and overloaded by a malevolent and, at times, overtly malicious group of people who have an insatiable thirst for control over us, for power, ex-cathedra, and unbridled money. They have zero care in how they achieve these objectives. They will stop at nothing. Moreover, as in the fraud non-pandemic (COVID), they found a way to deceive and misdirect us into thinking they want to ‘do good by us.’ Pure EVIL.

‘COVID… Fuhgeddaboudit? You just want us to forget about it… RNC? DNC?

These six bullet points mark the dates that have destroyed so many lives. Yet, with the upcoming presidential election only a few months away, neither the Democrat nor Republican candidates feel the need to discuss anything related to COVID. The ‘Forbidden Fruit’ of the political elite. Will the upcoming Democratic National Convention be any different?

> March 13, 2020 ⏤ The Trump/Pence Administration declares a nationwide emergency and issues a travel ban on non-U.S. citizens traveling from 26 European countries due to COVID-19.

> March 15, 2020 ⏤ States begin implementing shutdowns to prevent the spread of a virus identified as COVID-19. School and business closures begin — the start of a historic economic fallout that would scar us forever.

> April 30, 2020 ⏤ The Trump/Pence Administration launched Operation Warp Speed under the expert advice and guidance of Anthony Fauci, Deborah Birx, the CCP, and other globalist morons.

> January 20, 2021 ⏤ The Biden/Harris Administration commences as they double down on stupid.

> On September 9, 2021 ⏤ The Biden/Harris Administration mandated that employers with 100+ employees, all federal employees and contractors, and all healthcare workers be vaccinated. These new mandates covered about 100 million workers, or two-thirds of all workers in the U.S.

> May 5, 2023 ⏤ The World Health Organization (WHO) declares the end of the pandemic phase of COVID-19. (NOTE: COVID continues with boosters, masking etc.…)

Today, we are told to just “Fuhgeddaboudit!”

Forget about that time. Just forget about it. Forget about it all. Pretend like it never happened. Wipe the slate clean. Bury the past…literally. Forgive and forget. Kumbaya.

The truth is that we are being shaped, governed, and overloaded by a malevolent and, at times, overtly malicious group of people who have an insatiable thirst for control over us, for power, ex-cathedra, and unbridled money. They have zero care in how they achieve these objectives. They will stop at nothing. Moreover, as in the fraud non-pandemic (COVID), they found a way to deceive and misdirect us into thinking they want to ‘do good by us.’ Pure EVIL.

That they are virtuous and decent people who will help us… We fell for it and even believed that the people who caused the harm were the good guys. We fell for a COVID vaccine that today, on balance, has shown itself to have never been safe or effective and is deadly to the vaccine taker.

Even worse, we continue to fall into the same traps over and over across the arc of our lives. We ‘want to believe.’ We want to ‘trust these people’ who really have never had our best interests at heart.

Should we forget about COVID and all of the harm?

Remember our elderly, warehoused away inside a single room, forbidden to hug their children, their grandchildren…crying as they wave through the glass window…treated like animals at the zoo. ‘Drive-by’ funerals. Rubber gloves filled with water…fake hands to clasp while dying alone.

Untouched. Scared. Forgotten.

A picture is worth a thousand words.

But please, just forget about all the lives lost. Do not mourn the lost days, lost memories, and lost lives.

Orwellian mandates, insanity, inhumanity, cruelty, and injustice.

Ask yourself, how can we forget?

Why should we forget?

Why are we being led to forget?

We the people, must demand a conversation. Accountability. We want some justice.

We the people, must not forget that both Trump and Harris (Biden) are vying to be our President. Both played a government role during those disastrous four years. Both continue to ignore the outcomes that have destroyed lives and even killed far too many human lives!

We must learn from our mistakes, or we are doomed to repeat them — and we will.

What say you, Mr. Trump? Operation Warp Speed? Safety and efficacy? An experimental vaccine? Emergency Use Authorization?

What say you, Ms. Harris? Vaccine mandates? Dividing the country between vaccinated/unvaccinated? My body/My choice…just for abortions? Why the hard push to get everyone vaccinated, especially children who were at zero risk? Data suggests today, after four years, that across the entire USA, not one ‘healthy’ child got COVID, got severely ill, or died from it, not one! So very many of our loved ones were harmed by the COVID ‘protocol’ of isolation, powerful, often deadly sedatives like midazolam, morphine, deadly Remdesivir, and intubation and the ventilator that killed the vast majority placed on the ventilators. My knowledge today is that most people put on ventilators died from it.

Most people across the COVID nightmare that appears more today as a fraud than an actual ‘pandemic’ died from the denial of treatment due to beds all being closed off as COVID beds; we all had family, and we know of friends in the same situations. Who confronted the denial of treatment and only ‘COVID beds.’ We are reading of ‘excess deaths’ now bubbling up, damage due to the lockdowns, business closures, school closures, mask mandates, and shielding policies, and the dangerous, untested, and unsafe mRNA technology vaccine.

Most of the death and destruction was due to some ‘COVID protocol’ as part of the painful, brutal medical mismanagement and hospital policies of our elderly and loved ones. If nothing was done, no response from government ⏤ we would have been far better off as a people. Few would have been harmed, and millions of lives would have been saved.

Why did this happen? Why did it have to happen?

The bottom line is that the ‘government’ response to COVID caused most deaths! It is so mind-boggling to me; some days, I am lost for words, especially given the crushing losses to our children, who will never fully recover. We have so very many children who were harmed for no sound reason. It is unforgivable.

Yet now we get silence?

We need answers. We need accountability. We need justice. We can never forget. We cannot just pretend we did not live in hell for four years. This is outrageous on its face.

“The supreme quality of leadership is integrity,” – Dwight D. Eisenhower.

Integrity, by definition, is the quality of being honest and having strong moral principles.

Which one will step up first? Mr. Trump? Ms. Harris (Biden)?

POTUS Trump, we are looking to you because we trust you, respect you, and know you will do the right thing. You are not only the ‘best’ option, you are the ‘ONLY’ option to do what needs to be done to save America, the greatest nation on God’s green earth. I have tremendous regard for you and trust you to keep us free. Yet we need you to address many questions and pains the society has encountered across the last 4 to 5 years. Especially if this type of ‘pandemic’ situation is presented to you again. We see they are trying with a fake fraud H5N1, H5N2, H5N8 ‘avian bird flu,’ and I argue they are using the over-cycled RT-PCR ‘process’ to pull off the pandemic scare and lockdowns and mRNA vaccine again.

We must never be subjected to this fraud again and the pains and deaths flowing from it, especially when we now know NO COVID lockdown shielding lunatic policy worked. A proper societal discussion must take place urgently for true healing and to allow us to understand how accountability will be had. We need it!

We need to hear your voice, sir! We need to hear from the Democrats, too!

Godspeed to America!’

More:

Attack Kamala Harris on the issues; no mercy on her radical record

The 25th Amendment to US Constitution needs revisiting URGENTLY

Who is running the USA & has been for the last 4 years?

Foreign policy blunders and White House chaos leave America extremely vulnerable

If you wish to give a donation to help, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Please consider support of a good company Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (with antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)