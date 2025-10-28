it’s all about making money as USA circles the drain. just the uber rich enriching themselves and doing things to enrich themselves IMO at the cost to average Americans. its actually repulsive.

fraud; it is all a fraud, the vaccine cartel and they capped it off with the Malone Bourla Bancel Pfizer et al. deadly mRNA vaccine; we all know that illness, pathology, disease had already decline dramatically dropped prior to vaccines being introduced and due in large part to clean water, antiseptic, improved sanitation as well as nutrition.

Hodkinson is right to mention that among the 5 greatest societal hoaxes are Malone mRNA vaccine, statins, cholesterol hoax, CO2 danger climate change…praise to Roger and AMWD…huge praise to AMWD…

‘Vaccine Amnesia: Why Did The Media Stop Covering Vaccine Disasters?

Forgotten news segments show how widely acknowledged vaccine injuries were before the media was bought out by the pharmaceutical industry’

Start Midwestern here and huge praise and support:

“Story at a Glance:



•Something about vaccines (e.g., their promise of a simple injection being sufficient to safely and effectively end all diseases) has always deeply appealed to the minds of government officials.



•Unfortunately, that promise is often a lie, so over and over, unsafe and ineffective vaccines enter the market. When this happens, the officials who are invested in them do everything they can to protect the vaccines from scrutiny and cover up each red flag that emerges and the medical field has dutifully complied.

•In previous decades, the press was much less corrupt than it is now and occasionally would air real investigations into what happened which highlighted the immense suffering many have faced.

•Collectively, these segments both show how much more candid the media used to be about the issues, and how closely many of the things discussed back then are exactly the same as the lies we face now.



•Since those TV programs made many who were suffering from the vaccine injuries realize they were not alone, this created a massive PR problem the vaccine industry, which was eventually solved by preventing any future segments from airing.

•This article was written in the hope that collective amnesia could be broken as we are now at the precipice of the pharmaceutical industry’s grip over the media being broken. For that reason, in this article, I compiled 54 news reports on the dangers of vaccination which have been almost entirely forgotten and would never be aired today.

A key theme I’ve tried to highlight in this publication is that the same medical catastrophes keep repeating (because those responsible are never held accountable), so by understanding what happened in the past, you can see and understand what is happening now and what will likely happen in the future.

For example, because vaccines are “risky but necessary,” the medical profession and government, again and again, concluded that they needed to tell the public all vaccines were “safe and effective” as the potential injuries a mass vaccination campaign would cause were outweighed by “necessary” benefit the vaccines could offer. As such, examples can be found again and again of severe injuries being systematically covered up for the “greater good” (e.g., the earliest documented example I know of this happened in 1874 with the smallpox vaccine) and health authorities concocting the same set of excuses we’ve seen since smallpox as to why those vaccines failed to prevent the diseases they were supposed to.

Since the risks outweigh the benefits for most vaccines (detailed here), a mass vaccination paradigm can only be sustained by censoring all evidence of harm, and then using that absence of evidence as proof the vaccines are safe. As such, over the decades, we’ve seen more and more be done to conceal those harms.

For example, as I showed here, for almost a century, severe neurological injuries following vaccination were routinely reported in the medical literature. Now however, vaccine injuries are censored, and it is virtually impossible to get anything critical of vaccines published in a “reputable” academic journal.

Likewise, despite the “science” saying vaccines are safe, it’s nearly impossible to get ahold of any raw dataset which could objectively answer that question—which Steve Kirsch awoke the public to throughout COVID-19 by publicizing the endless stonewalling he ran into during his relentless quest to get that data.



Note: VAERS, a publicly available injury database the public could submit to, was originally created as part of the 1986 National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act to address an unwillingness by both doctors and vaccine makers to ever report injuries (and hence claim the absence of them was evidence they didn’t happen). Once the act was enacted, the media, government, and medical industry has done all they could to sabotage and disparage it (as they never wanted an open reporting system).

Oddly enough, one of the few datasets we got access to on the dangers of the COVID vaccines originated from South Korea, where electronic medical records from the national health insurance service (totaling roughly half of Seoul’s population) were analyzed, which revealed a large increase in many common disorders.

Following this, another study was published, which revealed the COVID vaccines caused a 68% increase in depression, a 44% increase in anxiety and dissociative, stress-related, and somatoform disorders, and a 93.4% increase in sleep disorders.

I mention this, both because it’s unconscionable no one else was ever given access to databases which could have shown these serious issues, and because recently, they completed a study everyone who’s seen a rapid cancer following COVID vaccination has waited years for. Assessing the link between COVID vaccines and cancer, it found six were significantly elevated in vaccine recipients one year after receiving the vaccine:

Thyroid (+35.1%), Stomach (+33.5%), Colorectal (+28.3%), Lung (+53.3%), Breast (+19.7%), Prostate (+68.7%).

Additionally, they found many cancers were increased by boosting:

Pancreas (+125%) Stomach (+23%) Brain (+24%) Esophagus (+21%) Liver (+17%) Bile Ducts (+55%) Bladder (+21%) Cervical (+27%), Prostate (+26%), Hodgkin’s Lymphoma (+201%)

Note: the increase in Pancreatic and Stomach cancer was statistically significant.

If you take a step back, and consider how many people received the vaccines, the social costs of cancer spikes like these are staggering and the decision to withhold data like this from the public to “avoid creating vaccine hesitancy” was one of the greatest crimes of the COVID catastrophe.

Note: in this article, I have attempted to compile every media appearance where vaccine safety was debated. What you will notice throughout the clips here is that the same lines were used to protect the vaccine schedule (e.g., we just need to do more research before changing anything and will soon conduct the research…..but decades later, we still “need more research”) and that many of the things the vaccine safety advocates warned against and were vehemently denounced for suggesting later came to pass.

Mass Media Censorship

Actions like this were only possible due to the corporate media suppressing all dissent against the vaccines—even when large numbers of Americans felt the mandatory vaccines were severely injuring or killing their recipients and the press hence had a foundational duty to cover.

In response to a FOIA request filed by TheBlaze, [Biden’s] HHS revealed that it purchased advertising from major news networks including ABC, CBS, and NBC, as well as cable TV news stations Fox News, CNN, and MSNBC, legacy media publications including the New York Post, the Los Angeles Times, and the Washington Post, digital media companies like BuzzFeed News and Newsmax, and hundreds of local newspapers and TV stations. These outlets were collectively responsible for publishing countless articles and video segments regarding the vaccine that were nearly uniformly positive about the vaccine in terms of both its efficacy and safety.

Note: the amount spent per network is unknown, but likely totaled a billion. Additionally, in 2009, the H.H.S. Secretary testified to congress about similar partnerships (e.g., with Seasame Street) to promote the H1N1 vaccine.

Because of this, many people in the media wanted to speak out against the vaccines, but effectively could not, and to my knowledge, other than a few Fox hosts lightly criticizing them, only two did. One, a recently hired reporter at a local station, on live television announced Fox was muzzling stories the public wanted to hear (and was promptly fired) after which she provided secret recordings to Project Veritas corroborating this censorship.

The other was Tucker Carlson, who was able to leverage both being the most popular news host in America and having a show which did not rely upon pharmaceutical funding to speak out against the vaccines without being fired. Nonetheless, this was still a huge risk for him and eventually, after airing this remarkable 4-19-23 segment (which took a lot of courage), at immense cost to Fox News, was immediately fired.

After leaving Fox News, Tucker began speaking openly about how much pharmaceutical money prevented stories highlighting their dangers from ever being aired. Likewise, other former news hosts have corroborated his accounts. For example:

When I was on Fox News [circa 2007] and we talked about the possibility of vaccine injuries … They would RUN out to the set to tell you to shut that down.—Megyn Kelley

Likewise, Sharyl Attkisson (an acclaimed CBS investigative journalist) has extensively chronicled (e.g., in her 2020 book and even more so in her 2025 book) how in the early 2000s, the pharmaceutical industry, feeling the pressure from negative coverage of disastrous vaccination programs was creating for them, lobbied to prevent future negative coverage. Once this happened, it became impossible for her to air well produced segments which were critical of any vaccine initiative, and likewise, that in the post-2000s, stories on vaccine risks “disappeared” due to advertiser pressure.

However, things were not always this way. Rather, major networks used to air numerous scathing stories about vaccine disasters—and in many cases, the dangers they covered were so explicit by current journalistic standards that I frequently find sharing those (previously inconceivable) segments with people on the fence about vaccination opens their minds to the entire mess.

Let’s now review some of the forgotten vaccine disasters and the evolving censorship emerging alongside them.

Mass Censorship

The Vietnam War was considered by many to be the event that broke the public’s trust in the Federal Government.



Note: many believe the specific event which turned the American public against the Vietnam War was the My Lai massacre—an event where American soldiers decided to commit war crimes against Vietnamese civilians until a different group of American soldiers on their own volition decided to stop the massacre. I went back and forth on explicitly detailing it in this article, as I believe it’s critical to understand what war brings out in people, but I eventually decided it was too graphic for many of the readers.

This loss of trust in the government of course alarmed the government, and led to the Pentagon conducting a coordinated campaign to prevent this from happening again, which was accomplished by:



•Ending the draft and switching to an all volunteer army.

•Ensuring the public was only fed a sanitized picture of what happened in each future war (e.g., with embedded journalists providing government approved footage and the mass media being strongly discouraged from providing any footage which exposed the horrors of each war).



Note: Major Colin Powell was one of the Pentagon officers who led the effort to cover up the Mai Lai Massacre. He then rose through the ranks, eventually becoming George Bush’s Secretary of Defense and infamously lied to the UN about Iraq’s weapons of mass destruction—a lie that killed hundreds of thousands of people and cost the US trillions of dollars. Powell’s case is one of many which illustrates how much the government rewards those who cover up its atrocities.

It is hard to even begin to describe how much work was put into hiding the horrors of war from the public, and sadly it was remarkably effective, transforming war from something much of the American public vehemently opposed to an abstract idea they were largely apathetic towards.

Note: the best documentary I have seen explaining how military propaganda transformed as the decades went by is “Why We Fight.”

The sanitizing of war, in turn, has many parallels to the evolving medical censorship we’ve faced. For example, the same public relations firm that created a heart-wrenching but entirely made-up testimony to drag the US into the Gulf War, has a long history of working with the pharmaceutical industry and was contracted to both promote the COVID narrative and eliminate vaccine hesitancy.1,2,3

Turning Points in Medical Censorship

Numerous medical catastrophes have happened which provoked widespread public outrage, and like the Vietnam War, those events brought the government to conclude it was imperative the public was prevented from becoming aware of future medical atrocities. Some of those events include:

The Polio Vaccine

In 1955, after an expedited approval, a much heralded vaccine was released by the government, and two weeks later, cases began emerging across America of children who had become paralyzed in the limb that was injected with Salk’s polio vaccine.

After some investigation, it was discovered that:



•Only two of the five vaccine manufacturers had produced the same “safe” vaccines used in the clinical trials—which meant many of the vaccines the public got (which at the time were a new experimental technology) had never been tested in humans.



•At the urging of Salk, when the vaccine was mass produced, a different and less safe production process was used for the vaccine so the orders could be met.

Note: this also happened with the COVID-19 vaccines and many now believe this is a key reason why they were so dangerous.



•Bernice Eddy, an NIH employee, had immediately discovered this mass produced vaccine caused paralysis in monkeys.

Note: Eddy had previously upset the NIH after she discovered that adenovirus vaccines caused cancers (which caused the NIH to put up innumerable obstacles to her work) but eventually Eddy won and adenovirus vaccines stopped being given to children—at least until COVID-19 (as the J&J vaccine is a modified adenovirus).



•All of the paralyzing vaccines came from the same manufacturer (Cutter Laboratories).

Note: later paralyzing lots were also identified from Wyeth (better known for making the highly dangerous DPT vaccine—which also had major hot lot issues), but the general public was never made aware of the other hot polio lots—which the head of the CDC’s polio surveillance unit believed was done to prevent the public from realizing the Polio vaccine in general was unsafe and ineffective.



•The (early) FDA delegated testing of the vaccine for safety to the vaccine manufacturers rather than doing so itself.

Note: I believe this is a key reason why “hot” vaccine lots that disproportionately injure their recipients are a recurring issue with our vaccines.



•There were many safety concerns with the testing of the Salk vaccine, but the professional publications chose to censor them and instead continually repeated the message that the vaccine was completely safe and effective.



The public was understandably outraged about this, the government found itself in a public relations crisis, and numerous lawsuits dragged out against Cutter in the courts. In response to this happening, the Federal government then decided to assume a direct involvement in each aspect of the vaccine program, thus switching from being a largely neutral external auditor to being a major stakeholder. As you might guess, this conflict of interest made the government be motivated to cover up any safety issues with its vaccines (e.g. to protect its investment or to not look bad to the public) and before long business as usual resumed with the Polio vaccine.

To quote Turtles All The Way Down:

Perhaps the most disturbing element of the entire program has been the disparity between the risks that were known to be involved and the repeated assurances of safety.—Paul Meier, professor of epidemiology at the Johns Hopkins University School of Public Health The National Foundation, in a memo sent to doctors, also stated emphatically that the [polio] vaccine was completely safe and that the risk of ensuing paralysis was “zero”. The best way to push forward a new program is to decide on what you think the best decision is and not question it thereafter, and further, not to raise questions before the public or expose the public to open discussion of the issue.—Paul Meier speaking at an expert panel on the vaccine.

In 1960, five years after the Cutter incident, Bernice Eddy, a NIH employee had determined that the polio vaccines were contaminated with a cancer-causing virus (SV-40) and not fit to give to the public. When she alerted her superiors, she was ordered to not disclose it (so the public would not lose its trust in the vaccine program) but eventually decided to publish her findings at a cancer conference—after which she was immediately demoted and lost her lab.



Note: in 1959, government officials had become aware their vaccine caused cancer and were frantically trying to find a way to address it (the problem was ultimately a product of cutting costs by producing the vaccines with imported monkey kidneys) while simultaneously doing all they could to promote them to the public.

As time moved forwards, more evidence emerged showing there was widespread contamination in the polio vaccines with the SV-40 virus. Finally, in 1963, the federal government forced the vaccine manufacturers to stop growing the vaccine on contaminated SV-40 monkey kidneys—at which point between 40-98 million Americans (and many more globally) were infected—although a case can be made SV-40 was present until around the year 2000 in some of the vaccines. This, in turn led to a massive increase in cancer, which, until the COVID vaccines, was unprecedented:

Note: while US health authorities declared SV-40 does not cause cancer in humans, many accounts exist of physicians who observed an explosion of cancer after the polio vaccines hit the market. I believe this theory is valid as one of the most common therapies we’ve found which consistently helps solid tumors (which are what SV-40 was suspected to cause) appears to function as an antidote to the SV-40 virus. More recently, it was discovered that the reckless method that was chosen to quickly mass-produce the COVID vaccines resulted in them being contaminated with the promoter region of the SV-40 virus (which many in turn suspect is carcinogenic—although there are also many other potential mechanisms for COVID vaccine carcinogenicity such as it chronically suppressing the immune system).

Decades later (possibly in 1997) Canada’s Broadcasting Corporation aired a remarkable program where they highlighted recent findings the SV40 virus was being found in tumors, how it caused cancer and the extensive history of how the polio vaccines became contaminated with the virus:

Additionally, many horrible kidney diseases are strongly associated with SV-40 (and likewise have exploded in incidence since the Polio vaccines hit the market). Sadly, since SV-40 was introduced to the population through the vaccine program (and transmits between humans and fetuses) there has been a general reluctance to study its danger—or to acknowledge it was still present in the vaccine supply decades later.



For those interested, this 28 minutes video by Dr. Suzanne Humphries described what happened:

One of the most important takeaways from the polio fiasco was an admission the FDA made in the Federal Registrar that any doubts regarding the safety of a vaccine, regardless of their validity, could not be allowed to exist as that would make fewer people get the vaccine:

The Swine Flu Fiasco

When the earliest influenza vaccines hit the market in 1945, they received minimal interest from the public. Joseph Anthony Morris PhD was recruited by the early FDA to conduct the research to prove those vaccines were safe and effective (eventually leading to him becoming the FDA’s Chief Vaccine Control Officer). Yet, after he found they were ineffective (only working 0-40% of the time) and unsafe, his superiors ignored his data and released the vaccines while claiming they were safe and effective.

Like Bernice Eddy, he also faced significant retaliation, being harassed, demoted, losing access to his lab and blocked from publishing his results. Before being fired, Morris decided to fight the FDA’s gross misconduct by hiring a lawyer and going to the Senate. This prompted a 1972 Senate hearing which concluded the issues Morris raised were only the tip of the iceberg, and as a result of the hearing, thirty-two unsafe and unproven vaccines were taken off the market. Most importantly, the conduct of the FDA’s progenitor (called the DBS) was deemed so egregious that it was scrapped and replaced with the modern FDA (which unfortunately did not fix the rot within the agency).

After being transferred to the new FDA (where he was protected from termination due to the recent Senate investigation), he continued to be responsible for influenza, and in February of 1976, a swine flu strain was found in a soldier who died in March. As the FDA tried to drum up fear about a new 1918 influenza, Morris was called into the investigation and concluded that swine flu strain was not something to be concerned about as it rarely travelled from person to person.

Note: As far as I know, the two deadliest plagues in human history were the Black Death (of which much is still not known) and the 1918 Influenza. Because of the 1918 Influenza, the medical community became fixated on preventing anything like it from happening again, which amongst other things resulted in an enormous influenza vaccination apparatus flooding America, which sadly has injured many but consistently failed to provide any benefit.

Since that swine flu strain reproduced slowly, it was not feasible to produce enough of it to make a vaccine before the “pandemic” faded into memory, so someone had a truly astounding idea—why not hybridize it with the fast-growing 1918 influenza? As this provided a way to meet the vaccine production timeline, it was supported by the government.

Dr. Morris did not support this idea, and before long discovered that the emergency vaccine was unsafe and ineffective, but when he reported this to his superiors at the FDA, he was told to keep his concerns to himself. Morris then decided to go on a speaking tour which included the Donahue show (one of the largest talk shows in America) and warned the public of the vaccine’s danger.



Note: I have been unable to find a transcript or copy of that 1976 show. However, according to one account of it, Morris “warned the experimental vaccine could cause serious allergic and neurological reactions, had a very low potency, and was completely unnecessary as the virus concerned was an ordinary pig virus, and not highly pathogenic, and had died out within two weeks of its being detected in February, and had not been seen anywhere else.”

However, his warning went unheeded, and the vaccine was distributed across America. Before long, the injuries piled up from this experimental vaccine, with hundreds becoming paralyzed from Guillain–Barré syndrome, dozens died, and thousands of lawsuits were filed.

Note: the official count (which claimed 1 in 100,000 developed GBS) likely underestimated the actual injuries. For example, a colleague who was in practice at the time shared 6% of their patients developed GBS and one reader here shared they did as well. Likewise, when the COVID-19 vaccines came out, a patient who refused to vaccinate shared with me she was still dealing with severe injuries from the 1976 vaccine and was not going to fall for the government’s scam again.

In the same way it is remarkable that the Donahue show was willing to publicly give a platform to Dr. Morris’s concerns, consider the 1979 program Sixty Minutes aired across America and how eerily it parallels what happened decades later with the COVID-19 vaccines:

Note: throughout this article, I designated some of the news clips like the above one as “programs.” Those are the more detailed ones with hard-hitting investigative journalism (rather than ones either with people from opposing sides debating the topic or a guest sharing the dangers of vaccination).

What I find most extraordinary about this program is that while the 1976 vaccine was much less damaging than the COVID-19 vaccine, in this current era of mass censorship, airing a segment like this would be unthinkable.

One of the more remarkable things about these events is how they were seen in the eyes of government officials. The Public Health Crisis Survival Guide (quoted via Oxford) provides a remarkable illustration into the administrative mindset:

Early in 1976, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention proposed and President Gerald Ford approved a plan to vaccinate the country against swine influenza, a new infection that had only recently appeared on a New Jersey army base. While agency leaders imagined themselves rising to the challenge of a crisis, mismanagement and poor communication led to a debacle for public health. Problems included logistical difficulties in manufacturing the vaccine, disputes with Congress, and the inability to revise the vaccination goal in light of the fact that the disease never returned. When people who were vaccinated fell ill with neurological complications, the vaccine effort ended, but not before causing grave damage to confidence in public health agencies.

Note: this effectively says the “mistake” in this debacle was poor control of the media that damaged public trust in the all-important vaccination program, rather than say...pushing an unsafe, ineffective and unneeded vaccine onto the market and ignoring every warning to the contrary.

Lastly, in 2009, when a new swine flu vaccine was being promoted (which also was ultimately unnecessary and had some safety issues), CBS aired a segment which generally pro-vaccine but acknowledged some concerns from parents.

Likewise, in 2009, Fox aired a segment on the need to understand the risks and benefits of vaccinating which focused on the potential issues with getting the experimental swine flu vaccine where it was too soon to know the risk profile of it.

Note: larger datasets later detected serious issues with that vaccine such as it causing narcolepsy.

Pertussis

Developed a century ago, the original pertussis vaccine was incredibly dangerous, and from the very start evidence emerged (which I compiled here) showed that it caused seizures, permanent brain damage, and infants to suddenly die (likely due to microstrokes in the respiratory centers of the brain). I’ve extensively studied this subject because so many people I know developed permanent brain damage from it (as have numerous readers here1,2), and to this day I still periodically meet people (e.g., an epileptic) whose entire lives were upended by that vaccine.



The saddest thing about this is that:



•In each case, the child’s pediatrician failed to recognize the initial adverse reaction (which should have been recognized a contraindication to the subsequently permanently disabling reaction) and often denied the child’s injury, insisting the vaccine was 100% safe and effective.



•The benefit of the pertussis vaccine is marginal at best (e.g., outbreaks often happen in vaccinated communities).



•Pertussis can easily be treated with antibiotics and oral vitamin C.



•It was possible to make a safer (but not completely safe) pertussis vaccine. However, since it cost more to make those, the industry never did so until lawsuits in the 1980s and the 1986 Vaccine Injury Act incentivized them to.

Note: this is very similar to the infamous Ford Pinto memo, where Ford’s management decided they would not fix the Pinto’s tendency to explode after car accidents as the cost to settle lawsuits was significantly less than the cost to make the cars safe in crashes. Sadly, many similar examples of profits being put over people also exist.

However, rather than pull the pertussis vaccine from the market (or at least ask for a safer one to be made), government officials ignored the innumerable issues they came across and continued to push the vaccine upon the world (even as other developed nations gradually dropped it).

Note: one school of thought argues that the government’s attachment to the pertussis vaccine comes from the fact that it is always packaged with the tetanus and diphtheria vaccine, and tetanus vaccine (when laced with HcG) is the most effective sterilizing vaccine that was ever developed (the WHO spent decades developing it and there are many tragic cases of it being deployed in the third world).

Eventually in 1982, NBC decided to air a program on this vaccine that shocked America and again highlighted the degree to which the American government will lie to protect the vaccine program:

Once the video was aired, lawsuits began being filed against the DPT manufacturers and parents from across the nation began to contact NBC to ask to be connected with other parents with similar injuries. Before long, these parents joined to form a group which successfully began the modern political movement against the vaccine manufacturers.

Note: that group ((Dissatisfied Parents Together), which Barbara Loe Fisher cofounded, later became the National Vaccine Information Center, and for decades has been one of the primary groups advocating for vaccine safety and parental choice.

Likewise, the attention the NBC program brought to the issue resulted in the Donahue show (America’s largest talk show) spending an hour hosting a 1983 public debate between medical experts on the dangers of this vaccine and the ethics of vaccine mandates—something which has never happened since (as candid discussions like this always expose the issues with vaccinations and hence always harm vaccine promoters).

Then, in 1986, ABC news aired a segment on the dangers of the DPT vaccine where experts were allowed to be challenged.

Note: over the decades, Barbara Loe Fisher has been the primary person invited on television to speak out against mandatory vaccination and it is a remarkable to observe both her fortitude and also how the media landscape evolved as the years went by.

Next, in 1990, CNN also aired a segment on the dangers of the DPT vaccine where experts were also allowed to be challenged.

In 1992, the Lifetime Network also exposed the dangers of the DPT vaccine (along with discussing a healthcare worker being injured by the rubella vaccine).

In 1994, NBC aired a program on the dangers of the DPT vaccine which criticized the CDC and discussed the widespread problem of hot DPT lots.

Finally, in 1997, NBC aired a debate with a member of the American Academy of Pediatrics on the need for mass vaccination.

Hepatitis B Vaccine

The hepatitis B vaccine has long been marred with controversy due to the fact:

•It primarily benefits specific high risk groups (e.g., intravenous drug users who share needles, individuals who engage in large amounts of unprotected sex with multiple partners, or healthcare workers) rather than the general population.

•It is given to all newborns in the hospital despite there being no benefit to them—a policy which was adopted to insure the high-risk urban youth could have some coverage against hepatitis as it was unlikely they would ever return for vaccines.

•It frequently caused significant autoimmune problems due to it somewhat matching the lining of the nerves.

One 1999 ABC News program exposed all of this:

Pneumococcal Vaccine

In 2001, a Dallas News Station aired a scathing investigative of the pneumococcal vaccine which noted that it frequently caused seizures, sometimes caused death and was not tested against an inert placebo, so its rate of adverse reactions was likely higher. This program also highlighted that both the CDC and ACIP members who voted for had financial conflicts of interest, that it was being falsely advertised by the CDC to prevent ear aches, and that a similar issue had happened with a now withdrawn rotavirus vaccine:

Note: Barbara Lou Fisher had an excellent line at the end of this segment—”What’s scientific about that assumption, that every time something bad happens after vaccination it’s a coincidence? That’s not science, that’s politics.”

Additionally, more recently, another Texas news station covered the increasing interest by members of the community to opt out of vaccination (e.g., on Facebook and with billboards).

Anthrax

In the lead-up to the Bush’s Gulf War, the US military was worried Saddam Hussein would use anthrax (we’d given him) on US troops, so they urgently attempted to make an experimental anthrax vaccine (delegating it to a faction within the military deeply invested in it). While Hussein never used anthrax, this vaccine ended up severely injuring far more soldiers than the entire war (approximately 250,000 of the 697,000 who served developed a debilitating “Gulf War Syndrome”). Remarkably, the vaccine was not discontinued and instead routinely forced on servicemen, eventually resulting in widespread resistance against the policy (despite military hierarchies typically prohibiting dissent).

Eventually, investigations revealed three possible explanations for what happened (which were detailed here):

•The anthrax vaccine was part of a covert experimental program to develop a new squalene-based adjuvant that later hit the market.

•Due to challenges with making the anthrax vaccine, the manufacturer (as revealed by the GAO) decided to use a larger filter of the vaccine product, which prevented the filters from clogging but also allowed many toxic components to enter the vaccine.

•There was mycobacterial contamination of the vaccines.

Note: while the evidence for each is compelling, I think the bad filters is the most probable explanation—although I have met members of the military who were given unlabeled vaccines and then developed chronic health issues and spoken to people who cured their Gulf War syndrome with antibiotics targeted to the mycoplasma.

As this vaccine caused an immense degree of suffering, there was widespread public demand to investigate it (which eventually resulted in a law being passed that restricted the military from giving troops experimental vaccines—but, not surprisingly, was ignored during COVID-19). Because of this, a scathing 2003 program was produced that was aired by Democracy Now (which aired on smaller stations including PBS) — suggesting it was aired on national television.

Note: the Institute of Medicine was tasked to determine if the anthrax vaccine injured veterans. It concluded there was “insufficient evidence,” much in the same way it concluded vaccines do not cause sudden infant death syndrome or autism (discussed further here).

Smallpox

In the run-up to the Bush (II)’s Iraq War, to gain public support for the war, he promoted the idea Hussein was planning to release smallpox upon America (despite him not having it). As such, an aggressive push for the vaccine was conducted throughout the national media, initially targeted at the military and healthcare workers (much like the COVID vaccines). However, because of its poor risk to benefit ratio (e.g., it caused myocarditis), many opposed the plan and by the time it was ready to be deployed on the general public, the program was largely finished due to the injuries it caused in the military and programs like this one publicizing its issues.

As such, I believe the lessons from the failures of this campaign were incorporated into ensuring the same did not happen with COVID-19.

Flu Shots

In 2005, CNBC hosted a debate over a recent legislative move to give vaccine manufactures blanket immunity for any “emergency” vaccines they developed. Of note, everything Barbara Lou Fisher predicted here subsequently came to pass:

Annual flu shots have been repeatedly shown to provide minimal benefit to their recipients (e.g., because they normally do not match the actual strain which is circulating) while simultaneously, have a variety of minor and severe side effects (e.g., I’ve met numerous healthcare workers who got GBS from one). In 2006, Sharyl Attkinson had a brief CBS segment which highlighted a CDC study which showed the entire program was pointless for preventing deaths in the elderly, but nonetheless, that the CDC had no plans to change it.

Note: in addition to the flu vaccines not being proven to provide significant benefit, they can frequently make flus much worse, something supported by extensive data and which we have observed in severely ill flu patients.

In 2008, the Christian Broadcasting Network aired a segment highlighting why annual flu shots were absurd.

In 2008, ABC aired a segment on the widespread public pushback against New Jersey mandating flu shots for children six months and older (as the CDC had recently added it to the immunization schedule).

In 2009, CNN aired a segment highlighting the very reasonable objections protesting New York healthcare workers had to a newly passed regulation requiring them to get annual flu shot and swine flu vaccines. This segment is particularly remarkable given what followed a decade later with COVID.

The same year, on CNN, in response to a guest saying he didn’t trust the flu shot, Piers Morgan stated that after being publicly vaccinated by Dr. Oz, ten days later, he caught the flu. This clip is noteworthy, because at the time he got the flu shot, they specifically said it was impossible for it to give you the flu, (whereas in reality, vaccines frequently cause the illnesses they prevent) with Piers telling Dr. Oz “if I get the flu, I’m coming after you.”

Likewise, in 2009, the Sky Angel Network (a Christian station that was on satellite television) aired a critical segment about the influenza vaccines:

In 2012, CNBC allowed opposing parties to discuss if it was ethical or rational to fire healthcare workers for refusing flu shots.

Autism

A few segments have aired which discussed the link between vaccines and Autism. In 1999, shortly before a Congressional hearing on autism, it was discussed on Fox News.

In 1999, CNN aired a balanced program on vaccine induced autism which included injured children.

In 1999 and 2000, ABC News aired two segments on the links between vaccines and autism (including cases of rapid regressions), noting that everyone agreed the condition was increasing (whereas now vaccine defenders claim it is not), and that the government would “do more research” to find out why.

Note: the endless mantra within the medical field is that people only have concerns about vaccines because “Wakefield conned the public with a fraudulent study and incited a hysteria.” As the chronology of these media clips shows, it should be very clear major concerns existed about vaccine brain damage long before Wakefield (whose accurate study has been continually misrepresented).

In 2002, WFAA (a Dallas station) aired a program highlighting the link between mercury containing vaccines and autism and the CDC’s refusal to share their data assessing the link:

In 2002, a local Fox station also aired a segment focusing on how vaccines cause autism.

In 2004, CNN aired a segment which openly discussed the dangers of vaccination and the importance for parental choice on vaccination:

In 2007, CBS hosted a program which discussed vaccination in general and developmental regression:

In 2007, The Christian Broadcasting Network hosted a vaccines and autism segment:

In 2008, CBS’s The Doctors allowed a gentle debate on the subject where vaccine brain injury was discussed:

The same year, CNN had the doctor who was able to get the US government to acknowledge vaccines caused his doctors autism to also discuss the topic with their medical correspondent:

Likewise, in 2008, Sharyl Attkisson interviewed the former NIH director, who acknowledged that some children may develop autism from vaccines and that this possibility needs to stop being dismissed and instead researched so the susceptible children can be identified (which I agree is critically important to do—but unfortunately never will happen because it reduces potential vaccine sales).

Additionally, in 2008, CBS aired a segment by Sharyl Attkisson which highlighted the immense conflicts of interest with the “experts” pushing many vaccines.

In 2009, Larry King on CNN hosted Jenna McCarthy and Jim Carrey discussed the dangers of excessive vaccination, how they treated vaccine-induced autism and how doctors were refusing to help autistic children

In 2009, CBS also aired a segment on the link between autism and vaccines.

Note: the “expert” here who obnoxiously dismissed autism causing vaccines was a close friend of Fauci and a decade later was nominated by Fauci to chair the NIH panel which decided how COVID should be treated in America. There, he repeatedly concluded remdesivir should be the primary treatment and dismissed off patent therapies which much better evidence—likely in part due to him having received significant funding from remdesivir’s manufacturer.

In 2011, Fox News aired a segment on vaccines causing autism and that parents who’d received compensation for it were willing to speak out on the issue at risk of losing that compensation.

That same year, a local Fox station hosted a mother of an autistic child who defended Andrew Wakefield’s work.

In 2015, Newsmax aired, what as far as I know, was the last vaccines causing autism segment aired until RFK’s H.H.S.’s nomination forced it back into the public discourse.

Note: one of the greatest challenges the vaccine safety movement faced for decades was the lack of a well recognized doctor who could repeatedly speak out in the news on the dangers of vaccines (as this would greatly enhance the credibility of their message)

Measles

In 2015, during a measles outbreak, CNN allowed an integrative cardiologist to challenge the MMR vaccination push and highlight the neurological dangers of vaccination.

Likewise, that year Fox News aired a brief debate on the subject.

In 2015, Newsmaxx also invited an integrative neurosurgeon to explain why the push for the measles vaccine was unwarranted.

Finally, a local Virginia station covered why the measles vaccine is not completely necessary.

Gardasil

Prior to COVID-19, I considered the HPV vaccine (Gardasil) to be one of the worst vaccines in history as:



•It was completely unnecessary and was produced purely for profit.



•Its clinical trials showed it was extremely dangerous. For example, between 2.5%-50% of those who got the vaccine (the range is wide because Merck was deliberately vague in reporting the injuries) developed autoimmune and neurological conditions.



•Many young girls I know suffered a severe and permanent injury from the vaccine.



•From the moment Gardasil hit the market, the FDA and CDC were deluged by reports of severe adverse reactions—which like the COVID-19 vaccines, they did everything in their power to cover up (often in a very similar manner).



•It severely affected the physiologic zeta potential, a trait I have seen in many of the other most harmful vaccinations in history (e.g., Anthrax and COVID-19).



Sadly, as it launched in 2006, there was very little reporting of its dangers (or the fraud which occurred during its clinical trials) in the American Press, with the only coverage being:

A 2007 NBC News, in response to public outcry against mandating the HPV vaccine for schoolchildren, hosted a segment where opposing parties briefly debated mandating it.

In 2009, CBS’s Washington DC station aired a segment highlighting the serious issues with the HPV vaccine.

On a 2013 daytime talk show (which received significant pushback from a coordinated pharma campaign, and led to the host apologizing for airing it—along with the cancellation of the show being announced two weeks after this segment aired).

Along with two brief somewhat critical CBS 2008 and 2009 segments (the first of which was produced by Sharyl Attkisson):

Finally a few segments were aired on local news stations (ie. this 2016 one—which was immediately followed by a local segment where an “expert” debunked it and a 2022 one discussing a lawsuit):

Note: I also found another news segment on YouTube of girls injured by Gardasil I forgot to download before it was deleted for “violating the terms of service”).

However, since the pharmaceutical industry did not own the European media (as they can’t advertise there—although the Gates foundation has still found ways to buy out the press1,2), one Danish station eventually produced a (very restrained) 2015 program on the injuries from the HPV vaccine and the government’s unwillingness to do anything about it:

Like many of the previous news programs, this one (despite being extremely restrained in what it mentioned) was immensely controversial, caught on like wildfire, and made many HPV vaccine injured girls realize they were not alone.

Conclusion

One of the key points RFK has repeatedly emphasized is how much power the pharmaceutical industry has over the press. In turn, he often shares the story of how his close friend (Roger Ailes) was also the chairman and CEO of Fox News and supportive of RFK’s attempt to come on air to discuss his documentary critical of vaccination. However, despite all of that, Ailes could not as about 70%-75% of Fox’s advertising came from pharmaceutical companies so Fox could not afford to lose that revenue by offending their sponsors.

Much of this ultimately originates from a 1997 FDA decision to legalize pharmaceutical advertising directly to consumers (making America the only country besides New Zealand to do this). In turn, two solutions are emerging. First, RFK’s team is making a historic attempt to pull back and restrict pharmaceutical advertising (which has been needed to be done for decades).

Second, most large media businesses are ultimately a balance between not offending your sponsors and not offending (but rather growing) your audience. However, due to the monopoly the mass media has had, it’s been possible for them to air inane and frequently false content which serves their sponsors without losing viewership, and as such, there has been no incentive to air the truth viewers crave. Fortunately, the recent rise in independent media platforms (that frequently outpace conventional counterparts) has broken that monopoly.

For example, with Sharyl Attkisson, Megyn Kelly, and Tucker Carlson, all three had to leave their pivotal positions with the mainstream media to become independent journalists—yet now, they arguably have more influence than they did back then, but also have the freedom to discuss what they wish to (e.g., what the audience actually cares about), and as such, previously never mentioned topics like the dangers of vaccination are getting widespread exposure. Likewise, more independent productions have been produced on the dangers of the COVID vaccines than virtually every vaccine before them combined.

Likewise, if you watched all of the above segments, you will notice the primary party who advocated on national television over the decades for the vaccine injured was Barbara Lou Fisher. This was in part because of her unwavering dedication, but also because there was never a physician available to do the same besides Robert S. Mendelsohn (who was an incredibly articulate media presence and featured in the 1983 Donahue debate—but regrettably passed away in 1988). However, due to COVID that suddenly shifted, and for the first time, there is now a contingent of highly persuasive physicians being given regular media airtime to awaken the public.

Even ten years ago, most of the people in the vaccine safety movement never imagined a shift like this could happen, and much of this shift is thanks to readers and viewers like you who provide the support making the rise of independent media possible. I am truly grateful to each of you who has supported the work I and many others are able to do now.



Note: many of the videos in this article were sourced from the NVIC and are also complied on my Rumble channel. I strongly encourage you to download them and share them so the public can be aware that there was a longstanding opposition to vaccination which simply was erased by mass censorship and that vaccine injuries, contrary to popular belief, are very real and have existed for a long time.”

