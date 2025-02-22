A Midwestern Doctor

‘Story at a Glance:

•Selling addictive drugs is a highly reliable business model, and over the years, a variety of questionable drugs have been pushed upon us that target the inhibitory system of the brain alcohol also acts upon.

•The current preferred product, benzodiazepines (benzos), have a significant number of issues (particularly in the elderly), such as causing cognitive impairment, lightheadedness, poor coordination and fatigue (which collectively increase the risk of car accidents or falls), harming fetuses, and worsening the symptoms they treat (e.g., insomnia, anxiety, muscle spasms). Worst of all, they can cause respiratory depression and thus lethal overdoses (especially when combined with opioids).

•One of the most insidious issues with benzodiazepines is that they quickly create a physiologic dependence, and as a result, benzodiazepine addiction has been a widespread problem for decades.

•Unfortunately, while many of the issues with benzodiazepines (which in certain cases are very helpful) could be avoided with appropriate prescribing, the 15 minute visits created by insurance-run medicine makes physicians rarely have the time needed to appropriately prescribe them. As a result many who should not be on benzodiazepines are, and sadly, often are for decades.

•Many different types of anxiety exist (with different root causes and treatments). Unfortunately, medicine frequently erroneously views anxiety as a single disease entity, and as such, often treats it in a manner that is not actually indicated for their type of anxiety.

•This article will discuss the different types of anxiety, their root causes (much of which result from the unhealthy lifestyle modern living puts us in), the most effective natural (or conventional) treatments we have found for anxiety, and the most effective strategies for navigating the challenging process of withdrawing from benzodiazepines.

Note: in a recent article on the immense dangers of SSRIs, I posted a poll asking if there was a reader interest in this topic. As there many were, I spent the last week working on this article.

Many consider anxiety to be the disease of the modern age. It is thus one of the most significant disease markets in America (e.g., from 2001-2004, approximately 19.1% of American adults had an anxiety disorder. In 2007, 36.8 billion was spent on medical care for anxiety and mood disorders). Yet despite spending billions on anxiety, rather than be appropriately addressed (like many other industries that depend upon the perpetuation of the problem they “solve”), it has only increased.

Note: a recent survey found slightly over half of young adults (18-26) now suffer from anxiety, 43% have panic attacks, a third take anxiety medications, 54% found they became worse in 2023, and 26% of them were diagnosed with a new mental health condition due to COVID-19. All of this suggests we may not be utilizing the best approach to deal with anxiety—particularly since the drugs used to treat it are some of the most problematic ones on the market.

The GABA System

Human physiology relies upon competing systems present at many different scales, which collectively hold the body in a state of equilibrium. Most pharmaceutical drugs, in turn, alter some of those regulating systems (typically by activating or inhibiting an enzyme or receptor) so the body can be shifted to a baseline deemed necessary for health. On one hand, this is an effective approach as it allows small doses of a therapeutic to rapidly exert change throughout the body. However, it frequently leads to a significant number of problems as: •Drugs will often affect other systems besides their target (due to the significant similarity between many proteins in the body).



•Each of those regulatory systems often interacts with a wide range of things in the body, so if you stimulate or inhibit one, it can create a variety of unintended consequences. •One of the ways the body regulates itself is by reducing overactive receptors and increasing under-active ones. Because of this, if a drug targets a specific receptor, a tolerance to it will often develop (as the receptor becomes harder to activate), which can require more of the drug to be administered as time progresses or withdrawals to trigger when it stops. This final point is particularly consequential for drugs that affect the nervous system, as they rely upon a variety of stimulating and inhibiting processes, so artificially triggering either of those can subsequently cause withdrawals and hence create addictions. Note: hooking people on neurologically addictive drugs has long been one of the most reliable business models, and in addition to being done by criminals, at many times was done by the state (e.g., consider England’s opium wars against China) or pharmaceutical companies (e.g., with heroin, cocaine, morphine, and methamphetamine in the early 1900s or more recently with synthetic opioids). When you review these cases, the drug dealer will frequently insist their product is safe and not addictive but typically will eventually be forced to stop selling it once too much social harm is created by their business model (e.g., the current opioid crisis). Human neurology works by having nerve cells (neurons) connected to each other in a complex lattice that are continually giving signals to other neurons either to fire or not fire, with each neuron being calibrated to fire once it receives a sufficient stimulatory input. This is a beautiful system that makes much of life possible, but when it goes awry, a significant number of debilitating medical disorders emerge. Within the brain, the most common inhibitory neurotransmitter is Gamma-Aminobutyric Acid (GABA), which works by changing the flow of chloride ions in and out of neurons. In turn, a large number of psychoactive drugs (particularly calming or sedating drugs) target the GABA system. Many of these (e.g., alcohol, barbiturates, and benzodiazepines), rather than directly activating GABA receptors, function by enhancing the effect GABA within the brain will have on GABA receptors. As you might expect, like alcohol, GABA drugs can often be highly addictive. Note: unlike drugs that target the GABA system, supplements that simply contain GABA are not considered to be addictive. That said, I have seen a few very sensitive patients develop the withdrawals seen with GABA drugs after using liposomal GABA (a more potent preparation of GABA).

The History of Benzodiazepines

The first barbiturate used for medical purposes, barbital, was discovered in 1903, and once recognized to be an effective sedative, was quickly marketed (as Veronal). Following Veronal's success, various modifications were explored, and in 1912, phenobarbital was discovered and marketed to the world (as Luminal) and rapidly adopted by the medical system (after which many other barbiturates were brought to market). The popularity of barbiturates arose from the fact they could treat anxiety, insomnia, epilepsy, and mania and sedate patients for anesthesia—all of which were extremely useful in medical practice, especially since the available pharmacologic treatments were much more limited at the time.



Note: barbiturates were also sometimes used to treat tremors, reduce pain, and for narcoanalysis (a form of hypnotic psychotherapy).



Because of this, barbiturates became very popular (e.g., this chart shows how much were produced just in the United States).

Unfortunately, from the start, it was clear the drugs had significant issues such as being highly addictive, impairing cognition or respiration, and repeatedly causing fatal overdoses (e.g., of Marilyn Monroe—arguably the most famous actress in history), so increasing concerns developed over its long-term use to manage permanent conditions like anxiety.

Barbiturate Deaths in England and Wales

Within a year of the first barbiturate hitting the market, reports emerged in the medical literature of the addictive nature of barbiturates (e.g., “the Veronal habit”), but it was not until half a century later in the 1950s, that reliable evidence emerged that they were addictive. Proposals were made to have them be available by prescription only, and

•Specifically targeting general practitioners (as they were unlikely to recognize the dangers of Librium) rather than psychiatrists (who already had significant familiarity with the sedative medications and served a much smaller patient population).

Appraising Benzodiazepines

Since it’s impossible to know all there is to a subject, we frequently are forced to make decisions based upon our pre-existing biases. Simultaneously however, it is virtually guaranteed that if you take a hardline position on any issue, you will inevitably make significant errors.

Risks and Benefits of Benzodiazepines

Like many of other drugs discussed thus far, benzodiazepines are typically used to:

Additionally,

•Causing visual disturbances such as double vision (e.g.,

4. Finally, they have a high risk of overdosing—which is particularly problematic since they are also highly addictive, and sadly, in tandem with increasing benzodiazepine use, this cycle keeps on increasing. For example, from 2004 to 2011, emergency room visits involving benzodiazepine misuse

Benzodiazepine Addiction

As benzodiazepines gradually downregulate the GABA system, once they wear off, the symptoms the drugs addressed not only come back, but often in a manner more severe than they had been prior to initiating the benzodiazepines. Many of these symptoms mirror what is seen in alcohol withdrawals and illustrate why benzodiazepines are so challenging to quit.

Common Symptoms : Anxiety, Insomnia, Irritability, Tremors, Muscle Stiffness and Pain, Sweating, Nausea and Vomiting, Headaches, Panic Attacks, Dizziness, Heart Palpitations

Psychological Symptoms : Confusion, Memory Problems, Depression, Hallucinations, Delusions, Paranoia

Sensory Symptoms : Tinnitus, Burning Sensations, Derealization/Depersonalization

Physical Symptoms: Seizures, Muscle Twitches, Loss of Appetite and Weight Loss, Diarrhea

Other Symptoms: Dry Mouth and Metallic Taste, Difficulty Swallowing, Flushing and Skin Rashes

Note: typically anxiety, insomnia, irritability, and muscle stiffness are the earliest symptoms to occur (e.g., after 1-4 days), while at weeks 1-2, the most severe symptoms occur. Unfortunately, for

Note: other sedating drugs that decrease respiration can also be problematic with benzodiazepines (e.g., antihistamines like Benadryl), so it is essential to be mindful of what other drugs are taken concurrently.

Insufficient Treatment Time

One of the greatest problems in psychiatric care is that typically (unless there is a clear organic cause of the illness such as an undiagnosed chronic infection like Lyme or a micronutrient deficiency), the most therapeutic thing a psychiatrist can do is to be fully present to their patient (e.g., viewing the interaction as a sacred event) and spending a prolonged period of time with them—to the point that psychiatrists who make the “wrong” medical choices for their patients but spend time with them often get better outcomes than psychiatrists with rushed visits who don’t make those errors.

Inappropriate Benzodiazepine Prescribing

In reviewing more benzodiazepine addiction cases than I can count, a few issues commonly recur—many of which I feel ultimately result from prescribing doctors simply having too little time with their patients.

The short acting benzodiazepines tend to have the greatest risk for addiction, particularly Xanax due to the fact it concurrently creates a euphoria when it is taken (and a depression once it wears off).

For context,

Overlapping Syndromes

A major challenge in medical diagnosis is that the same disease can create different symptoms in different patients, while completely different diseases can present with fairly similar symptoms. Because of this, it is typically much easier (and profitable) to give therapies that are directed at the symptomatic expressions of each disease rather than taking the time to determine exactly what is causing the illness to trigger and giving the remedy that specifically addresses it.

Types of Anxiety

One of the things I have long been fascinated with in medicine is how many different models can be used to describe a disease process. In turn, there are a few different ways to look at anxiety, the first of which are the common psychiatric diagnoses used to classify it, which while accurate and useful, typically are not at the forefront of my mind when evaluating it. They are as follows:

Causes of Anxiety

With some types of anxiety (e.g., PTSD anxiety), the cause is fairly straightforward. However, it is far more ambiguous with many others within the existing psychiatric framework.

Mental Causes of Anxiety

One of the most common processes that underlie anxiety (particularly GAD) is people’s minds wandering into the future, them coming up with a negative one (e.g., a future where things go awry). Then various things within the individual react to the negative future and catalyze the physiologic reactions to anxiety.

Physiologic Causes of Anxiety.

While a variety of issues within the body can give rise to anxiety, a few common ones repeatedly emerge.

Metabolic Causes of Anxiety

William Walsh analyzed the blood of 2,800 individuals with depression and discovered there were five common patterns of depression.

Note:

•These individuals have different responses to benzodiazepines. Specifically, undermethylators have a poor response to them, overmethylators have a positive response to them (as overmethylation depletes GABA), and those with a copper overload find benzodiazepines improve their anxiety but not depression (whereas SSRIs improve their depression but worsen their anxiety).

Lifestyle Causes of Anxiety

When there is too much stagnation in the body (particularly in the head), individuals have a tendency to overthink things. This I believe, explains why:

Treating Anxiety and Benzodiazepine Dependence

In my experience, it is always preferable to deal with the underlying causes of anxiety as doing so safely creates permanent solutions to the issue, but in many cases this is not feasible (e.g., because the patient lives far away or you can only spend a limited amount of time with them). Because of this, I’ve looked at a variety of natural anxiety aids over the years, and found quite a few that clearly help but lack the immense risks of benzodiazepines. Likewise, there are a variety of other promising options that have not received that much attention from the medical field. Conversely however, I’ve also known otherwise highly talented colleagues who never were able to successfully treat anxiety naturally.’

‘In the final part of this article, I will discuss each of those methods, the approaches we find effectively treat anxiety (e.g., supplements, other natural therapies, where other anxiety medications are appropriate, psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy, and beneficial mind-body therapies), and some of the most effective approaches we have identified for withdrawing from benzodiazepines.’

___

