In some sense, Europe is over. Finished if it cannot deal with the jihadists.

‘The TGP reader may remember our reporting of the latest elections in the Netherlands – how the PVV party led by conservative leader Geert Wilders came out on top, but the mainstream parties ‘firewalled’ him, insisting that they’d only join a coalition if Wilders was NOT the Prime Minister.

No less than 299 days later – I’m not kidding – a coalition government was formed, but with former Intel chief Dick Schoof as the premier.

It was soon apparent that the new government was not up to Geert Wilder’s standard, and would not deliver what the Dutch citizens voted for.

So today (26), Wilders announced a 10-point plan to slash migration – that includes using the army to guard land borders and turning away ALL asylum-seekers.

Associated Press reported:

“The proposals put further strain on the fractious four-party ruling coalition that was cobbled together after Wilders’ Party for Freedom swept to victory in a 2023 Dutch election on a platform pledging to slash migration.

‘The gloves are off’, Wilders said. He added that if migration policy is not toughened up, his party “is out of the Cabinet.”

Geert Wilders and PM Dick Schoof.

Wilders along his career has called for tough policies against radical Islam and mass migration in the Netherlands.

Now, his patience has ‘run out’ after the coalition hasn’t delivered on a crackdown on migration.

“He said he wants to temporarily halt family reunions for asylum-seekers who have been granted refugee status, and to return to their home country Syrians who have applied for asylum or are in the Netherlands on temporary visas, arguing that much of Syria is now safe. Migrants who are convicted of violent or sexual crimes should be deported, he added, calling it a “one strike you’re out” policy.

Wilders said some of the measures already have been adopted by other European nations, including neighboring Germany. Others will require the Netherlands stepping out of European conventions, he said.”

Portugal Chega’s Andre Ventura, Dutch PVV’s Geert Wilders, French National Rally’s Marine Le Pen, Spanish Vox’s Santiago Abascal, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini.

Read: ‘WE ARE THE MAINSTREAM’ – Surging ‘Patriots for Europe’ Group Meet in Madrid – Orbán, Le Pen, Wilders, Salvini and Other Rightwing Leaders Vow to ‘Make Europe Great Again’

“Wilders said his patience was exhausted at the lack of concrete action since the coalition agreed measures in October including a re-introduction of border checks, a move to restrict family members who can join a person who has been granted asylum in the Netherlands and cutting the length of temporary visas. He said measures agreed earlier by the coalition ‘are not enough to turn the tide’.”

‘THE GLOVES ARE OFF’: Dutch Conservative Firebrand Geert Wilders Unveils a New Comprehensive 10-Point Plan To Secure Borders and Radically Curb Illegal Mass Migration | The Gateway Pundit | by Paul Serran

