Turn off corrupt fraud FOX and CNN…hyper frauds…inept clowns. In fact one may argue the current response was all the doctor ordered and the lethality of this IF this is Hanta is 40% so it burns out rapidly to prevent infection, arriving at an evolutionary dead-end so to speak. So do NOTHING, moderation and common sense, prudence, always look after granny with a compromised immune system, but leave all else alone, no masks, no lockdowns, no Malone Bourla Pfizer et al. mRNA type vaccine, no mass testing of asymptomatic populations, no airport quarantines, nothing, no lockdowns, no school closures, nothing.

POTUS Trump, I know you look at my stacks, DO NOTHING. Do what you have been doing. This is meant to hurt you again as they did in COVID. This is much ado about nothing. By morons, even at our CDC, NIH, FDA etc. Non-sensical academically sloppy idiots.

Reproductive number near 1.0, genetically stable in copying, can be dealt with via proper containment procedures and hygiene, use available virucides to clean out the nasal and oral mucosal lining…povidone iodine diluted 10%, hydrogen peroxide diluted, oral version, gargle, swish and spit, no swallow, hypochlorous acid etc. Proper ventilation always. We have no definitive evidence except theoretical risk, of person-to-person spread. So calm down.