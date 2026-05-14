Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Dr. Paul Alexander
3m

I think that who POTUS Trump took to China was more about grift, I am sorry. money making but rich people.

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Dr. Paul Alexander
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https://www.irishstar.com/news/politics/trumps-secret-service-engaged-intense-37157120

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