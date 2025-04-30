The homosexuality, the abuse & rape and sodomy and pedophilia by priests (& nuns) and hidden by the Vatican in the Catholic church LOST me yet I recognized that all faiths have abuse of children
The practice of hiding it, covering it up, transferring sick rapists priests across Ireland, the Caribbean, across the world etc. and the Vatican led this, and it still goes on; church has MAJOR work
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I greatly admire Vigano. A brave man. A David against Goliath character as he spoke out about church atrocities. Having come to faith despite the Catholic tradition I was raised in I have looked askance at much of its man made dogma seemingly more historically than biblically inspired.
The Catholic Church is the world’s biggest human trafficker and the sexual exploitation of children is its side hobby.