Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump’s War 2.0 for America

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Dr. Paul Alexander
Oct 14

https://www.nytimes.com/2026/10/14/us/politics/us-troops-latin-america.html?unlocked_article_code=1.IlE.Wmi3.55tvebpJaDEn&smid=url-share

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Gayla
Oct 14

I guess you missed the info and just made up where you want to claim the Houthis are getting their technology from. You want to push the same tired BS. But go look it up. Houthis are getting their updated technology from China.

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