‘This is not a minor gap in understanding. This is the entire question. If you cannot explain why 99 percent of “exposures” produce no disease, you do not have a causal theory. You have a correlation—and a weak one at that, given the numbers involved.

The logical problem is simple enough for a child to grasp. If nearly everyone tests positive and almost no one gets sick, what the test detects is not what makes people sick. Something else is doing the work. The genetic material they call HPV, at most, is present at the scene. It is not the perpetrator.’

This mirrors the fraud of the fake PCR-created fake ‘asymptomatic spread’ non-pandemic called ‘COVID’…they created a panic and fake pandemic (we never had a pandemic) based on an over-cycled PCR ‘DNA amplification process’ (not a diagnostic test) to denote everybody as positive. these are criminals who did this. we created SOMETHING out of NOTHING. and killed people in the deadly isolation, dehydration, DNR orders, denial of antibiotics for often bacterial pneumonia, sedation, remdesivir and ventilators. no doubt something made some vulnerable very sick but it was what they released from their Frankenstein type battle-field ‘dark’ experiments. I do not believe this ‘COVID’…most of COVID, all of what POTUS Trump fell for and believed from his scientific advisors was a lie and DID NOT EXIST. as is. and sold to us. all a lie.

‘The HPV Lie: Pap Smears, Gardasil, and a Cancer Caused by Something Else

An essay on a virus that doesn’t exist, screening that creates patients, and a vaccine that protects against nothing’

‘A note on length: This essay is long. It covers a foundational medical claim—that something called HPV causes cervical cancer—and traces the consequences of that claim through screening programs and vaccination campaigns. Each element depends on the one before it. The causation claim justifies the screening. The screening creates the anxiety. The vaccine is sold as the escape from both. To understand why a 13-year-old girl in London is being pressured about a test she’s not even eligible for, you need to see the whole structure. Fragments won’t do. The length is the point. No one has assembled the full picture in one place before.

The Number That Breaks the Narrative

Less than one percent of women who test positive for what is called HPV ever develop cervical cancer.

This is not a fringe claim. This is the German Cancer Research Centre’s own data—the DKFZ, one of the world’s leading cancer research institutions, the workplace of Harald zur Hausen, the man who received the 2008 Nobel Prize for claiming HPV causes cervical cancer.

The numbers are straightforward. Up to 80 percent of women test positive for HPV markers at some point in their lives. In 80 percent of these women, the markers disappear spontaneously—no treatment, no intervention, the body resolves whatever was being measured. Of the 20 percent who show what orthodox medicine calls “persistent infection,” less than one percent develop cervical cancer. In Germany, approximately 7,000 women develop cervical cancer annually out of a female population of 40 million. That’s 0.017 percent. Flip it around: 99.983 percent of German women do not develop cervical cancer.

Even accepting the establishment’s premise—that a virus called HPV exists and that testing detects it—these numbers make causation impossible. A cause produces its effect. If smoking causes lung cancer, smokers get lung cancer at rates that distinguish them from non-smokers. If asbestos causes mesothelioma, asbestos workers develop mesothelioma. The relationship between exposure and disease is visible in the data.

Positive HPV tests are nearly universal among sexually active adults. Cervical cancer is rare. The marker is present in most cervical cancer cases—this is the fact endlessly repeated—but only a vanishing fraction of women with the marker develop the cancer. The numbers do not describe a cause. They describe a coincidence, or at most a marker of something else, or perhaps a consequence rather than an origin. What they do not describe is a pathogen that produces a disease.

Lutz Gissmann, a researcher at the DKFZ, admitted the problem plainly: “We just don’t know why most women are able to cope with the virus.”

Finding genetic material in cancer tissue proves nothing about causation. The material could have caused the cancer. It could have arrived because of the cancer—a consequence rather than a cause. It could be a passenger, present but irrelevant. It could be a misidentified product of cellular breakdown. It could be an artifact of the detection method itself. The establishment assumed the first explanation without excluding the others. That assumption became a Nobel Prize, a vaccine, and a global screening apparatus—all built on a logical leap that was never tested.

But the problem runs deeper than failed correlation. The entity being blamed—this “virus” called HPV—has never been shown to exist in the way virology claims viruses exist. The statistical failure is damning. The foundational failure is worse.

This statistical reality has not stopped a global industry—screening programs, vaccination campaigns, surgical interventions, pharmaceutical profits—built on the premise that HPV causes cervical cancer. That industry is now reaching for a 13-year-old girl in London whose only crime was asking questions.

The Girl Who Said No

A reader named Tina wrote to me recently. Her 13-year-old granddaughter lives in London. The girl did not take the HPV vaccine—”thank goodness,” Tina wrote. She takes no vaccines now and is among the few in her class who do not. Recently, she asked her grandmother about smear tests. She is being fear-mongered, Tina believes, for refusing Gardasil.

The absurdity is immediate. The UK’s NHS cervical screening program begins at age 25. The first invitation goes out around age 24 and a half. Screening is not recommended for asymptomatic women under 25 because cervical cancer is extremely rare in that age group and minor cell changes usually resolve on their own. A 13-year-old in London is not due for cervical screening. She is not eligible for cervical screening. There is no medical reason for anyone to be discussing smear tests with her.

What is happening is not medicine. It is punishment.

The girl declined the vaccine. Now she is being pressured about the screening. The message is clear: if you refuse our prevention, you must submit to our surveillance. The vaccine and the screening are presented as separate programs, but they function as a single system. Refuse one element and the other is deployed against you. The system tolerates no gaps.

This is the cascade logic that will structure what follows. The claim that HPV causes cancer justifies the vaccine. The vaccine is sold to prevent the need for screening—or at least to reduce what screening finds. Declining the vaccine triggers intensified pressure about screening. Each element creates conditions for the next. Each element reinforces the others. A 13-year-old who asks questions threatens the entire structure, so the structure applies pressure until she stops asking.

Tina’s granddaughter deserves better than fear. She deserves facts. The rest of this essay provides them.

The Causation Lie

What They Couldn’t Provide

In 2006, journalists Torsten Engelbrecht and Claus Köhnlein contacted the German Cancer Research Centre with four requests. They asked for:

A study proving the existence of HPV—meaning proper isolation, purification, full genome characterization, and electron microscopy demonstrating viral particles extracted directly from human tissue. A study proving HPV causes cervical cancer. A study proving non-viral factors can be excluded as primary causes. A study proving HPV vaccines are safe and effective.

The DKFZ responded with what Engelbrecht and Köhnlein described as “a wonderful literature list” addressing items one, two, and four.

They provided nothing for item three.

But examine what they provided for item one—the existence question. The literature they cited does not demonstrate isolation in any meaningful scientific sense. It demonstrates detection of genetic material and declaration that this material belongs to a virus. These are not the same thing.

Isolation means to set apart from others. Nobel laureate Luc Montagnier acknowledged its purpose: “to make sure you have a real virus.” Proper isolation requires extracting particles directly from a sick person, purifying them away from all other material, characterizing their structure and genetic content, and demonstrating they can cause disease when introduced to a healthy host.

This has never been done for HPV. What virologists call “isolation” is something else entirely: taking cellular material, adding it to cell cultures along with antibiotics, bovine serum, and other substances, observing cell breakdown, and declaring a virus responsible. The genetic sequences attributed to HPV come from this cellular soup, not from purified viral particles.

The DKFZ could not provide evidence of proper isolation because proper isolation has never been performed. The “virus” is an inference, not an observation.

The gap on item three—exclusion of non-viral causes—is equally damning. The medical establishment acknowledges that smoking is a “relevant cofactor” in cervical cancer. It acknowledges that oral contraceptives are a “relevant cofactor.” It acknowledges pesticide exposure, nutritional deficiencies, and immune suppression as factors that modify risk. These acknowledgments appear in the mainstream literature, including in papers published in the Journal of Clinical Pathology.

What the establishment has never done is demonstrate that these factors cannot act as primary causes. The “cofactors” are named, catalogued, discussed in reviews and meta-analyses. But the foundational question—could these factors cause cervical cancer independent of any claimed virus?—has never been answered. It has never been seriously investigated. Genetic material was declared viral, the “virus” was declared the cause, the cofactors were relegated to supporting roles, and the research agenda moved on without ever establishing that this hierarchy was correct.

When you ask for proof that alternatives have been excluded, you receive silence. When you ask for proof that the virus exists as claimed, you receive studies that assume what they claim to prove. The silence and the circularity are the answers.

The Foundational Research

Harald zur Hausen received the 2008 Nobel Prize in Medicine for his work on HPV and cervical cancer. The prize was based primarily on a paper published in 1983 in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences: “A Papillomavirus DNA from a Cervical Carcinoma and Its Prevalence in Cancer Biopsy Samples from Different Geographic Regions.”

Note the title carefully. It does not claim to have found a virus. It claims to have found DNA attributed to a papillomavirus. The distinction matters.

Canadian biologist David Crowe examined this paper and identified a series of methodological problems that undermine its conclusions.

The first problem is unclear DNA origin. The genetic material zur Hausen found has no established origin. He did not extract it from purified viral particles. He extracted it from cervical cancer tissue—tissue containing human cells, bacteria, debris, and genetic material from multiple sources. Finding DNA in tissue does not tell you where the DNA came from or what it does.

The second problem is selection bias. zur Hausen and his colleagues screened a large number of cervical tumors without success before finding DNA that matched their search criteria in one tumor. When you search through many samples and find what you’re looking for in only one, the probability increases that you’ve found coincidence rather than causation. A systematic relationship would appear systematically, not as an isolated finding after extensive searching.

The third problem is imprecise matching. The authors used what they called “nonstringent” hybridization conditions, meaning the DNA strands they compared were not identical. When they extracted DNA from cervical cancer tissue and hybridized it with samples claimed to be from papillomaviruses, they achieved less than 0.1 percent match. Less than one-tenth of one percent. This is not identification. This is an admission that the genetic material found had almost nothing in common with what it was claimed to represent.

The fourth problem is the logical leap that followed. Rather than conclude that the extracted DNA had nothing to do with papillomaviruses—which the less than 0.1 percent match would suggest—the researchers declared they had discovered a new type, which they named HPV 16. They then found this “new” DNA in 11 of 18 cervical cancer biopsies and announced this demonstrated “remarkable specificity of HPV 16 infections for malignant tissue.”

Pause on this. The researchers found genetic material that did not match known papillomavirus sequences. Instead of concluding it was not a papillomavirus, they invented a new category—HPV 16—and declared that its presence in some cancer samples proved this newly-invented virus caused cancer. The discovery of a mismatch became, through definitional maneuvering, evidence for the very theory the mismatch should have challenged.

This is circular reasoning. Find genetic material. Fail to match it to known sequences. Declare it a new virus. Find the same material in cancer tissue. Declare the new virus causes cancer. At no point was a virus actually isolated, purified, characterized, or demonstrated to cause anything. The “virus” was invented to explain findings that could have many explanations.

Engelbrecht and Köhnlein approached the DKFZ twice for clarification on these criticisms. The DKFZ did not respond.

The Isolation Problem

The problems with zur Hausen’s research reflect a deeper problem with virology itself.

Christine Massey, a Canadian researcher, submitted Freedom of Information requests to health agencies worldwide asking for records demonstrating isolation of various claimed viruses—including HPV—directly from diseased persons, with the claimed viral material properly purified from all other material.

The responses are remarkable.

The CDC, in November 2020, responded to a request about SARS-CoV-2: “A search of our records failed to reveal any documents pertaining to your request.”

The CDC, in March 2021, stated: “The definition of ‘isolation’ provided in the request is outside of what is possible in virology.”

Read that again. The CDC admitted that proper isolation—the kind that would actually prove a virus exists—is “outside of what is possible in virology.”

This is not a claim about missing records. It is an admission that the evidentiary standard itself cannot be met.

The Public Health Agency of Canada stated: “The isolation of a virus cannot be completed without the use of another medium.”

This is an admission that what virologists call “isolation” is not isolation at all. They cannot separate the claimed virus from other material. They cannot extract it directly from sick patients. They require “another medium”—cell cultures, added substances, a complex soup from which they infer viral presence based on effects they attribute to a virus without ever demonstrating the virus exists.

Agencies worldwide have been unable to provide proper isolation records for HPV, along with adenovirus, Ebola, Epstein-Barr, hepatitis B and C, herpes, HIV, measles, MERS, monkeypox, rabies, RSV, SARS, smallpox, West Nile, Zika, and dozens of others.

The pattern is consistent. When asked to provide evidence that these entities exist as claimed—purified, characterized, demonstrated to cause disease—health agencies cannot do so. They provide studies that use the word “isolation” to mean something other than isolation. They provide genetic sequences derived from unpurified material. They provide cell culture experiments that prove nothing about viral existence.

HPV is no exception. The “virus” blamed for cervical cancer has never been properly isolated. What exists are genetic sequences of unknown origin and significance, attributed to a virus by researchers who assumed viral causation before demonstrating it.

The Mechanism Problem

Even setting aside the isolation failure, the claimed mechanism of viral cancer causation makes no biological sense.

Cancer is the uncontrolled multiplication of abnormal cells that do not die when they should. The hallmark of cancer is proliferation—cells dividing beyond normal limits, accumulating rather than turning over, forming masses that grow and spread.

Viral infection, as conventionally described, kills cells. The claimed virus hijacks cellular machinery to replicate itself, and the cell dies in the process or is destroyed by the immune system. This is why viral infections supposedly produce symptoms—the damage comes from cell death.

These mechanisms are opposites. Cancer is cells that won’t stop living. Viral infection is cells that die. The claim that a virus causes cancer requires explaining how an agent that kills cells produces a disease characterized by cells that refuse to die.

Peter Duesberg, the retrovirologist and cancer researcher, stated the problem directly: “As with virtually all cancers, the dynamics of cervical cancer development simply do not match the behaviour of viruses.”

The standard response invokes oncogenes—viral genes that, when integrated into the host genome, supposedly dysregulate cell division and produce cancerous growth. But this explanation raises its own problems. Viral integration is described as a rare event among supposed infections, occurring unpredictably and inconsistently. If cancer depends on a rare event following a common “infection,” you are no longer describing viral causation in any meaningful sense. You are describing a coincidence that sometimes follows detection of certain genetic markers.

This is not a predictive model. It is a story assembled after the fact to explain why the virus that supposedly causes cancer almost never causes cancer. It cannot tell you which women will progress. It cannot be tested in a way that could fail. It backfills exceptions rather than generating predictions. This is narrative repair, not science—which returns you to the statistical problem where this essay began.

The Transmission Problem

If something called HPV caused cervical cancer through sexual transmission, two predictions follow. First, this agent should be detectable in male partners of women with cervical cancer. Second, this agent should cause health problems in males, at least occasionally—some manifestation of its pathogenic potential.

Reality contradicts both predictions. What is called HPV is practically undetectable in men. The entity that supposedly causes cancer in women after sexual transmission cannot be reliably found in the men who supposedly transmit it. And it induces no health problems in males—no symptoms, no disease, nothing that would indicate a pathogenic organism is present.

Christian Fiala, a gynecologist in Vienna, drew the obvious conclusion: “This speaks strongly against an infectious cause of cervical cancer.”

Additional evidence comes from treatment. The standard intervention for cervical abnormalities is surgical—excision of affected tissue through procedures like LEEP (loop electrosurgical excision procedure) or cone biopsy. Remove the abnormal tissue and the abnormality is gone. The patient does not receive antiviral medication. No one attempts to treat the “infection” because treating the infection is not what resolves the condition.

If cervical abnormalities were caused by an ongoing viral infection, surgical removal of tissue would not address the underlying problem. The virus would still be present elsewhere in the body. It would reinfect the area. The abnormalities would return. This is not what happens. Surgical excision works. It works because the problem is in the tissue, not in a pathogen that the surgery does not touch.

Establishment Admissions

The scientists who built their careers on the HPV-causes-cancer claim have repeatedly admitted, in technical settings, that the claim is not as simple as the public messaging suggests.

Matthias Dürst, a leading cervical cancer researcher at the University of Jena, stated plainly: “The infection with the papillomavirus alone still does not cause cancer.” The tumor supposedly requires “genetic changes on the chromosomes.” But no study proves HPV initiates these genetic changes. Certain genetic material is present; changes occur; the presence is declared the cause of the changes without demonstration of mechanism.

The WHO’s own fact sheet on HPV and cervical cancer contains a remarkable internal contradiction. The document states that “most HPV infections clear up on their own and most pre-cancerous lesions resolve spontaneously.” In the same fact sheet, 14 HPV strains are described as “cancer-causing.”

The WHO does not explain—because it cannot explain—how a few strains of an otherwise harmless entity can cause one of the most deadly human diseases while over 100 other strains cause nothing at all. The distinction between “high-risk” and “low-risk” strains is a classification scheme, not an explanation. It names the problem; it does not solve it.

Sir Frank Macfarlane Burnet, who won the Nobel Prize in 1960 for his work on immunological tolerance, wrote in 1971—after a decade of intensive research into viral causation of cancer had produced no results:

“There is no doubt at all about the genuinely malignant character of the tumours which are produced [in laboratory animals] but so far there is no convincing evidence that any human tumour is virus-induced. One must be definite that despite ten years’ intensive study the virus theory has established itself as nothing further than speculation.”

He continued: “My great objection to the hypothesis that any human cancer is a direct result of virus infection is my inability to conceive of a selective process in nature that could be equivalent to the laboratory procedure... I believe we can forget about the possibility of any of the common forms of cancer being of virus origin.”

A Nobel laureate, writing in 1971, concluded that viral causation of human cancer should be forgotten as a possibility. The HPV-cancer hypothesis, awarded a Nobel Prize in 2008, contradicts this assessment—but does so without having resolved any of the objections Burnet raised, and without ever demonstrating that the claimed virus exists as claimed.

The Rescue Devices

When a scientific theory repeatedly fails to predict observations, scientists face a choice. They can revise the theory to accommodate the new data. They can abandon the theory in favor of a better explanation. Or they can add auxiliary assumptions—patches that absorb the contradictions without questioning the core claim.

These patches are called rescue devices. They protect a preferred theory from falsification by explaining away anomalies rather than letting anomalies challenge the theory. The HPV-cancer hypothesis has accumulated rescue devices like a sinking ship taking on lifeboats. Each device keeps the hypothesis afloat a little longer. None of them make it seaworthy.

“Necessary But Not Sufficient”

The public claim is simple: HPV causes cervical cancer. This is how it appears in health campaigns, vaccine marketing, and media coverage. Cause and effect. Virus and disease.

The technical literature tells a different story. In scientific papers, the claim becomes: HPV is “necessary but not sufficient” for cervical cancer development. The phrasing appears in review articles, epidemiological studies, and official documents. HPV is necessary—meaning cervical cancer cannot occur without it. But HPV is not sufficient—meaning HPV alone does not produce cancer.

This revised claim is a retreat disguised as refinement.

If HPV is necessary but not sufficient, then every woman who tests positive but does not develop cancer is explained by the absence of other necessary factors. She had the marker but lacked the cofactors. The theory survives her non-disease by invoking missing ingredients.

If HPV is necessary but not sufficient, then any HPV-negative cervical cancer becomes an anomaly requiring special explanation. Perhaps the test was faulty. Perhaps the tumor was misclassified. Perhaps the marker was present but undetected. The theory survives the counterexample by challenging the data rather than revising the claim.

The “necessary but not sufficient” framing makes the HPV theory nearly unfalsifiable. Positive cases confirm it. Negative cases are explained away. The theory cannot lose because it has been reformulated to accommodate any outcome.

Meanwhile, the public slogan never changes. The advertisements, the health campaigns, the school presentations all repeat the simple version: HPV causes cervical cancer. The retreat to “necessary but not sufficient” occurs only in technical literature that the public never reads.

Cofactors as Elastic Explanations

The establishment lists cofactors that supposedly modify cervical cancer risk among HPV-positive women. The list includes smoking, high parity (many pregnancies), long-term oral contraceptive use, co-infection with other agents, nutritional deficiencies, and vague categories like “host genetic factors” and “immune status.”

These cofactors function as a flexible explanatory resource. When a woman tests positive but does not develop cancer—which is what happens in over 99 percent of cases—her non-cancer is attributed to the absence of the right constellation of cofactors. When cancer occurs in a population with lower marker prevalence, unmeasured cofactors or host factors are invoked to reconcile the discrepancy.

The cofactor list is long enough and vague enough to explain almost any distribution of cases. “Immune status” can absorb any anomaly—perhaps her immune system was particularly strong, perhaps his was particularly weak. “Genetic susceptibility” can explain why one woman develops cancer and another does not, without specifying which genes or how they operate. The cofactors are not precise, quantitative risk modifiers. They are post-hoc explanations for whatever the data show.

A meaningful cofactor model would specify conditions under which the model fails. It would say: if we observe X, the model is wrong. Science requires falsifiability—the possibility of being proven wrong. The HPV-cofactor model never specifies what would disprove it. No pattern of data, it seems, could force abandonment of the viral causation claim. The cofactors expand to accommodate any result.

This is not science. This is salvage.

HPV-Negative Cancers Explained Away

The claim that HPV is a “necessary” cause of cervical cancer makes a clear prediction: all cervical cancers should test positive for HPV markers. If a virus is necessary for a disease, the disease cannot occur without the virus. HPV-negative cervical cancer should not exist.

HPV-negative cervical cancer exists.

Studies using sensitive modern assays still identify a subset of cervical cancers—roughly 3 to 8 percent in various studies—that are HPV-negative. These tumors differ from HPV-positive cancers. They tend to be adenocarcinomas rather than squamous cell carcinomas. They present at more advanced stages. They show higher rates of lymph node metastasis. They have worse prognosis. Molecularly, they carry distinct mutation patterns—frequent alterations in TP53, PIK3CA, KRAS, PTEN, and ARID1A—consistent with pathways that have nothing to do with any virus.

These cancers are direct counterexamples to “HPV is necessary.” They developed without the supposedly necessary cause.

The field has deployed several rescue moves to minimize this problem.

Reclassification: Some tumors initially labeled cervical cancers are reclassified as endometrial, vaginal, or metastatic cancers from other organs. If you can’t find the marker, redefine the tumor as originating elsewhere.

Inadequate assays: Older or limited tests are blamed for false negatives. Broader PCR panels or RNA-based tests supposedly “recover” HPV markers in many previously negative cases. The assumption is that the marker was present but the test missed it—never that the cancer developed without the marker.

Poor sampling: Necrotic or scant tumor tissue is blamed for false-negative results. The marker was there; we just couldn’t find it in the sample we tested.

After applying all these corrections, a residue of HPV-negative cervical cancers remains. They exist. They are documented. They represent tumors that developed through pathways that had nothing to do with what is called HPV.

Rather than relaxing the “necessary cause” claim, most researchers treat these cancers as anomalies at the edge of a fundamentally HPV-driven model. The exceptions are acknowledged and then set aside. The theory continues unchanged.

Narrowing the Target

The original claim was that HPV infection causes cervical cancer. When data showed that positive tests are nearly universal and cervical cancer is rare, the claim narrowed.

First, only certain HPV types were said to be cancer-causing—the “high-risk” types, approximately 14 strains out of over 100 identified.

Then, only persistent presence of high-risk types was said to matter. Transient detection, even of high-risk strains, was reclassified as non-threatening.

Then, within persistent high-risk detection, only certain strains—particularly HPV 16 and HPV 18—were identified as responsible for the majority of cancers.

Each narrowing occurred because the previous claim failed to match the data. Testing positive was too common. High-risk strains were still too common. Persistent high-risk presence was still not predictive enough. So the claim kept shrinking, kept specifying additional conditions, kept adding qualifications.

This narrowing is presented as scientific refinement—a more precise understanding of which markers matter. But notice what it accomplishes. The public message remains unchanged: HPV causes cervical cancer, get your vaccine, get your screening. The technical meaning has shrunk to a specific, uncommon pattern—persistent detection with particular strains in the presence of particular cofactors in women with particular genetic susceptibilities—that explains fewer and fewer cases.

The gap between the public claim and the technical reality grows with each refinement. The public hears “HPV causes cervical cancer.” The technical literature describes a rare event following a rare pattern of a common marker, modified by poorly understood cofactors, in a susceptible subset of the population. These are not the same claim. The public version sells vaccines. The technical version concedes that the causal model is far weaker than advertised—and even the technical version assumes without proof that the “virus” exists and causes anything at all.

What They Refuse to Investigate

The DKFZ acknowledged smoking and oral contraceptives as “relevant cofactors” in cervical cancer development. They could not provide a single study demonstrating these cannot act as primary causes.

This is not a gap in the research. This is a choice about what to study and what to ignore. The viral hypothesis received funding, attention, Nobel Prizes. The toxicological alternatives received dismissal.

Consider the chimney sweeps.

In 18th-century England, young boys worked as chimney sweeps, climbing into flues to clean them. These boys developed scrotal cancer at rates far exceeding the general population. The cause was identified: constant exposure to soot, which contains carcinogenic polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, combined with poor hygiene and the inability to wash the affected areas.

Localized carcinogen exposure produced localized cancer. The mechanism was purely toxicological. No virus was involved. No virus was needed. The boys were exposed to cancer-causing chemicals in a specific area of their bodies, and that area developed cancer.

This pattern—localized carcinogen exposure producing localized cancer—appears throughout oncology. Asbestos exposure produces mesothelioma in the lungs, where asbestos fibers lodge. Tobacco smoke produces lung cancer, throat cancer, mouth cancer—the tissues directly exposed.

Cervical cancer fits this pattern.

Consider what products are applied directly to the cervix and vaginal area throughout a woman’s life.

Sanitary products—tampons and pads—contain chemicals from their manufacturing process. Bleaching agents, often chlorine-based, produce dioxins as byproducts. Dioxins are classified as known human carcinogens. “Fragrance chemicals” added to many products contain phthalates, some of which have carcinogenic properties. These products are applied directly to vaginal and cervical tissue, for days each month, for decades of a woman’s reproductive life.

Talcum powder has been used by millions of women in the genital area. Talc has been shown to induce cancer in laboratory animals. It has been “strongly linked” to ovarian cancer in epidemiological studies—strongly enough for Johnson & Johnson to face billions in legal judgments. If talc can cause ovarian cancer through genital application, the possibility that it contributes to cervical cancer is at least worth investigating. It has not been seriously investigated.

Oral contraceptives are acknowledged as a “cofactor” for cervical cancer. These drugs alter the hormonal environment of cervical tissue for years or decades of continuous use. Hormonal disruption is implicated in multiple cancers. The pill is not merely associated with cervical cancer—the establishment admits the association. What the establishment has never done is investigate whether long-term hormonal disruption of cervical tissue can cause cancer independent of any claimed virus.

The pattern is clear enough. Products applied to the genital area contain known or suspected carcinogens. Women use these products for decades. Cancer develops in the tissue exposed to these products. The establishment calls this coincidence and blames genetic material of unknown origin and significance that 99 percent of women who carry it never develop cancer from.

The toxicological alternative has not been disproven. It has been ignored. The research that would determine whether chemical exposure causes cervical cancer has not been conducted. The studies that would exclude non-viral primary causes do not exist—as the DKFZ’s non-response confirmed.

When asked why cancer incidence increases with age, the establishment typically invokes aging itself—as if chronological time causes disease. The alternative explanation is simpler: toxin accumulation. A 25-year-old has been exposed to carcinogenic chemicals for fewer years than a 50-year-old. A 50-year-old has accumulated more toxic burden than a 25-year-old. Cellular repair mechanisms become less effective not because of calendar age but because of damage accumulated over time—damage from the chemicals a person has been exposed to throughout life.

The WHO nearly admits this when it states that “the overall risk accumulation is combined with the tendency for cellular repair mechanisms to be less effective as a person grows older.” Risk accumulation. Declining repair capacity. These phrases describe toxicological injury, not viral infection. But the WHO does not follow its own logic. It names the pattern and then continues to blame a virus that has never been shown to exist.

The Delivery System They Ignore

The vagina is not like skin. It is a highly vascularized mucosal membrane, rich with blood vessels and lymphatic channels, designed for absorption. Pharmaceutical companies exploit this property deliberately—vaginal administration of estradiol produces significantly higher blood serum levels than oral administration. Medications delivered vaginally bypass first-pass metabolism in the liver, entering systemic circulation directly.

This permeability was demonstrated with lethal clarity in the early 1980s. The Rely tampon, designed with synthetic materials for extended wear, was associated with a wave of severe systemic illness—hypotensive shock, organ failure, death. Whatever the precise mechanism, the episode proved that something in or produced by the tampon was crossing the vaginal epithelium and reaching systemic circulation with devastating effect.

The toxic shock syndrome epidemic proved the delivery mechanism. The vaginal epithelium is not a barrier; it is a gateway. The question that should have followed—what else might be crossing that gateway?—was never systematically pursued.

In 2024, researchers at Columbia University, UC Berkeley, and Michigan State published the first study to measure metal concentrations in tampons. They tested 30 tampons from 14 brands and 18 product lines, analyzing for 16 metals.

They found all 16 in at least one tampon tested.

Lead was present in every tampon. The geometric mean concentration was 120 nanograms per gram—approximately ten times higher than maximum levels allowed in drinking water. There is no safe level of lead exposure. The EPA has stated this explicitly. Lead accumulates in bone, replacing calcium, and can be retained in the body for decades.

Arsenic, a known carcinogen associated with cardiovascular disease and skin lesions, was found in 95 percent of samples. The researchers noted that arsenic should not be present in tampons at all, and that the effects of vaginal arsenic exposure have never been studied. Cadmium, which targets the kidneys and cardiovascular system, was found in 100 percent of samples.

But metals are not the only payload. A 2023 systematic review in the British Journal of Obstetrics and Gynaecology examined a decade of research on chemicals in menstrual products. The findings constitute a catalog of concerning exposures.

Phthalates—plasticizers and known endocrine disruptors—were detected across multiple studies. Di(2-ethylhexyl) phthalate (DEHP), classified by the International Agency for Research on Cancer as a possible human carcinogen, was found in tampons. Dibutyl phthalate (DBP), which the EU has restricted due to reproductive toxicity concerns, was found in pads.

Dioxins and furans—persistent organic pollutants classified as known human carcinogens—were detected in tampons at levels ranging from 0.2 to 20.7 pg/g. These are byproducts of the chlorine bleaching process. No safety threshold exists for vaginal dioxin exposure—the route has never been studied.

Bisphenol A (BPA) was detected in 92 percent of tampons tested in one US study. PFAS—per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, the “forever chemicals”—were found in 22 percent of tampons, 48 percent of pads, and 65 percent of period underwear. Testing found PFAS even in products marketed as “organic,” “natural,” or “free of harmful chemicals.”

The average woman who menstruates will use approximately 11,000 tampons over her reproductive lifetime. Each remains in contact with vaginal mucosa for several hours. This represents roughly five cumulative years of exposure to whatever those tampons contain—delivered directly to highly permeable tissue, bypassing the liver’s detoxification, reaching reproductive organs at concentrated levels through what researchers call the “uterine first-pass effect.”

Five years. To products containing lead, arsenic, cadmium, phthalates, dioxins, PFAS, and dozens of other compounds. Via a route that pharmaceutical companies use specifically because it delivers substances to the body more effectively than swallowing them.

The research that should exist does not. Long-term epidemiological studies examining tampon use as an exposure variable for reproductive cancers have never been designed. Dose-response relationships for vaginal absorption of metals or endocrine disruptors from menstrual products have never been established. Studies comparing health outcomes in tampon users versus non-users, stratified by years of use, have never been conducted. Regulatory requirements for manufacturers to test tampons for metals, PFAS, pesticides, or most chemical contaminants have never been enacted.

The chemical hypothesis generates testable predictions. Cervical cancer rates should correlate with tampon use duration. Rates should differ between users and non-users. Rates should track with product composition changes over time—if bleaching processes changed, if metal contamination varied by era or manufacturer. Adenocarcinoma patterns should correlate with dioxin exposure windows. Different product types should show different risk profiles. These predictions could fail. They could be tested. They have not been tested because no one with funding wants the answers.

One study did look. The 2019 BioCycle study examined tampon use in relation to metal concentrations and oxidative stress biomarkers in 259 regularly menstruating women. Tampon users had 25 percent higher blood mercury levels than non-users. Tampon users had consistently elevated isoprostane—a biomarker of lipid peroxidation and oxidative stress—throughout the menstrual cycle, with the elevation most pronounced during the menstruating week when tampons were in use. Tampon users had lower levels of PON1P—an antioxidant enzyme, suggesting decreased capacity to combat oxidative stress.

When researchers finally looked—using a study not designed for the question, with inadequate power and imperfect timing—they found the signal through the noise. Elevated mercury. Elevated oxidative stress. Reduced antioxidant capacity. The biological fingerprints of chemical insult.

The cervix sits at the internal end of the vaginal canal. The tampon sits against it, or near it, for hours at a time, days each month, decades across a lifetime. The tampon contains documented carcinogens. The cervix is the tissue most directly exposed, cycle after cycle, from adolescence onward.

We have tens of thousands of papers examining HPV and cervical cancer.

We have almost none examining chemical exposure through menstrual products and cervical cancer.

The viral hypothesis has channeled research funding and attention away from chemical causation for decades. Investigating tampons would implicate major consumer products corporations—different commercial interests than pharmaceutical companies, but interests equally capable of shaping what questions get asked and what questions remain forbidden. The billions invested in HPV research, HPV screening, HPV vaccines have produced an infrastructure that depends on the viral hypothesis being true. The infrastructure does not fund its own refutation.

The mutation patterns found in HPV-negative cervical cancers—TP53, KRAS, PTEN, ARID1A—are consistent with chemical-induced DNA damage, not viral integration. The cancers that don’t fit the viral story fit the chemical story. No one is looking.

This misdirection is not unique. The skin cancer narrative blamed UV exposure, yet melanoma occurs predominantly in areas the sun doesn’t reach—only 22 percent in sun-exposed regions—and outdoor workers have half the melanoma risk of indoor workers. The actual pattern points elsewhere: to fluorescent lighting, to seed oils, to sunscreen chemicals themselves. The establishment blamed the sun while ignoring what was actually touching the skin. The same streetlight effect. The same refusal to investigate what the evidence suggests. The same protection of commercial interests

The asymmetry in research is not evidence that the viral hypothesis is correct and the chemical hypothesis is wrong. The asymmetry is evidence of where the light has been directed—and who controls the lamp.

The Screening Cascade

Built on a False Foundation

Everything that follows in this section depends on the premise that something called HPV exists and causes cervical cancer. Screening programs exist to detect HPV markers or to detect cell changes attributed to HPV. Colposcopies investigate abnormalities that screening identifies. Biopsies sample tissue that colposcopies flag. LEEP procedures excise tissue that biopsies classify as precancerous. Each step follows from the one before, and all of them rest on the foundational claim that HPV is the problem that justifies the cascade.

If HPV does not exist as claimed—if the genetic material attributed to it is of unknown origin and significance—and if the statistical, mechanistic, and evidentiary case against viral causation holds—then cervical screening is screening for the wrong thing. The entire apparatus is built on a false foundation.

The harms documented below are not merely excessive costs of a beneficial program. They are pure cost, inflicted on women in pursuit of a cause that isn’t a cause, producing interventions that address a problem that doesn’t exist as described.

The shift in screening methodology makes the capture of the hypothesis visible. Cervical screening once meant cytology—examining cells under a microscope, looking for abnormalities in the tissue itself. The Pap smear, whatever its limitations, at least looked for evidence of disease. The question it asked was: are these cells abnormal?

The new screening paradigm asks a different question: is viral genetic material present?

In 2017, Australia eliminated Pap tests as first-line screening entirely. Australian women aged 25 to 74 are now screened every five years using HPV DNA testing alone. Only if the DNA test returns positive does a laboratory perform cytology on the same sample. The United States is moving in the same direction—the US Preventive Services Task Force now recommends HPV DNA testing every five years as an alternative to Pap smears.

The practical effect is more positive results feeding more women into the cascade. Most sexually active women will test positive for HPV genetic material at some point. The old screening found abnormal cells—uncommon. The new screening finds genetic material—nearly universal. The hypothesis has restructured the apparatus to generate the patients the apparatus requires.

They no longer look for evidence of disease. They look for the marker that over 99 percent of carriers never develop disease from—and they call a positive result a reason for concern, surveillance, intervention. The shift from cytology to virology is not scientific refinement. It is the viral hypothesis rebuilding the world in its own image.

Test Accuracy Is a Statistical Illusion

Pap smear advocates claim the test is highly accurate. A common statistic: 99.6 percent of negative Pap smear results correctly indicate no precancerous lesion or cancer.

This number is meaningless without context.

In Germany, 99.983 percent of women do not develop cervical cancer. The disease is rare. If a test simply declared “no cancer” for every woman tested, it would be 99.98 percent accurate—not because the test detected anything, but because the disease barely exists in the population being tested.

The claimed accuracy of the Pap smear derives substantially from this baseline rarity, not from the test’s ability to distinguish abnormality from normality. When disease prevalence is extremely low, even a random guess of “no disease” will be right almost every time. The test adds little to what the baseline statistics already provide.

Actual error rates are worse than the accuracy claims suggest. A study from the University of Hanover examined the screening program’s performance. Researchers identified 86 suspected cases through screening. Posterior control confirmed only 46. The error rate approached 50 percent.

Karl Ulrich Petry, the gynecologist who led the study, was blunt: “Cervical cancer screening sometimes is like trying to nail ‘jello’ onto the wall. The collected data is not really reliable.”

Unreliable data feeding a cascade of interventions. This is what screening produces.

What Screening Actually Produces

Cervical screening finds abnormalities. Some of these abnormalities are genuine precursors to cancer. Most are not. Most are cell changes that would resolve spontaneously, given time—changes the body clears without intervention, variations in cellular appearance that signify nothing pathological.

Screening cannot reliably distinguish between abnormalities that will progress to cancer and abnormalities that will resolve on their own. It catches both. It treats both.

The cascade proceeds as follows.

A woman undergoes screening. The test identifies abnormal cells. She receives a letter or a phone call. The words used vary but the message is consistent: something is wrong, further investigation is needed.

Anxiety begins. The woman does not know if she has cancer. She knows something was found. The period between the initial result and the follow-up appointment is filled with fear, with internet searches, with worst-case scenarios playing through her mind.

She undergoes colposcopy—examination of the cervix with magnification. The colposcopist looks for areas of abnormality. In most cases, some area is identified for further investigation.

Biopsy follows. Tissue is removed from the cervix and sent for pathological examination. This is not a painless procedure. The cervix has nerve endings. Tissue removal causes discomfort, bleeding, and cramping. Some women describe it as significantly painful.

The biopsy results return. They may show nothing concerning—in which case the woman has undergone anxiety, colposcopy, and biopsy for a finding that was never dangerous. Or they may show what pathologists classify as precancerous changes, graded by severity.

If precancerous changes are identified, treatment is recommended. The standard intervention is LEEP—loop electrosurgical excision procedure—or cone biopsy. Both involve removing a portion of the cervix. The abnormal tissue is cut away along with a margin of normal tissue to ensure complete excision.

The woman who began this cascade with no symptoms—whose “abnormality” might well have resolved without any intervention—now has part of her cervix removed.

And here the cascade extends beyond her own body. Cervical excision increases the risk of preterm birth in subsequent pregnancies. The cervix that was shortened or weakened by LEEP may not maintain a pregnancy to term. The woman who underwent the procedure may deliver prematurely. Her premature infant may require NICU care. The NICU initiates its own cascade of interventions, documented in detail elsewhere.

A screening test, administered to a woman with no symptoms, produced anxiety, procedures, tissue removal, and increased risk to future pregnancies—and possibly to a future child who will enter the world too early because of a screening program that claimed to protect health.

Each step created conditions for the next. This is what cascades do.

The Numbers That Damn the Program

In 2003, Angela Raffle and colleagues published a study in the British Medical Journal examining the outcomes of cervical screening programs. Their findings were stark.

Approximately 1,000 women must be screened for 35 years to prevent one death from cervical cancer.

Of those 1,000 women, about 150 will receive a stress-causing test result at some point during those 35 years.

About 50 of those women will undergo cancer treatment with toxic side effects.

“For each death prevented,” Raffle wrote, “many women have to be screened and many are treated who would not have developed a problem.”

Read those numbers again. One death prevented per thousand women screened for 35 years. One hundred fifty women receiving stress-causing results. Fifty women receiving cancer treatment they did not need.

The ratio is 50 to 1. Fifty women treated unnecessarily for every death prevented. Fifty women who underwent procedures, experienced side effects, suffered anxiety, had cervical tissue removed—all for abnormalities that would never have become cancer.

The United States numbers tell the same story from a different angle. Approximately 200,000 American women have their uterus removed annually, many of them to “prevent” cervical cancer—a disease that affects approximately 14,000 American women per year.

The number of women who lose their uterus exceeds the number who develop the cancer by more than fourteen to one.

Hysterectomy is permanent. A woman who loses her uterus cannot bear children. She undergoes surgical menopause if her ovaries are also removed. Her body is permanently altered to prevent a disease she probably would never have developed.

The screening program searches for what it calls “pre-forms of cancer”—abnormalities that might, in some cases, progress to cancer over years or decades. Many of these pre-forms resolve spontaneously. Many remain stable indefinitely, never progressing. A minority become cancerous.

The program cannot tell which pre-forms are dangerous. So it treats all of them. It counts every treated pre-form as a cancer prevented, regardless of whether cancer would ever have developed. The statistics of “lives saved” are manufactured from interventions on women who were never at risk.

The Psychology of Capture

Beyond the physical harms, screening accomplishes something subtler and more durable. It captures women psychologically.

A woman who receives an abnormal result—even one that resolves, even one that required no treatment—is now a patient. She has a file. She has a history. She is flagged for more frequent screening. She returns to the system at shorter intervals than women who have never been flagged.

Between appointments, she worries. She monitors her body for signs of recurrence. She wonders whether the abnormality was fully addressed, whether it might return, whether the next screening will bring bad news. The anxiety does not end when the abnormality resolves. The anxiety is now part of her relationship with her own body.

She has been captured. The screening did not find disease. It created a patient.

Multiply this by millions of women, screened annually for decades, and you see what the system produces. Not health. Dependency. A population of women trained to return for surveillance, to defer to professional judgment about their own bodies, to fear what screening might find. The screening program does not exist to serve these women. These women exist to feed the screening program.

This is the logic documented throughout Medicalized Motherhood: interventions that create conditions for further interventions, systems that produce the problems they claim to solve, healthy people converted into patients requiring ongoing management. Cervical screening is the same pattern applied to a different population at a different point in life—but the mechanism is identical.

The Vaccine Endpoint

The Commercial Completion

The causation claim justifies screening. Screening creates anxiety and interventions. The vaccine is sold as the escape from both.

This is the commercial logic: manufacture a problem, then sell the solution.

HPV causes cervical cancer, the messaging declares. Screening is stressful and catches abnormalities that might become cancer. But if you vaccinate your daughter early enough—before she’s sexually active, before she’s “exposed”—she won’t need to worry. The vaccine prevents the infection that causes the cancer that screening tries to catch.

The product that prevents the need for the cascade. Except the cascade continues anyway. Vaccinated women are still screened. The vaccine didn’t end the screening program; it added another revenue stream alongside it.

And except the premise is false. The “virus” has never been properly isolated. The genetic material attributed to it is of unknown origin. Even accepting the establishment’s framework, the marker is detected in most adults while cancer remains rare. The vaccine is a solution to a problem that doesn’t exist as described—protection against an entity that has never been shown to exist, to prevent a disease it has never been shown to cause.

Trial Design Fraud

The gold standard for testing medical interventions is the randomized controlled trial with a true placebo. The treatment group receives the intervention. The control group receives an inert substance—typically saline, something with no biological activity. Any difference in outcomes between the groups can then be attributed to the intervention.

Gardasil trials did not use a true placebo.

The control group received injections containing aluminum adjuvant—the same aluminum compound used in the vaccine to stimulate immune response. Aluminum is not inert. Aluminum has documented toxicity. Aluminum is implicated in a range of adverse reactions.

By using aluminum as the “placebo,” the trials guaranteed that the control group would experience adverse events. This made the vaccine look safer by comparison. When both groups have high adverse event rates, the vaccine group’s adverse events don’t stand out.

The FDA knew this and approved the vaccine anyway. When the authors of The HPV Vaccine on Trial asked the FDA for clinical safety data in humans for Merck’s aluminum adjuvant (AAHS), the FDA did not supply any. The FDA’s justification for allowing aluminum as a control had nothing to do with safety—it stated that using AAHS was necessary to ensure “blinding the study,” because AAHS “looked similar” to the vaccine.

This rationale is preposterous. In Protocol 018, the control group received a carrier solution that did not look like the vaccine. That study used staff who did not otherwise work with trial participants to prepare and administer injections—a standard method for maintaining blinding without using a toxic control substance. The same method was used in the Gardasil 9 trials. Blinding did not require aluminum. Merck chose aluminum. The FDA permitted it.

One small group in Protocol 018—approximately 600 children aged 9-15—received something other than aluminum. But they did not receive saline either. They received an “active carrier solution” containing polysorbate 80, sodium borate (banned by the FDA in food products), genetically modified yeast, and L-histidine. The FDA described this as a “true saline placebo” in its approval documents. It was not. The Australian drug approval agency later investigated and confirmed that “the current reference to the placebo being ‘saline’ misrepresents the actual placebo in Protocol 018.”

When separate safety data can be extracted for the aluminum control versus the carrier solution control, the results are stark. None of the 9-to-15-year-olds in the Protocol 018 carrier solution group had any serious adverse events in the first 15 days after vaccination. The aluminum control group did. The difference was obscured by pooling the data—combining the two control groups as if they were equivalent, creating the false impression that adverse events occurred at similar rates.

The numbers from the trials: 90 percent of the vaccine group reported adverse events within 15 days of injection. In the aluminum “placebo” group, 85 percent reported adverse events. These numbers are staggering. They also obscure the comparison that would actually matter: vaccine versus saline, active intervention versus inert control.

That comparison was never conducted. The trial design precluded it.

What the Trials Didn’t Measure

At the time of Gardasil’s approval, the following were unknown:

The minimum protective antibody concentration. How much antibody does a person need to be protected? The trials didn’t establish this. Without knowing the threshold, you cannot determine whether vaccination produces adequate protection.

The actual duration of protection. The DKFZ speculated four to five years. The NHS currently states approximately ten years. These are guesses. The trials did not run long enough to determine how long protection lasts—or whether it provides any meaningful protection at all.

The necessity of booster inoculations. If protection wanes, are boosters needed? How often? No one knew at approval.

Long-term effects on girls aged 9 to 15. This is the target population for vaccination. These are the girls receiving the shots in school programs worldwide. The vaccine was not adequately tested on this population before approval. Out of more than 20,000 clinical trial participants, fewer than 1,000 girls aged 12 or younger received Gardasil. The product was approved for children it was barely tested on.

Whether the vaccine prevents cancer. The trials used precancerous lesions as surrogate endpoints, not cancer itself. Diane Harper, a lead researcher in the Gardasil trials, stated the problem directly: giving it to 11-year-olds is “a great big public health experiment” because the vaccine “has never been actually shown to prevent cervical cancer, only precancerous lesions.” The trials ended years before cancer could have developed in any participant. The claim of cancer prevention is a projection, not an observation. The package insert confirms: “GARDASIL has not been evaluated for the potential to cause carcinogenicity or genotoxicity.” The vaccine sold as cancer prevention has never been tested to determine whether it causes cancer.

The Global Pattern of Rejection

Japan licensed Cervarix and Gardasil in 2009 and 2011 respectively. By 2013, the Japanese Ministry of Health added the vaccine to the recommended schedule. Less than three months later, the Ministry suspended its proactive recommendation due to “an undeniable causal relationship between persistent pain and the vaccination.”

Uptake among Japanese girls dropped from over 70 percent to around 1 percent.

The suspension came one day after the WHO issued a press release declaring the vaccine safe. Japan was unpersuaded. The Ministry continues to make the vaccine available but does not proactively recommend it.

In Denmark, over 2,300 adverse events have been officially reported, with over 1,000 considered severe. The Danish Syncope Unit in Frederiksberg Hospital became one of the only specialist clinics in the world treating girls with symptoms potentially linked to HPV vaccines. By 2017, the clinic had seen over 400 girls who sought treatment after receiving Gardasil.

In India, so-called “demonstration projects” with Gardasil and Cervarix resulted in seven girls dead and a Parliamentary investigation. The Parliamentary Committee’s report was unsparing: PATH, the US nongovernmental organization that conducted the trials, “exploited with impunity the loopholes in our system” and “violated all laws and regulations laid down for clinical trials.” The Committee concluded that PATH’s “sole aim has been to promote the commercial interests of HPV vaccine manufacturers” and characterized the trials as “a clear cut violation of the human rights of these girl children and adolescents... an established case of child abuse.”

Consent forms were signed by dormitory supervisors, not parents. Forms had no witness signatures or signatures by thumb impression from those who could not write. Many forms had no dates. Families were told the vaccine would protect against all cancers; they were not told about side effects; they were not provided medical insurance in the event of injury.

The pattern repeats across countries: initial adoption, reports of serious adverse events, official acknowledgment of harm, partial or complete withdrawal of recommendation. The vaccine marketed as safe enough to mandate for children has generated enough documented harm to trigger governmental retreats on multiple continents.

Post-Marketing Reality

What happens after a vaccine is released to the general population often differs dramatically from what trials showed. Rare adverse events don’t appear in trials of a few thousand participants. They appear when millions receive the product.

The Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) is the US database for tracking vaccine injuries. It is far from perfect—reporting is voluntary, many reactions go unreported, and studies estimate that VAERS captures somewhere between 1 and 10 percent of actual adverse events.

As of May 2018, VAERS contained 57,620 reports following HPV vaccination, including 420 deaths.

Reported adverse effects include: Guillain-Barré syndrome, an autoimmune attack on the nervous system causing paralysis. Lupus. Seizures. Anaphylactic shock. Chronic fatigue. Paralysis. Blood clots. Brain inflammation. Blurred vision and blindness. Convulsions. Demyelinating conditions affecting the nervous system. Multiple sclerosis. Pancreatitis. Various digestive disorders.

The Gardasil package insert includes “death” in its list of post-marketing adverse events—buried between “chills” and “fatigue.”

One case received particular legal scrutiny. Christina Tarsell, a healthy 21-year-old, died in her sleep eighteen days after her third Gardasil injection. Her mother spent years in the federal Vaccine Injury Compensation Program seeking recognition that the vaccine killed her daughter. The Special Master initially denied compensation. On appeal, the Court of Federal Claims reversed, finding that the family had met their burden of proof. The federal court ruled that Gardasil caused Christina Tarsell’s death.

This is not an anecdote. It is a legal finding by the system designed to adjudicate vaccine injury claims. The government’s own court determined that Gardasil killed a healthy young woman.

The Clinical Reality

In Denmark, Drs. Louise Brinth and Jesper Mehlsen published a study on 53 patients who sought treatment after HPV vaccination. The results document what these patients experienced:

Headache: 100 percent

Orthostatic intolerance: 96 percent

Fatigue: 96 percent

Cognitive dysfunction: 89 percent

Gastrointestinal symptoms: 91 percent

Disordered sleep: 85 percent

Blurring of vision: 83 percent

Neuropathic pain: 66 percent

Motor symptoms: 66 percent

Limb weakness: 57 percent

Vascular abnormalities: 51 percent

Irregular periods: 48 percent (among those not on oral contraception)

Ninety-eight percent reported that their activities of daily living were seriously affected. Seventy-five percent had to quit school or work for more than two months due to their symptoms.

These are not anecdotes. This is clinical documentation of 53 patients with consistent symptom clusters, examined at a specialist medical unit, their findings published in peer-reviewed literature.

The Fertility Signal

Among the most concerning patterns to emerge from post-marketing surveillance involves effects on fertility.

Polysorbate 80, an ingredient in Gardasil, has documented effects on reproductive organs in animal studies. A 1993 study found delayed toxicity in rat ovaries following neonatal exposure. The European Chemicals Agency classifies sodium borate—another Gardasil ingredient—with the warning that it “may damage fertility or the unborn child.”

Case reports have documented premature ovarian insufficiency (POI) following HPV vaccination. Dr. Deirdre Little, an Australian gynecologist, published a case series of adolescent girls who developed POI after Gardasil vaccination—ovaries that stopped functioning in teenage girls, causing early menopause and infertility. A 2013 paper in the American Journal of Reproductive Immunology described POI as “another facet of the autoimmune/inflammatory syndrome induced by adjuvants.”

The Danish clinical data add context. Among the 53 patients studied by Drs. Brinth and Mehlsen, 48 percent of those not taking oral contraception reported irregular periods following vaccination. Menstrual irregularities in nearly half of young women whose cycles should have been establishing their normal patterns.

The vaccine marketed to girls to protect their future reproductive health is damaging it. The product sold to prevent cervical cancer—with the implicit promise of preserved fertility—is causing the very outcome it claims to prevent: inability to have children.

Merck’s clinical trial protocols excluded from analysis anyone who became pregnant within 30 days of vaccination—the window during which pregnancy loss would most clearly signal a fertility problem. What was not looked for was not found.

The Protection Duration Problem

The NHS states that HPV vaccine protection lasts approximately ten years.

Cervical cancer mainly affects women aged 30 to 45.

Girls vaccinated in their preteen years—the target population—will lose protection before they reach the age when cervical cancer typically occurs.

A 12-year-old vaccinated in 2024 will have declining protection by 2034, when she is 22. By the time she reaches the peak risk window—age 30 to 45—any protection from childhood vaccination will have long since waned.

The vaccine does not protect during the window when protection would matter—assuming it provides any protection at all against a disease caused by something other than what the vaccine targets.

This is acknowledged in the fine print. It is not mentioned in the marketing. The school programs do not tell parents that the shots their daughters receive will wear off before the danger period begins. The implicit promise—vaccinate now, prevent cancer later—is contradicted by the product’s own characteristics.

The Nobel Prize and Institutional Capture

Harald zur Hausen received the 2008 Nobel Prize in Medicine for his work claiming HPV causes cervical cancer. The prize conferred scientific legitimacy on the HPV-cancer hypothesis and, by extension, on the vaccines developed to target HPV.

The prize was controversial from the moment it was announced—and not only among those who questioned the science.

AstraZeneca, the pharmaceutical company, was the main sponsor of Nobel Foundation subsidiaries Nobel Media and Nobel Webb. AstraZeneca held rights to HPV vaccines. AstraZeneca had personnel involved in Nobel Prize decision-making on its payroll.

Jan Peter Andersson, a member of the Nobel Prize Committee that awarded the 2008 prize, had been a scientific advisor to GlaxoSmithKline since 1999. GlaxoSmithKline manufactures Cervarix, an HPV vaccine. Andersson also founded a biotech company in 2001 focused on gene and cell therapy for chronic infections.

Swedish Radio investigated and reported on these conflicts of interest. The international press largely ignored the story. The prize stood.

When journalists and researchers asked the Nobel Prize Committee to provide evidence-based studies supporting HPV detection and pathogenicity—the scientific foundation for the prize—the committee could not do so.

Bjoern Vennstroem, a member of the Nobel jury, stated the committee’s position to Swedish radio: “We hope this will silence those who spread conspiracy theories and who defend ideas that are not founded in research.”

The statement is remarkable. The committee could not provide the evidence it was asked for. Its response was to accuse those asking questions of spreading conspiracy theories. The evidence was unavailable; the accusation was ready.

This pattern—inability to provide evidence combined with aggressive dismissal of those who notice—characterizes institutional capture. The institution cannot defend its position scientifically, so it defends it rhetorically. Critics are not engaged; they are delegitimized.

Historical precedent suggests caution about Nobel Prizes in medicine. In 1949, Egas Moniz received the Nobel Prize for the lobotomy—a procedure that involved destroying portions of patients’ brains to treat mental illness. No scientific proof of safety or effectiveness existed. The prize provided credibility. Lobotomies in the United States jumped from 100 in 1946 to 5,000 in 1949, the year of the Nobel award. The procedure is now recognized as barbaric. The USSR banned it in 1950.

The lobotomy Nobel is an inglorious example of how the prize can function as a promotional tool, lending credibility to procedures that should have been questioned rather than celebrated. The HPV Nobel is another such example—credibility conferred on a hypothesis that the evidence does not support, promoting products that the institutions involved had financial stakes in selling.

How to Explain All This to a 13-Year-Old

You’re being told that a virus called HPV causes cervical cancer, and that you need a vaccine to protect yourself. Here’s what they’re not telling you.

The virus has never been proven to exist the way they claim. Scientists found genetic material in cancer tissue and assumed it came from a virus. They never extracted an actual virus from a sick person. They never proved the genetic material caused anything. When health agencies were asked for proof, they admitted they couldn’t provide it.

Even if you accept their story, their own numbers destroy it. Almost everyone tests positive for HPV markers at some point. Almost no one gets cervical cancer. Less than one percent of women who test positive ever develop the disease. If nearly everyone has it and almost no one gets sick, whatever they’re detecting isn’t what’s making people sick.

The vaccine was never tested against a true placebo. The “placebo” group got injected with aluminum — a toxic substance — so both groups had high rates of side effects. This made the vaccine look safe by comparison. The trials ended before anyone could have developed cervical cancer, so the claim that it “prevents cancer” is a guess, not a fact. The protection they claim it provides wears off before you reach the age when cervical cancer typically occurs.

Girls who received this vaccine have reported serious harm. Chronic fatigue. Seizures. Inability to attend school. Irregular periods. Some have been diagnosed with premature ovarian failure — their ovaries stopped working while they were still teenagers. A federal court ruled that the vaccine caused the death of a healthy 21-year-old woman.

The smear test they want you to worry about isn’t even recommended until age 25. There’s no medical reason to discuss it with you now. The pressure you’re feeling isn’t about your health. It’s about compliance.

What might actually cause cervical cancer? Chemicals. Tampons contain lead, arsenic, cadmium, dioxins, and other toxins. These are applied directly to tissue near your cervix, for days every month, for decades. The vaginal lining absorbs substances more effectively than swallowing them — that’s why some medications are given that way. No one has studied whether these chemicals cause cervical cancer because no one with funding wants to know.

You asked questions. You declined something that didn’t make sense to you. That was the right decision. The pressure you’re facing is the system trying to pull you back in. It’s not evidence that you were wrong. It’s evidence that you’re thinking for yourself.

Keep doing that.

Return to the Girl Who Said No

Tina’s granddaughter is 13 years old. She lives in London. She declined the HPV vaccine. Now she is being pressured about smear tests—tests she is not eligible for, tests the NHS does not recommend for her age, tests that have no medical relevance to her life for another 12 years.

She asked her grandmother about this. She wanted to understand what was happening and why.

Now she can know.

The “virus” she has been told causes cancer has never been properly isolated. What exists are genetic sequences of unknown origin, found in cellular material, attributed to a virus by researchers who assumed what they claimed to prove. No purified viral particles have been extracted from human tissue. No study has demonstrated that this genetic material causes cancer. Health agencies worldwide, when asked for isolation records, have admitted that proper isolation is “outside of what is possible in virology.”

Even accepting the establishment’s framework for the sake of argument, the numbers make causation impossible. Less than 1 percent of women who test positive for HPV markers develop cervical cancer. The foundational research that established the HPV-cancer link is methodologically flawed—imprecise DNA matching declared a new viral type, correlation mistaken for causation, no exclusion of alternative explanations. The mechanism does not make biological sense; cancer is cell proliferation, viral infection is cell death, and no one has adequately explained how one produces the other. The establishment admits that “HPV alone” does not cause cancer, then continues to blame HPV without investigating what actually causes cervical cancer.

What may actually cause cervical cancer has never been seriously investigated. The chemicals in tampons and menstrual products—lead, arsenic, cadmium, dioxins, phthalates, PFAS—are delivered directly to cervical tissue through products used from adolescence onward, via a route that bypasses hepatic metabolism and reaches reproductive organs at concentrated levels. This chemical exposure, accumulated over decades, provides a more plausible explanation for localized cancer than genetic material found in nearly everyone that produces disease in almost no one.

The screening she is being pressured about is not recommended for her age. Even when it is applied to adult women, it is built on a false premise. The tests cannot distinguish between abnormalities that will progress and abnormalities that will resolve on their own. The cascade that screening initiates—anxiety, colposcopy, biopsy, excision—harms fifty women for every one death it prevents. The program does not produce health; it produces patients.

The vaccine she declined was tested against an aluminum “placebo,” not against an inert control. It causes adverse events in 90 percent of recipients. It has been associated with over 57,000 adverse event reports and over 400 deaths in the US surveillance system alone—a system that captures only a fraction of actual events. A federal court has ruled that Gardasil caused the death of a healthy young woman. The protection it claims to provide, if any, wanes before the age when cervical cancer typically occurs. And the vaccine may damage her future fertility—case reports document premature ovarian insufficiency in vaccinated girls, and nearly half of patients in one clinical study reported irregular periods following vaccination.

The pressure she is experiencing is not medical concern. It is system maintenance. The system requires compliance to function. Her refusal to comply with the vaccine has marked her as a problem. The pressure about screening is the system’s attempt to reassert control, to ensure that even those who refuse one element remain captured by another.

She should know that she made the right decision. She should know that the pressure she faces is not evidence that she was wrong—it is evidence that she has stepped outside a system that does not tolerate people stepping outside it. She should know that asking questions is precisely what she should do, and that the hostility her questions provoke reveals more about the system than about her.

The system that begins with genetic material declared viral without proof, continues through screening programs that create patients from healthy women, and ends with vaccines that injure children while claiming to protect against a cancer caused by something else entirely—this system has no use for a girl who asks questions.

She should keep asking them.

References

Books

Engelbrecht, Torsten and Köhnlein, Claus. Virus Mania: How the Medical Industry Continually Invents Epidemics, Making Billion-Dollar Profits at Our Expense. Trafford Publishing, 2007.

Holland, Mary, Mack Rosenberg, Kim, and Iorio, Eileen. The HPV Vaccine on Trial: Seeking Justice for a Generation Betrayed. Skyhorse Publishing, 2018.

Lester, Dawn and Parker, David. What Really Makes You Ill? Why Everything You Thought You Knew About Disease Is Wrong. Independently published, 2019.

Burnet, Sir Frank Macfarlane. Genes, Dreams and Realities. Medical and Technical Publishing, 1971.

Duesberg, Peter. Inventing the AIDS Virus. Regnery Publishing, 1996.

Koch, Klaus. Mythos Krebsvorsorge. Eichborn, 2003.

Bailey, Mark. A Farewell to Virology. Self-published, 2022.

Roytas, Daniel. Can You Catch a Cold? Untold History and Human Experiments. Self-published, 2024.

Journal Articles and Studies

zur Hausen, Harald. “A papillomavirus DNA from a cervical carcinoma and its prevalence in cancer biopsy samples from different geographic regions.” Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences USA, June 1983, pp. 3812-3815.

zur Hausen, Harald. “A new type of papillomavirus DNA, its presence in genital cancer biopsies and in cell lines derived from cervical cancer.” EMBO Journal, 3 May 1984, pp. 1151-1157.

Bosch, F. Xavier. “The causal relation between human papillomavirus and cervical cancer.” Journal of Clinical Pathology, 28 November 2006.

Raffle, Angela et al. “Outcomes of screening to prevent cancer: analysis of cumulative incidence of cervical abnormality and modelling of cases and deaths prevented.” British Medical Journal, 26 April 2003, pp. 901-904.

Castellsagué, Xavier et al. “Cofactors in Human Papillomavirus Carcinogenesis.” JNCI Monographs, 2003.

Lee, Kwang-Beom et al. “Untold story of human cervical cancers: HPV-negative cervical cancer.” BMC Cancer, 2022.

Enders, John F. and Peebles, Thomas C. “Propagation in tissue cultures of cytopathogenic agents from patients with measles.” Proceedings of the Society for Experimental Biology and Medicine, 1954.

Brinth, Louise et al. “Suspected side effects to the quadrivalent human papilloma vaccine.” Danish Medical Journal, 2015.

Little, Deirdre T. and Ward, Harvey R. “Premature ovarian failure 3 years after menarche in a 16-year-old girl following human papillomavirus vaccination.” BMJ Case Reports, September 30, 2012.

Colofrancesco, Serena et al. “Human papilloma virus vaccine and primary ovarian failure: another facet of the autoimmune/inflammatory syndrome induced by adjuvants.” American Journal of Reproductive Immunology, 70:309-316, 2013.

Gajdová, M. et al. “Delayed effects of neonatal exposure to Tween 80 on female reproductive organs in rats.” Food and Chemical Toxicology, 31(3):183-190, 1993.

Shearston, J.A. et al. “Tampons as a source of exposure to metal(loid)s.” Environment International, 190, 108849, 2024.

Marroquin, J. et al. “Chemicals in menstrual products: A systematic review.” BJOG: An International Journal of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, 131(5), 655-664, 2024.

Singh, J. et al. “Tampon use, environmental chemicals and oxidative stress in the BioCycle study.” Environmental Health, 18(1), 11, 2019.

Institutional Documents and Correspondence

German Cancer Research Centre (DKFZ). Email correspondence with Engelbrecht and Köhnlein, October-December 2006.

World Health Organization. “Human papillomavirus (HPV) and cervical cancer.” Fact sheet, January 2019.

Alliance for Human Research Protection (AHRP). Press release on Gardasil trials, 29 June 2006.

Judicial Watch. “Examining the FDA’s HPV Vaccine Records: Detailing the Evidence Exposed in FOIA Documents.” Special report, 2008.

Judicial Watch. “JW Investigates HPV Compensation Program.” Investigation report, March 2013.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). FOIA response regarding SARS-CoV-2 isolation, November 2020.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). FOIA response regarding viral isolation methodology, March 2021.

Public Health Agency of Canada. FOIA response regarding viral isolation methodology.

Indian Parliamentary Committee. “Seventy-Second Report on Alleged Irregularities in the Conduct of Studies using Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) Vaccine by PATH in India.” 2013.

FDA correspondence with authors of The HPV Vaccine on Trial, April 2017.

Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration correspondence with Dr. Deirdre Little regarding Protocol 018 placebo description.

Arznei-Telegramm, 12/2006.

Expert Sources Cited

Lutz Gissmann, German Cancer Research Centre (DKFZ), Heidelberg. Quoted on HPV clearance rates.

Matthias Dürst, University of Jena. Quoted on HPV insufficiency for cancer causation.

Christian Fiala, gynecologist, Vienna. Quoted on transmission anomalies and infectious cause.

Peter Duesberg, Professor of Molecular and Cell Biology, University of California, Berkeley. Quoted on mechanism incompatibility between viral infection and cancer.

David Crowe, Canadian biologist. Analysis of zur Hausen’s 1983 methodology.

Karl Ulrich Petry, gynecologist, University of Hanover. Quoted on screening reliability.

Barbara Loe Fisher, National Vaccine Information Center. Quoted on Gardasil trial design and approval.

Diane Harper, Lead researcher in Gardasil clinical trials. Quoted on experimental nature of vaccinating 11-year-olds and lack of evidence for cancer prevention.

Russell Blaylock, neurosurgeon and author. Quoted on HPV causation evidence.

Luc Montagnier, Nobel laureate. Quoted on purpose of viral isolation and preface to The HPV Vaccine on Trial.

Christine Massey, Canadian researcher. FOIA requests to health agencies regarding viral isolation.

Stefan Lanka, German virologist. Control experiments demonstrating cytopathic effects without viral material.

Louise Brinth, Danish Syncope Unit, Frederiksberg Hospital. Clinical research on HPV vaccine adverse events.

Jesper Mehlsen, Danish Syncope Unit, Frederiksberg Hospital. Clinical research on HPV vaccine adverse events.

Deirdre Little, Australian gynecologist. Case series on premature ovarian insufficiency following HPV vaccination.

Christopher Exley, Professor, Keele University. Expert on aluminum adjuvant toxicity.

Media Sources

Sveriges Radio (Swedish Radio). Reporting on Nobel Prize conflicts of interest, 2008.

Hein, Thomas. “Impfungen bei Gebärmutterhalskrebs.” Raum & Zeit, 144/2006.

McLean, Jesse and Bruser, David. “A wonder drug’s dark side.” Toronto Star, February 5, 2015 (retracted).’

