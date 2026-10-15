Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump’s War 2.0 for America

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Dr. Paul Alexander
Oct 15

praise to you POTUS Trump, great decision...but it should have never even been an issue or option in the first place!

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Lynn
Oct 15

Your pictures are Al.

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