he has to pay in full, but saying no to the live stream POTUS Trump was good!

Now fire Hegseth, RFK Jr., and Patel in one firing, clean house of these dingbat clowns, these sloppy bobble-heads, these drunks, these AWOL waste of time people, these shirtless camera posers, these looking to use office to find women,…and put some real talent in there…stop this loyalty test as the ONLY qualifier! btw, your pick for Press Secretary is embarrassing and what a ding dong she is! Makes probably one of the most clueless people on earth Rochelle Walensky prior CDC Director, one dufus, makes her blush with envy at all that stupidity dressed up in one! Not to be outdone, your Surgeon General nomination Nicole Saphier, is giving your press Secretary a run for total embarrassment. Who the hell is putting in these nominations? Each one thus far has been a joke!