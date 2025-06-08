Relax, suspend Posse Comitatus? What is your view as ICE etc. are being attacked and threatened with death in Newsom’s place…Homan says national guard is coming, 2000 guard…but is it enough? will they have orders to shoot to kill to quell this? what is happening here? this is madness now.

The Posse Comitatus Act is a United States federal law (18 U.S.C. § 1385, original at 20 Stat. 152) signed on June 18, 1878, by President Rutherford B. Hayes that limits the powers of the federal government in the use of federal military personnel to enforce domestic policies within the United States. Congress passed the Act as an amendment to an army appropriation bill following the end of Reconstruction and updated it in 1956, 1981 and 2021.

‘Border Czar Tom Homan announced Saturday evening that the Trump administration is bringing the National Guard into Los Angeles after two days of obstructionist and violent protests of immigration raids and calls to kill ICE agents being spray-painted around the city. (Update at end of article with White House statement)’

Protesters escalated the violence Saturday by throwing rocks at ICE and other federal law enforcement vehicles leaving a raid at a Home Depot in the city of Paramount in Los Angeles County. Several windshields were shattered and one agent got hit in the hand, according to photos posted by Fox News reporter Bill Melugin. Protesters also set up a barricade on a roadway and tried to physically block a U.S. Marshal’s Service bus.

Homan spoke about deploying the National Guard in an interview with Fox News Saturday evening:

“This is about enforcing the law and again we’re not going to apologize for doing it. We are stepping up. She (Democrat L.A. Mayor Karen Bass) says they are going to mobilize, well, guess what? We are ahead of the game. We were already mobilizing. We are going to bring National Guard in tonight. We’re going to continue doing our jobs. We are going to push back on these people and enforce the law.”

___

