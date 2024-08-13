superbly, by being exposed to pathogen naturally and harmlessly, the immune system being educated and trained, so that it can confront pathogen now, and by the training can learn how to handle them in the future exposure, and can learn how to recognize ‘self’ from ‘non-self’, that is, the training of your child’s immune system naturally is to allow the immune system to discern what belongs to the child and what does not come with the child and as such, attack it or not. The immune system in the child (and a key training period) must be trained and educated in what it should attack and what it should leave alone. It does not want to attack what belongs to you. Else you suffer auto-immune illness. I am speaking in lay language, stripping away the immunology and virology and vaccinology garbage talk. It’s bull, meant to fascinate you, that’s bullshit for most of those doctors and scientists do not even understand the crap they parrot…lets talk lay. Many told us this across COVID.

This is the basis of auto-immunity and disease when the immune system fails to recognize self from non-self (or ‘self like’ or ‘self-mimicking’); this failure happens when the child is given the COVID mRNA shots especially if before they have had a full series of traditional shots for glycosylated pathogen (shares similar surface proteins, glycans/sugars, coats etc.)…I am not recommending vaccinations, I am just explaining the mechanism.

so, your child who got no COVID vaccine is in the best situation, for life, their immune system if it could be bottled and sold, is PRICELESS. Vaccinated people, adults will do anything to get the immune system of your unvaccinated child.

It was ALWAYS a pandemic of the VACCINATED.

No healthy child, across USA, across the last 4-5 years, not one, got COVID or whatever poison or toxin they released on us, that caused pulmonary respiratory type symptoms in severe cases, not one, got this and got severely ill or died. No child, 0-19 years old got COVID and got severely ill or died. None. That is not what the media wanted you to know.

The mRNA vaccine never ever worked and failed day 1 and never protected the upper airways. It was always harmful. Day 1. All who said it saved lives and worked, lied to you. They knew they were deceiving you. They were shilling vaccine, they made money on your suffering. I challenge anyone, any doctor or scientist, debate me and walk with your science to show any of these vaccines worked to save just one life, prevented one death, cut hospitalization, ICU, deaths, severe illness…come debate me…show us the proper science.

you fuckers, you know who you are and what you did lying to the public. You money leeching whores.

Again, the immune systems of your unvaccinated child has not been subverted by the COVID Malone Bourla et al. mRNA vaccine. It’s broadly protective, potent, and robust first line defense natural innate antibodies are not being ‘outcompeted’ for antigen that it must be exposed to as part of its natural development.

Your child must be exposed to pathogen naturally and harmlessly as part of development, growing, daily, in the environment, for the immune system to be taxed and tuned up daily, to develop. You never ever lock it down and constrain it. You will destroy it.

You did good, the best as parents to have withstood that pressure. Those who could not, no more. Never again give your healthy child any of these fraud Malone Bourla Bancel et al. deadly shots. These bitches knew it was unsafe and not tested properly and ineffective, but you were their piggy bank…their NOBEL research labs…on our backs these bitches benefitted and as long as I live, I will ensure each of these people face proper legal forums and answer to tell us why they must not face jail etc. These were biological weapons, slow-kill, likely binary stage bioweapons.

Nothing about mRNA technology and the LNP platform was ever good, ever safe, ever of benefit.

You parents won and so did your child. By preventing that Malone Bourla Bancel et al. shot in you.

The lockdowns and the mRNA COVID vaccines were two of the greatest public health disasters visited upon America and 45 was misled and lied to by all involved, and he did all he could to protect the nation taking advice by animals IMO who subverted him, worked to topple him, conspired with CDC, NIH, FDA, NIAID, HHS in many ways to damage his 2020 re-election. He did good, I can attest, I admired how hard he fought behind the scenes, but decisions he made based on their devastating deadly Task Force and other advice resulted in grave harm to America and he must promise to never ever go that route again and to get all of the COVID people in proper tribunals under oath to answer. For the deadly effects of lockdowns, for the deadly medical treatment with isolation, sedatives like midazolam, propofol, the Remdesivir that destroyed kidneys and livers and the deadly ventilator. Americans deserve this, need answers, to know what, why, who was involved. They need justice, punishment using the legal route, but it is a must.

