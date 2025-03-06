Musk who took 40 billion $$$ from US taxpayers, says Social Security is a PONZI scheme; Jesus reserved his most serious invectives for HYPOCRITES, calling them brooding vipers, empty tombs he called
them, bottomless pits
He does not understand how it works that yes, people who work pay into Social Security for those retiring…no doubt issues about more persons tapping into it that it gets (or is replenished), that’s a serious debate to have and whether to raise it by a couple years so more can pay into it…yes, serious debates to find solutions but to say it’s a PONZI scheme…
But do not forget, it is your 40 billion he benefitted from…your money…to make his money…had it not been for you, the very ones he is firing, your tax money, his companies would be gone.
SS is a ponzi scheme because the money has been spent and requires and ever increasing number of contributors to stay solvent but the number of those paying in has been shrinking each year for a number of years.
like Elon Musk in his 2025 podcast comment, argue the system's reliance on future workers resembles a Ponzi scheme because it depends on an ever-growing contributor base. However, unlike a Ponzi scheme, Social Security isn't fraudulent-it's a legal, transparent program backed by the government's taxing authority.
• Proposed fixes include raising the retirement age, increasing payroll taxes, lifting the taxable wage cap, or cutting benefits. Each option faces political resistance: raising taxes or the retirement age angers workers, while benefit cuts upset retirees.