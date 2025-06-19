across as tough and war fighters, Hegseth is easily persuaded to their point of view.”

“Shots fired!” shouted Gen Michael Kurilla moments before charging towards the sound of gunfire to save two junior officers.

Weaving through the rubble-strewn alleyways of war-torn Mosul, Iraq, the then-lieutenant colonel was pursuing a group of terrorist suspects when three more shots rang out.

Taking bullets to the arm and both legs, one snapping his femur in half, he “performed a judo roll” and carried on firing his rifle, witnesses say. As the gunfire continued, he covered his troops and reeled off orders while bleeding on the concrete floor.”

Michael Kurilla: The ‘jacked gorilla’ general pushing Trump to strike Iran

The general is said to have had more face time with the US president than most other generals, according to Politico.

Where Gen Dan Caine, the chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, and Elbridge Colby, the Pentagon policy chief, have repeatedly urged against overcommitting to the Middle East, Gen Kurilla is said to be pushing for a strong military response to Iran.

As the department of defence (DoD) moves aircraft carriers and a large formation of refuelling planes to the region and the president mulls over a direct military strike on Iran, there is speculation that Gen Kurilla is pulling the strings behind the scenes.

“Hegseth has sided with him time and again,” a diplomat told the website.’

