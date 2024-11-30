The knives are out for POTUS Trump and so he must be careful now for the enemy is WITHIN the house! A constant 'sword of Damocles' over his head! Cicero said it best below! A murderer is less to fear
than the enemy within...they look like you POTUS Trump, same suits, ties, shoes, talk like you, coffee and eat with you and spend time with you yet will take a knife to you first chance, be careful!
“A nation can survive its fools, and even the ambitious. But it cannot survive treason from within. An enemy at the gates is less formidable, for he is known and carries his banner openly. But the traitor moves amongst those within the gate freely, his sly whispers rustling through all the alleys, heard in the very halls of government itself. For the traitor appears not a traitor; he speaks in accents familiar to his victims, and he wears their face and their arguments, he appeals to the baseness that lies deep in the hearts of all men. He rots the soul of a nation, he works secretly and unknown in the night to undermine the pillars of the city, he infects the body politic so that it can no longer resist. A murderer is less to fear.”
– Marcus Tullius Cicero
The snakes abound Sir, pray hard and we too pray for you…
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.