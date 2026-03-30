Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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SnapFactor's avatar
SnapFactor
2hEdited

Well, I stand with those "narcissists". The Iranian President just stated that Iran's economy will collapse within the Next Three Weeks. Gee, could you people remain loyal to Trump for a few more weeks? I have never seen such ill-informed handwringing in my life. It's like you people believe that if we don't win the war within the first few seconds, we must have lost. It’s not a quagmire. It’s not another Vietnam. In fact, it’s a shit-spanking. America & Trump are winning bigly yet again.

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KatherineEH🌹's avatar
KatherineEH🌹
3h

I'm very concerned that djt or Netanyahu will resort to dropping a nuclear bomb on Iran when their narcissistic and evil plans can't be realized any other way.

And yes, society is full of narcissists, and even malignant ones, especially in government.

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