Industrial scale child grooming & sexual abuse enterprise far larger than previously believed…pedophilic torture ring!!

Before I begin, Cuba regime change is next...on drawing board teed up...stand by. all in place.

Back to Epstein and Lutnick…

Andrew accused of watching as girl ‘tortured with electrical shocks’ by Ghislaine Maxwell

A FBI report alleges the former prince watched as a girl aged six to eight years old was ‘tortured with electrical shocks’ by Ghislaine Maxwell, with Andrew denying all Andrew accused of watching as girl ‘tortured with electrical shocks’ by Ghislaine Maxwell - The Mirror

word is from Simulation also is that there are emerging photos showing actually nude girls around Epstein et al.? is this wagging the dog too? some portion of it? who are in the photos?

Why? Why would Lutnick be so cozy with Epstein and then lie openly about it? We just want to know why? From Lutnick and other such males, high profile rich elite connected men in USA and globally? Were they staging a dinosaur bone hunt? Were they discussing the weather? Or were they discussing fucking little girls? And how to get them ‘quietly’? On how to become a player in ‘the club’?

I will like to know.

Truth emerges that Epstein did not have about 10 young girls he shared with Presidents, Kings, MPs, US congresspersons, senators, rich elite ‘connected’ people to fuck! No, they were abusing thousand+

Epstein Had 1,000+ Victims; Industrial scale child grooming & sexual abuse enterprise far larger than previously believed; this is/was (existing) ENTERPRISE sharing & fucking little girls by rich men

This guy on the right of Epstein…

is this guy below now as commerce secretary for our great POTUS Trump…

and do not forget the Madame herself:

That person circled in red below in Chelsea Clinton’s wedding (Bill and Hilary) is none other than Ghislaine Maxwell…how did she end up in this star-studded guest list of the low-lifes in USA? How?

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