EPSTEIN FURY?

I read broad and deeply for I want the true details, not to be lied to by FOX and I have to say, Iran is inflicting massive damage to our military bases across the Middle East. Yet FOX et al. are not reporting the truth. How come? I am dismayed at how our bases are so defenseless against the incoming drones and Iranian missiles? Our first world state of the art bases? Many media report things FOX et al. are not reporting and the damage to our bases and looks like radar etc. is extensive. Across the middle east. The media is lying to the public…Iran is waging a major defense, and a major miscalculation was done here, underestimating Iran’s capacity to be defiant and to punch back. This will go on for a very long time. I worry for our troops for we may be on cusp of being sucked into a Viet Nam 3.0…I worry for our POTUS. I pray that God covers him with favor to help his decision making.

But POTUS Trump needs to come clean with the nation. Tell us the truth about this for it is our military, our tax dollars. And we bombed Iran when we the public knew Iran did not bomb USA and was not an imminent threat. So why? Why place our military in harm’s way needlessly? Why take actions that now place Americans on homeland at risk? For we are. POTUS Trump, it is time to take the off-ramp.

We call on POTUS Trump again to end this, declare a victory, negotiate a peace deal, Iran’s military capacity is degraded so end this now, bring our troops home, let us not have any more loss of life, no one harmed, all sides. Impose sanctions, economic etc. Use all means but end this and allow the Iranian people to chart their own future and handle its own government change. I want POTUS Trump successful in all he does but this was a major mistake. There is no winner here. Just pain.

Conflict Alarm on X: “WATCH: Drone footage shows the scale of destruction in Arad after Iranian ballistic missile struck between several apartment buildings. Emergency lights covering the entire neighborhood. https://t.co/0Fls59vrhV” / X