The message in this video is timeless, the video is not made today but it is in USA...and this brother talks sage...'I need you to change your conditions that reduces people like me to shoplift'...if
America is not watching, we in trouble and we are hanging onto Trump to reverse this & fix this...white folk will not tolerate being without a job...white folks will blow up the bridges & banks...
this is a massive video…
hat-tip is in order, long-time in the coming….
‘America will swallow up itself’…’white folk won’t tolerate not being able to own a house, they will tear up and blow up shit when that happens’…
listen, is he right? onto something? your views?
people, we are getting there in today 2026 America…this video portends to TODAY!
as we look on at the rich type self-enrichment crooks…pilfering and corrupting for themselves ONLY. forgetting fly over country, blue collar workers, factory workers, steel and coal mine workers, hard working tax payers…
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Bernie Madhoff destroyed the notion that poverty induces theft.