this is a massive video…

hat-tip is in order, long-time in the coming….

‘America will swallow up itself’…’white folk won’t tolerate not being able to own a house, they will tear up and blow up shit when that happens’…

listen, is he right? onto something? your views?

people, we are getting there in today 2026 America…this video portends to TODAY!

as we look on at the rich type self-enrichment crooks…pilfering and corrupting for themselves ONLY. forgetting fly over country, blue collar workers, factory workers, steel and coal mine workers, hard working tax payers…