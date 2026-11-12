Soon, the accuser told police, she was inside a hotel room with Hegseth and he took her phone and blocked the door with his body so she couldn’t leave, according to the report. She also told police she remembered “saying ‘no’ a lot,” the report said. Her next memory was laying on a couch or bed with Hegseth hovering over her bare-chested, his dog tags dangling over her, the report states. Hegseth served in the National Guard, rising to the rank of major. After she said Hegseth ejaculated on her stomach, she recalled him asking if she was “OK,” the report states. She told police she did not recall how she got back to her own hotel room and had since suffered from nightmares and memory loss. At the time of the alleged assault in 2017, Hegseth, now 44, was going through a divorce with his second wife, with whom he has three children. She filed for divorce after he had a child with a Fox News producer who is now his wife, according to court records and social media posts by Hegseth. His first marriage ended in 2009, also after infidelity by Hegseth, according to court records. Hegseth told police that he attended an after party and drank beer but didn’t consume “hard alcohol” and acknowledged being “buzzed” but not drunk, according to the police report. He said he met the woman at the hotel bar and she led him by the arm back to his hotel room, which surprised him because he initially had no intention of having sex with her, the report said. Hegseth told investigators the sexual encounter that followed was consensual, adding that he explicitly asked more than once if she was comfortable. Hegseth said in the morning the woman “showed early signs of regret” and he assured her that he wouldn’t tell anyone about the encounter. Hegseth’s attorney, Timothy Parlatore, has told CBS News Hegseth paid a confidential financial settlement to a woman who accused him of sexual assault out of concern the allegation would lead to his firing from Fox News.

How could you put this man in charge of the 300,000 women in our great military?

Mr. President, by electing Colom in Mississippi, America gave you the middle finger! Let us start there and I am glad he won! A decent good man, Democrat and all.

So Sir, I come pleading, asking you to take a step back, understand the breadth of the electoral loss, and that it was a testimony on you and all you did the last 2 years! MAGA is telling you to end the Iran war! Did you not get that? How are you going to account for the 25 soldiers dead? For no reason. I want Democrats to either use war powers to end this war or pull funding. This is and was wrong!

Why would your threatened Democrats and oversight if they investigate apparent wrong doing in your administration? Is that not their role?

Why do you have Kushner still going around on behalf of the US when he was elected to nothing, is tainted from COVID and otherwise. Do you not understand that too Americans rejected? They recoil at Kushner et al. representing USA and his only claim to anything is his relationship to you.

Please listen to Americans, even MAGA. They rejected you. Now listen.

I ask you to work with Democrats to fix immigration once and for all, work with Democrats to fix our healthcare once and for all, work with them, Republicans and Democrats must work together and America told you NO, they want NO MAGA, MAGA is over, they are repulsed at it, what it stands for, what was done, me too, the last 2 years of your 2nd terms is a pure disaster, IMO full of division and hate, coming our of your cabinet, Miller, Noem, Waltz all these inept stupid unqualified worshipping abusive fools…you set your government based on loyalty and not any competence but America said NO, it said NO to the apparent self-enrichment, the money making, the insider benefits, the seeming corruption…so you Sir must lead now and take very serious steps…America said NO, get it in your head, they rejected you, Republicans, MAGA, MAHA et al. All of it.

I still stand by you, I want you to win, I want you to stand up and out the last 2 years, I want you to find the steps, the clear mind to make the best decisions now, you have 2 years to re-write your legacy for now it is naught. People who stood with you voted against you and if the White House was on the table, Republicans would have lost that too. And by you putting Stephen Miller, part architect of the devastating abusive immigration, the dehumanization of people where Trump now said they, he went too far…so we are not pulling things out our asses, we are even basing on you. You are good now to recognize what was done was wrong so it is not good enough to say this, you have to make people whole who were brutalized. Our border agents and law enforcement are good people, take risks etc. But the leadership you set in place were abusive IMO near evil people.

Man to the left of the drunkard on the Hill, ask yourself why was he such a prominent person going to the confirmation hearing, what was his roll? To send what message? Is he the reason we bombed Iran? I ask you.

Back to the middle finger by Americans against MAGA and Republicans:

So Sir, take a step back, and look at all you did and reverse them. All you did for 2 years is now rejected. The vote rejected it all.

So a sensible reasonable person would then stop what they are doing and reverse.

What was going on in your mind now to bring a UFC owner Dana White to the Press briefing? what is going on in your head? I must ask. Do you look at USA as a game? A show? Dana White? Do you not get it by using the White House for a wrestling match people recoiled. It was not your house and you may like that but that does not mean America does.

We have lost the war against Iran, Iran has rag-dolled us and no matter how much you say Iran is defeated it is like when you say the lockdowns and mRNA vaccine by Malone and Bourla and Pfizer and Bancel et al. saved lives. We know it is garbage and makes no sense and quite opposite to the reality and this too is what Americans voted against. This la la land or seeming thinking that Americans are idiots. Come on Sir, I have deep respect for you, you are better than this and know better. Imagine that and you cannot grasp that Americans want this Iran disaster done? To bring our troops home and end this. That you would keep in place someone who raped a woman, was accused of this, police reports, FOX employees stating he was often drunk on the job, how could you make him SECDEF?

I pray the Lord covers you POTUS Trump with gracious mercy and favor and helps clear your mind and steady your walk and mind. Protects you from the likes of JD Vance for he will sell you out if that is the only way he can touch White House. I pray the Lord protects you, helps you make optimal American saving decisions. I really want you to work with Democrats for while I am repulsed by many congresspersons and Senators in both parties and understand as does the public that it is a grift fest and composed of sub-optimal persons, I do still recognize many are great Americans too. Find them, work with them! Do best for USA.

Over to you!

Democrats pledge to expose ‘absolute avalanche of corruption’ under Donald Trump