The middle picture is TRANNY Volodymyr Zelensky, leader of Ukraine, who gives it up the ass to American congressmen and senators...who seem to like it as they give our tax money, for this sleezy
homosexual penis piano punk, who takes our tax dollars, enriches himself, along with the many high-level Americans with children and buddies' surnames on many of those Ukraine contracts
When this homosexual sicko freak is not dancing in his pumps (2nd from left below, see url of the actual dance ‘all the single ladies’) and leather ball busting pants, he is playing pianos with his penis…this is where our tax dollars go…this freak and God only knows how come Biden has not sent our soldiers yet to be sacrificed at the altar of this homosexual freak.
Zelensky Dancing Single Ladies (youtube.com)
Ukraine President plays the piano (youtube.com)
Here he is playing the keyboard on this piano with his penis…this is his claim to fame…
Alexander COVID News_a PCR manufactured fake COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
The middle picture is TRANNY Volodymyr Zelensky, leader of Ukraine, who gives it up the ass to American congressmen and senators...who seem to like it as they give our tax money, for this sleezy
A real man, a normal man, a decent man would never dress or act like this - on stage or off. There is something seriously wrong with little Volodymyr.
The problem is Paul, most all in power everywhere are pedophiles and sexual deviants.