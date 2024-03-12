‘The Multifront War: Defending America From Political Islam, China, Russia, Pandemics, and Racial Strife

By

Kenneth Abramowitz

PUBLIUS SPECIAL GUEST: Kenneth Abramowitz, author of The Multifront War: Defending America From Political Islam, China, Russia, Pandemics, and Racial Strife. Ken is the founder of savethewest.com, a website dedicated to saving Western Civilization from itself.

America is fighting a major international war, says the author. Yet, the country does not really know it. Moreover, the war is being waged on a multitude of distinct fronts—both internal and external. The United States is wholly unprepared to fight a unified battle.

Threat analyst Kenneth Abramowitz carefully takes us through the first step—recognition. He then ushers readers into the bold realm of mounting a multifaceted defense that will save America as a Democracy with the capacity to continually improve and thrive.

BIO: Kenneth Abramowitz, author of The Multifront War: Defending America From Political Islam, China, Russia, Pandemics, and Racial Strife, is a Managing General Partner and co-founder of NGN Capital, a $450 million worldwide healthcare venture capital fund. He joined NGN from The Carlyle Group in New York where he was Managing Director from 2001-2003, focused on U.S. buyout opportunities in the healthcare industry.

Prior to Carlyle he was a healthcare analyst for Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. for 23 years, 1978-2001. He was awarded the Number 1 analyst in Medical Devices and/or Services for 15 years by the Institutional Investor magazine, which also placed him in the Wall Street Analyst Hall of Fame in 2009 with a rank of 15 out of 15,000 analysts. Kenneth has published several notable studies on healthcare service companies, major medical mergers and cardiovascular device innovation. He currently serves on the Board of Directors of Cardiovalve and Cerapedics.

Ken has been a staunch supporter and contributor to various organizations that are fighting to preserve liberty and to protect Israel and America from Political Islam and the radical left. Mr. Abramowitz serves on the boards of the Israel Independence Fund, American Friends of Likud, and Israel Center for Social and Economic Policy (ICSEP). He is also active in 25 pro-Israel/America/Western civilization organizations.

Ken is the founder of savethewest.com, a website dedicated to saving Western Civilization from itself. He is also Chairman of Citizens for National Security (CFNS), a Florida-based and grass roots National Security advocacy organization. For this purpose, he gave 100 speeches per year for the past 5 years.

