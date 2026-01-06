Trump….’come and get me’…'Colombia president rages ‘come get me, I’m waiting’ in huge taunt to Trump’; Colombian President Gustavo Petro issued a stark warning to Donald Trump after the capture of Nicolas Maduro sent shockwaves around the world.

Greenland next to feel the DonRoe ‘Fuck-Around-and-Find-Out Doctrine? Or Mexico? What about China? Or Iran? Maybe Russia? Who is ON and who is OFF the table? This is a different (I kind of like this Doctrine by Daddy T, except any nation building or occupation or taking of other nations’ resources e.g. oil, gold etc.); this type of muscular foreign policy by Trump. Different. Ballsy! Gutsy!

Colombian President Gustavo Petro issued a stark three-word warning to President Donald Trump amid ramped-up attacks against alleged drug trafficking in Latin America: “Come get me!"

Maybe Gustavo has no internet?

“Come get me," Petro said. "I’m waiting for you here. Don't threaten me, I'll wait for you right here if you want to."

He continued, "I don't accept invasions, missiles, or assassinations, only intel. Come speak here with intelligence, and we'll receive you and talk face-to-face with facts, not lies. Stop getting lied to by Colombian political mafias who condemned us to 700,00 deaths and made us the world's most unequal country."

I can say one thing, summer 2026 is shaping up to be unlike any other.

Stones for stones, homie! we are about to see who really rolling with stones of steel! Where your money riding? On which horse?

‘Greenland: US Attacking NATO Ally Would Be End Of 'Everything', Says Danish PM’

‘Colombian President Ready To 'Take Up Arms' In Face Of Trump Threats’

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. The Wellness Company, launched in 2022, offers health care, prescriptions, and supplements, all backed by research



The Wellness Company isn’t chasing profits — it’s trying to help people recover. While the government continues pushing vaccines, The Wellness Company is focusing on real solutions.

From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.

Please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.