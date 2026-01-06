Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander
3h

I do not think Gustavo Petro got the memo...this is not Biden...not Bush, certainly not Ovomit Obama...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Andrew Galloway's avatar
Andrew Galloway
3h

This is not the way forward. This is the club of Rome creating the 10 Kingdoms....

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Dr. Paul Alexander and others
13 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Paul · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture