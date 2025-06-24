Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sounds Like Nonsense's avatar
Sounds Like Nonsense
2h

CDC T CELL MEMORY

We concluded that, in convalescent patients with undetectable SARS-CoV-2 IgG, immunity may be mediated through T cells.

https://wwwnc.cdc.gov/eid/article/27/1/20-3772_article

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
2h

Another fake virus. I had a teacher back in 10th grade (1966, Mr. Jeffers) who would take a straight razor blade and put it in his mouth, chew it and swallow it in front of the entire class. You mean like that kind of thing?

This covid variant thing is getting funnier by the clade. So is the medical mafia and the HHS. Sorry, no sale. I let my colds (when I get one) run their course with little or no interference.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture