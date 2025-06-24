See where we think nasal oral rinses should be situated as a preventive etc. (see top white box in treatment algorithm):

We know that Povidone iodine as a mouthwash and nasal cleanse, or hydrogen peroxide, or sodium hypochlorite, very diluted, swish and spit, nasal spray, no swallow, swish and spit, VERY dilute, can MAJORLY cut risk

Had we been using these simple measures day 1 we would have cut risk & deaths from whatever was circulating affecting especially high-risk vulnerable people; very dilute 2-3 x a day; Povidone, hydrogen peroxide etc. works for colds, influenza, all respiratory pathogen

Ingredients: Povidone lodine, Citric Acid Monohydrate, Sodium Citrate Dihydrate, Sodium Chloride. Glycerine. WS-23 (Cooling Agent). Raspberry Flavor, Purified Water. ImmuneMist is a tea-colored liquid.

McCullough reminds that ‘because vaccines don’t work, the only way to help reduce the risk of Nimbus is twice daily nasal sprays and gargles. It must be done routinely and not just in reaction to the onset of symptoms where it is too late.’

What am I saying? People like myself, McCullough etc.? We are talking about very dilute use with water, swish and spit several times per day…sold in the pharmacy OTC…no swallow and also, dip a Q tip in the solution and clean out tip of nostrils (if you can use a nasal spray and then spit it out) as the virus lands there FIRST and hangs around a few days…this and other virus…these kill the virus…always known and it is very effective and will cut the risk of severe outcome dramatically. Should have been part of normal public health messaging but alike how Fauci and Walensky and Murty failed to tell you about vitamin D supplements and body weight control (obesity as a key risk factor in COVID severity)…so I am sharing…get these over the counter and use it…very dilute and no swallow…and use SCOPE or Listerine to get the after taste out for can be bitter…

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33747261/

Look, these are effective and basically this virus is killed by most of these mouth rinses.

The Coronavirus disease in 2019 (COVID-19), also referred to as the novel ‘CoV19 (nCov19)’ is caused by a new coronavirus strain similar to Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS-CoV-2). SARS-CoV-2 spreads via respiratory droplets, saliva, or direct contact. Therefore it is important to control the viral load in the saliva and respiratory secretions. One of the most simple and cost-effective measures that can be adopted by the public and healthcare professionals to prevent cross-contamination and community transmission, is the implementation of effective oral and throat hygiene. Recent evidence has confirmed that 0.5% povidone iodine (PVP-I) mouthrinse/gargle for 30 s can reduce SARS-CoV-2 virus infectivity to below detectable levels. PVP-I can even interrupt SARS-CoV-2 attachment to oral and nasopharyngeal tissues and lower the viral particles in the saliva and respiratory droplets. Thus, the use of PVP-I mouthrinse as a prophylactic measure has been advocated across the globe to reduce disease transmission. Although the efficacy of PVP-I against SARS-CoV-2 is proven, no review articles have yet discussed the evidence and mechanisms of PVP-I against the SARS-CoV-2. Thus, this paper highlights the rationale, safety, recommendations, and dosage of PVP-I gargle/mouthrinse as an effective method to decrease the viral loads during the pressing times of COVID-19.

Can povidone iodine gargle/mouthrinse inactivate SARS-CoV-2 and decrease the risk of nosocomial and community transmission during the COVID-19 pandemic? An evidence-based update - ScienceDirect

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41598-022-24683-8

‘On day 5, the early group had a significantly higher RT-qPCR negative rate than that of the late group (p = 0.015), and the early had a significantly higher clearance rate of infectivity (p = 0.025). During the PVP–I intervention, one participant reported oropharyngeal discomfort. Gargling with PVP–I may hasten virus clearance and reduce viral transmission via salivary droplets and aerosols in patients with asymptomatic-to-mild COVID-19.’

‘Recent evidence has confirmed that 0.5% povidone iodine (PVP-I) mouthrinse/gargle for 30 s can reduce SARS-CoV-2 virus infectivity to below detectable levels. PVP-I can even interrupt SARS-CoV-2 attachment to oral and nasopharyngeal tissues and lower the viral particles in the saliva and respiratory droplets. Thus, the use of PVP-I mouthrinse as a prophylactic measure has been advocated across the globe to reduce disease transmission.’

___

