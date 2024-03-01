‘“The Obamas Are RUNNING the Country” - Victor Davis Hanson

Barack Obama said he wanted to serve a third term “in my basement in my sweats.”

THE VIGILANT FOX

FEB 28, 2024

“The Obamas are RUNNING the country,” says military historian Victor Davis Hanson.

Barack Obama said he wanted to serve a third term “in my basement in my sweats.” And he’s “living his dream” using Joe Biden as a “cardboard person they cut out,” declared Hanson.

“Obama never moved the country as left as he wanted to. He was too timid, and he felt that he wasn’t yet ready. He would hurt his legacy if he didn’t get reelected. It was too dangerous. So now, with Joe Biden, he’s living his dream.”

In November 2020, Barack Obama said to Stephen Colbert:

“And I used to say, ‘You know what, if I could make an arrangement where I had a stand-in, a front man or a front woman, and they had an earpiece in, and I was just in my basement with my sweats looking through the stuff, and I could sort of deliver the lines, but somebody else was doing all the talking and ceremony, I would be fine with that.’”

“That’s what he’s doing right now,” remarked Hanson.

“The Obamas are running the country. When my point is – they want Joe Biden the way he is because he’s a construct. He’s just a cardboard person they cut out and they plopped him down in the basement, and they make him move once in a while, and then they run all of the agency. Obama’s responsible for the border. He’s responsible for the whole crime epidemic. This is what he wanted. And Biden was very useful.”

Leave a comment

Watch the Full Video:

Share

’