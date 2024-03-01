“The Obamas are RUNNING the country,” says military historian Victor Davis Hanson. Barack Obama said he wanted to serve a third term “in my basement in my sweats.” And he’s “living his dream”; I have
news for Hanson, so is Rice and Jarrett and if Biden/democrat wins (and it could happen) then Obama would have his 4th term, & depending on VP, can serve a 5th and 6th term...frightening as it is
‘“The Obamas Are RUNNING the Country” - Victor Davis Hanson
Barack Obama said he wanted to serve a third term “in my basement in my sweats.”
FEB 28, 2024
“The Obamas are RUNNING the country,” says military historian Victor Davis Hanson.
Barack Obama said he wanted to serve a third term “in my basement in my sweats.” And he’s “living his dream” using Joe Biden as a “cardboard person they cut out,” declared Hanson.
“Obama never moved the country as left as he wanted to. He was too timid, and he felt that he wasn’t yet ready. He would hurt his legacy if he didn’t get reelected. It was too dangerous. So now, with Joe Biden, he’s living his dream.”
In November 2020, Barack Obama said to Stephen Colbert:
“And I used to say, ‘You know what, if I could make an arrangement where I had a stand-in, a front man or a front woman, and they had an earpiece in, and I was just in my basement with my sweats looking through the stuff, and I could sort of deliver the lines, but somebody else was doing all the talking and ceremony, I would be fine with that.’”
“That’s what he’s doing right now,” remarked Hanson.
“The Obamas are running the country. When my point is – they want Joe Biden the way he is because he’s a construct. He’s just a cardboard person they cut out and they plopped him down in the basement, and they make him move once in a while, and then they run all of the agency. Obama’s responsible for the border. He’s responsible for the whole crime epidemic. This is what he wanted. And Biden was very useful.”
’
Of course he is....that is why Joe Biden...but what you have to remember is no President truly "runs" the country...the CIA does (see Putin)....and if you don't go along with those monsters, you get treated like Trump (they steal the election) or JFK (they kill you).....We have a major issue in this country, and I have no idea how to deal with it. The CIA has to go,....along with NGO's, Big corporations, Foundations, and George Soros.
Paul, I had read this story, thanks for reposting it. Victor Davis Hanson is brilliant and is a great resource for these facts.
I agree, Obama, Rice, Jarret, are the current front for the cabal, telling Biden what to say and do, and writing his "speeches" and his social media. He is incapable of doing those things. Mophead Raggedy Ann Pierre admitted at her presser that Biden has doctors with him 24/7.
Did you see the contrast of him and the real President Trump at the border yesterday? Which one had the heaviest security and the respect of the National Guard and Border Patrol?