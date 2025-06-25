is destroyed, the Pentagon said NO, it was not, some say the strike was successful to stop the nuclear bomb from Iran, some say failed…Trump says ‘obliterated’, some say far from it. What is it? I love the US military and their success and that they are safe as I love and support all God-fearing people doing good. I support Trump fully to be successful and do good for USA…I stand by him…I trust that he seeks to do good and that he relies on others to inform him…I want him to do good and be praised…the US pilots did superb, thank God came home safe, hit targets, sought to stop a rogue nation from getting the bomb in case it is used wrongfully (note US used 2 atom bombs on civilians, the only nation to);

it is not clear if the bombs did the job and if we ask and question the intel and reporting, we are not wrong to do so. we have to.

DNI said the strikes only set back Iran’s capacity by a few months. Iran as per reporting retain thousands of centrifuges and 880 pounds lbs of highly enriched uranium was removed.

Would this strike actually help unite Russia and China with Iran? We cannot discount this.

the issue is if the MOABs, these massive ordinance penetrators, did the job and did they destroy the nuclear enrichment facilities. Also is there any (enriched bomb or near bomb grade uranium buried down there now? Or was it moved prior? We do not know, and we are asked to believe Trump, who is going off of what others tell him just like in COVID. Our jobs as citizens, media, press, is to ask questions. We failed in COVID, and we were decimated. we must question. we can disagree and it is not wrong to do so. We can disagree with a POTUS. A POTUS is not always right. A POTUS may actually be deceiving the population as per Pentagon Papers. Do not forget that. Trump’s issue IMO is he trusts bad people always around him. He gets is wrong at times. I still argue Trump is benevolent, seeks to do good. I do not believe everything he says. He is informed by others, so I do not disparage him here, I am saying I trust when I think it is time to trust and feel the information is bullet proof. Today on success of the Iran strike, it is not. Iran must not get a nuclear bomb. God bless our military. God bless USA, Canada and all God-fearing nations and peoples. All good governance law abiding people who do not seek to harm and hurt others.

and note:

