Steve Bannon, someone I know and someone I consider a real soldier and patriot, has given a foreword. Bannon is someone IMO wrongfully imprisoned as was Navarro and this was purely political. Bob Markey sang, ‘the rain does not fall on one man’s house’ and in the islands where I came from, we have another, ‘today for me, tomorrow for you’…it is my hope that the left can stomach to see its own soldiers in prison for it is coming. Do you not think that our god is a just God? I think he is. He equates things like the law of physics, which is the law of life, in that ‘all things must be equal’. Put a pin in that.

I have known Dr. Wolf for 4 serious years now and our friendship has matured and deepened whereby I grew to know absolutely how sincere and concerned she was as to the devastation of the COVID response and the ensuing mRNA vaccine. Especially the damage to women, young girls, and babies in utero, children. Dr. Wolf has shown me that she is different from the COVID Freedom Fighters in that she gave up lots, she lost lots personally, as part of her career, and revealed a deep concern for those harmed by the COVID OWS response. Many sought rewards, Dr. Wolf did not. She has struggled to operate within an arena fraught with personal attacks and unstable attacks and invectives even against her, yet has stood strong and with resolve. And her contributions I have seen has caused pause, reflection, and has saved lives.

I am proud that she joined as a real soldier! Seeking to do good and has used her intellect and writing to help situate the fraud of COVID and damage from the vaccine.

The Pfizer Papers: Pfizer's Crimes Against Humanity: 9781648210372: Medicine & Health Science Books

Wolf informed that 3,250 doctors and scientists were engaged to read 450,000 pages of Pfizer documents released during 2021-2024 via court order. The stunning aspect is that the FDA wanted the documents hidden from the public for 75 years.

Once again Dr. Wolf provides a treatise on the crimes of COVID in toto and the mRNA vaccines that have ravaged humanity. We have lived through 5 years of insanity with COVID as to Operation Warp Speed (OWS) and the mRNA technology vaccine disaster, and crosstalk and deceit and people like Wolf have stepped up and helped us synthesize the evidence, orient and tabulate it in a manner to make it palatable, to understand the depth of breadth of the destruction. The Pfizer Papers features updated new reports that are written by WarRoom/DailyClout research volunteers who put in copious high-quality hours, and these papers which are based on the primary source Pfizer clinical trial documents were released under court order and on related medical literature. Yes, legal challenges had to be made to secure these documents and the related information.

‘The book shows in high relief that Pfizer’s mRNA COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial was deeply flawed and that the pharmaceutical company knew by November 2020 that its vaccine was neither safe nor effective.’ This is absolute truth, and my own examination has shown that the data and trial results can tantamount to academic fraud and deceit. The research and analytical methods were sub-optimal, and the data analysis omitted subjects etc. that leaned the results in a beneficial manner that deceived the public. The use as an example of Relative Risk Reduction (RRR) as the outcome effect measure e.g. 95%, was done to mislead and subvert the public when the Absolute Risk Reduction (ARR) e.g. ~0.7% to 1.1% was the measure to be used. The FDA knew this yet accepted this in granting the EUA and we cannot untangle the mess and fraud of COIVD and OWS without centering FDA and its regulators from this.

‘The reports detail vaccine-induced harms throughout the human body, including to the reproductive system; show that women suffer vaccine-related adverse events at a 3:1 ratio; expose that vaccine-induced myocarditis is not rare, mild, or transient; and, shockingly, demonstrate that the mRNA vaccines have created a new category of multi-system, multi-organ disease, which is being called “CoVax Disease.”’



Despite the fact that Pfizer committed in its own clinical trial protocol to follow the placebo arm of its trial for twenty-four months, Pfizer vaccinated approximately 95 percent of placebo recipients by March 2021, thus eliminating the trial’s control group and making it impossible for comparative safety determinations to be made. This is a critical observation by Dr. Wolf for it essentially rendered the trial OVER. We have no control group and are being deceived that there are some results ‘to come’. Moreover, the legacy trials by Pfizer and Moderna and their protocol were clear to list pregnant women, elderly persons, children within the ‘exclusion’ criteria.

This is because these groups would be in danger when exposed to an untested active biological agent and pregnant women as an example must never be and have never been used with a biologically active agent. Additionally, the fraud persisted when FDA gave the EUA knowing that pregnant women were omitted from the trials, yet the results were extrapolated to pregnant women. This is scientifically a fraud and very dangerous. We never extrapolate the findings of a study to a group NOT included (excluded) in the study.



’Just as importantly, The Pfizer Papers makes it clear that the US Food and Drug Administration knew about the shortfalls of Pfizer’s clinical trial as well as the harms caused by the company’s mRNA COVID vaccine product, thus highlighting the FDA’s abject failure to fulfill its mission to “[protect] the public health by ensuring the safety, efficacy, and security of human and veterinary drugs, biological products, and medical devices.”’



’The Pfizer Papers offers an in-depth look at how Big Pharma, the US government, and healthcare entities stand protected behind the broad legal immunity provided by the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act (PREP Act) when creating, prescribing, and administering vaccines; and, under that shield of protection, do what is best for their bottom lines rather than for the health and well-being of Americans.’

I urge you to consider this book by Dr. Wolf for your personal library and as a resource should you be taking legal actions on the vaccine makers.

