I thank Robert Kennedy Jr. for bringing Weldon forward and being strong. I knew he knew the winds were against him. RFK Jr. has a huge hill to climb inside Trump orbit and I hope he does not end up like Sisyphus and his bolder, forever going up the hill with the bolder rolling back down (‘The gods forced him to roll an immense boulder up a hill only for it to roll back down every time it neared the top, repeating this action for eternity ’).:

See Weldon’s exact words below now after his nomination was yanked:

I am very disappointed by Trump et al. and it follows the same pattern whereby they are pretending that they did not have a hand in the deadly COVID OWS lockdowns and Malone Bourla et al. mRNA transfection injection that killed. That is unsafe yet leaves it on market. I wonder what CoS and vaccine lobby insider Susie Wiles had to say given her decisive role? I will like her to explain, and I cast no aspersions but given her tight prior relationship to pharma and vaccine makers, she has to explain to the American people. To at least appease our worst fears. POTUS Trump too must explain this…as he did for Gaetz and all those pulled as he was against them then. We need to hear the boss on this…

Weldon was the one to deal with the disaster and fraud of the childhood vaccine schedule and the deadly Malone Bancel Moderna Pfizer et al. COVID mRNA vaccine.

Why would the Trump administration pull this strong nominee? This is one I felt they WOULD want. But now we know that the pharma $$$ money owns them, own the congress house, owns the Senators. Follow the money. What was the role of Senator Bill Cassidy, MD (R-IL) in pulling this nominee? Four Republicans in their moments of madness prior voted against reinstating military members who were discharged for refusing to get vaccinated against COVID-19. They were ‘Mitt Romney of Utah, Mike Rounds of South Dakota, Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, and Susan Collins of Maine voted against Republican Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson’s amendment that would have reinstated and provided backpay to military members discharged for refusing to get vaccinated.’ Thank God for Senator Ron Johnson. Excellent reporting by Mary Margaret Olohan of The Daily Signal.

___

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.

Please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)