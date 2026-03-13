Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Melanie Pflasterer's avatar
Melanie Pflasterer
3h

PEDOPHILES SHIULD B GIVEN THE DEATH PENALTY 🇺🇸

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George Romey's avatar
George Romey
2h

Again, if the files were released without redactions (other than victims) and there was a real, actual investigation a lot of the speculation would be put to rest. That's not going to happen and anyone that thinks a Democratic Party controlled Presidency, Congress and Senate are going to do any more than what the current administration is doing doesn't understand the way the world works. They most certainly are going to fundraise off it but this is where the story ends.

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