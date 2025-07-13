Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

AwakeNotWoke
The Epstein files don't exist.

It's a conspiracy theory. Even the MSM are backing President Trump and Bondi on this. They would not lie.

Nothing is being covered up or whitewashed. There are no powerful pedophiles who are on the client list and being protected.

Although President Trump promised many times that he would release the files if elected, he can't now because he has discovered that the files don't exist.

It took time for him to discover this and he has only been back in office for six months.

Even if you think you saw and heard Pam Bondi on film saying that the files were sitting on her desk, disbelieve the evidence of your own eyes and ears. You might have hallucinated that, or she did.

Epstein committed suicide. He was not given a new identity or murdered. There is no reason why that would have happened.

Epstein was not, like Ghislaine Maxwell's father, an Intel agent for America's greatest ally and he was not running a blackmail operation to entrap powerful politicians and celebs so they could be controlled by America's greatest ally. America's greatest ally is run by very moral people who would never do something like that.

Former Intel agent for America's greatest ally, Ari Ben-Menashe, and Epstein's own brother are both telling lies about him being an Intel agent who was entrapping pedo politicians and celebs.

Furthermore, Epstein was actually innocent of pimping underage American girls to pedos.

Epstein, like Diddy, was falsely accused and wrongly convicted. President Trump described Diddy as "a good friend" and he would not have been a good friend to Diddy if Diddy was a pedo.

Epstein said on tape that President Trump was his closest friend for ten years but he probably lied about that. Even if he didn't, it means nothing that someone is the closest friend of a pedo and spens years hanging out with them. It doesn't mean that they necessarily have any common interests or that they would suspect anything about what the person was doing.

President Trump publicly distanced himself from Epstein right after it became known that Epstein was under investigation.

He subsequently disclosed that he had banned Epstein from Mar-a-Lago.

Even if Epstein was a pedo who was pimping under-age American girls to other powerful secret pedos as part of an Intel blackmail operation by America's closest ally and the Epstein files do exist, the reason they are not being released by Pam Bondi and the present administration is because Biden is in them.

There's absolutely nothing to see here, folks. Move along!

