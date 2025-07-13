The plot thickens? Now Musk says he has the goods that Bannon is on Epstein's list? What? And Roger Stone weighs in too? I have had enough of this yet it is crazy on all levels & what is FBI & Justice
hiding? Why will Bondi & Patel & Bongino not come clean? Should Loomer be put on their case? She snoops very very well indeed! None like her. seems everyone trying to smear Trump, implicate him? stop!
But Bannon fires back and adds to the confusion by firing on all cylinders talking with Tom Fitton, frustrated about the blocking by FBI and Justice and I believe him:
MAGA influencer Steve Bannon signaled outrage at President Donald Trump's Justice Department after officials suddenly declared that Jeffrey Epstein did not have a "client list."
Bannon reacted to the news on Monday during his War Room podcast.
"On top of everything else going on this weekend, I just don't even understand the timing of this," the host told Tom Fitton of Judicial Watch. "People are so close to [Attorney General Pam Bondi] and, you know, [FBI Director Kash Patel] was a co-host here, right?"
"So, Fitton, please explain to our audience what in the hell happened," he remarked.
"I don't know, I read the memo three or four times again this morning, and it's really, I don't think even the Biden administration would have written anything like this," Fitton replied. "I just don't think they could have thought they could get away with it."
"And I've got to wonder what is going on at the leadership of the Justice Department and to allow them to think that statements like as follows," he continued. "And so they say the systematic review revealed no incriminating client list. So there's a client list, but it's not incriminating, so therefore you can't see it."
"There is also no credible evidence that found that Epstein blackmailed prominent individuals as part of his actions. Well, give us the incredible evidence."
Fitton argued that the DOJ should have provided records to back up its conclusions.
"They're stonewalling us. And what do they do? They give it to Axios," he complained.
Is there any fire to all this smoke by Musk? Or is he just unhappy and bitching over subsidies’ loss? He is lobbing cannon balls. Does he not understand the situation. Can he ever, ever make good with daddy T again? I say never EVER! He has gone too far and you do not say these things without paper to back you up. You are smearing people. Badly.
I want this to stop.
‘Why would Bannon meet with Jeffrey Epstein both at his New York home and in Paris after Epstein was convicted on sex crimes in Florida? Why would he coach Epstein for his 60 minutes appearance?’
Bannon is in the Epstein files
___
The Epstein files don't exist.
It's a conspiracy theory. Even the MSM are backing President Trump and Bondi on this. They would not lie.
Nothing is being covered up or whitewashed. There are no powerful pedophiles who are on the client list and being protected.
Although President Trump promised many times that he would release the files if elected, he can't now because he has discovered that the files don't exist.
It took time for him to discover this and he has only been back in office for six months.
Even if you think you saw and heard Pam Bondi on film saying that the files were sitting on her desk, disbelieve the evidence of your own eyes and ears. You might have hallucinated that, or she did.
Epstein committed suicide. He was not given a new identity or murdered. There is no reason why that would have happened.
Epstein was not, like Ghislaine Maxwell's father, an Intel agent for America's greatest ally and he was not running a blackmail operation to entrap powerful politicians and celebs so they could be controlled by America's greatest ally. America's greatest ally is run by very moral people who would never do something like that.
Former Intel agent for America's greatest ally, Ari Ben-Menashe, and Epstein's own brother are both telling lies about him being an Intel agent who was entrapping pedo politicians and celebs.
Furthermore, Epstein was actually innocent of pimping underage American girls to pedos.
Epstein, like Diddy, was falsely accused and wrongly convicted. President Trump described Diddy as "a good friend" and he would not have been a good friend to Diddy if Diddy was a pedo.
Epstein said on tape that President Trump was his closest friend for ten years but he probably lied about that. Even if he didn't, it means nothing that someone is the closest friend of a pedo and spens years hanging out with them. It doesn't mean that they necessarily have any common interests or that they would suspect anything about what the person was doing.
President Trump publicly distanced himself from Epstein right after it became known that Epstein was under investigation.
He subsequently disclosed that he had banned Epstein from Mar-a-Lago.
Even if Epstein was a pedo who was pimping under-age American girls to other powerful secret pedos as part of an Intel blackmail operation by America's closest ally and the Epstein files do exist, the reason they are not being released by Pam Bondi and the present administration is because Biden is in them.
There's absolutely nothing to see here, folks. Move along!