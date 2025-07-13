But Bannon fires back and adds to the confusion by firing on all cylinders talking with Tom Fitton, frustrated about the blocking by FBI and Justice and I believe him:

MAGA influencer Steve Bannon signaled outrage at President Donald Trump's Justice Department after officials suddenly declared that Jeffrey Epstein did not have a "client list."

Bannon reacted to the news on Monday during his War Room podcast.

"On top of everything else going on this weekend, I just don't even understand the timing of this," the host told Tom Fitton of Judicial Watch. "People are so close to [Attorney General Pam Bondi] and, you know, [FBI Director Kash Patel] was a co-host here, right?"

"So, Fitton, please explain to our audience what in the hell happened," he remarked.

"I don't know, I read the memo three or four times again this morning, and it's really, I don't think even the Biden administration would have written anything like this," Fitton replied. "I just don't think they could have thought they could get away with it."

"And I've got to wonder what is going on at the leadership of the Justice Department and to allow them to think that statements like as follows," he continued. "And so they say the systematic review revealed no incriminating client list. So there's a client list, but it's not incriminating, so therefore you can't see it."

"There is also no credible evidence that found that Epstein blackmailed prominent individuals as part of his actions. Well, give us the incredible evidence."

Fitton argued that the DOJ should have provided records to back up its conclusions.

"They're stonewalling us. And what do they do? They give it to Axios," he complained.

Is there any fire to all this smoke by Musk? Or is he just unhappy and bitching over subsidies’ loss? He is lobbing cannon balls. Does he not understand the situation. Can he ever, ever make good with daddy T again? I say never EVER! He has gone too far and you do not say these things without paper to back you up. You are smearing people. Badly.

I want this to stop.

‘Why would Bannon meet with Jeffrey Epstein both at his New York home and in Paris after Epstein was convicted on sex crimes in Florida? Why would he coach Epstein for his 60 minutes appearance?’

Elon Musk

@elonmusk

Bannon is in the Epstein files

