Is the plan to get US into full war to suspend the elections? So Biden et al. can stay in power?

‘Yesterday the President of Russia for the first time ever acknowledged the possibility of sending our weapons to the regions that fight against the states who provide arms to the f. Ukraine. (More precisely, use these arms against our country.) In other words, to the forces that are in conflict with the US, and NATO states.’

‘Former Prime Minister and President, Dmitry Medvedev, tweeted some incendiary words yesterday.

Yesterday the President of Russia for the first time ever acknowledged the possibility of sending our weapons to the regions that fight against the states who provide arms to the f. Ukraine. (More precisely, use these arms against our country.) In other words, to the forces that are in conflict with the US, and NATO states.

It seems Russia has had enough and is prepared to escalate the proxy war. Now Ukraine (USA) will be fighting Russia and third party countries (Russia) will be fighting the USA with everyone else in between losing out.

Medvedev was referencing Vladimir Putin’s warning that Russia may start providing long-range weapons to countries who want to strike Western targets.

Medvedev continues:

This is a rather significant change of our foreign policy. For their part, the Yankees and their drooling dogs put it that way: we are entitled to provide any kind of weapons to the f. Ukraine (i.e., our country’s enemy), and all the other countries cannot help Russia. That is, we are going to destroy you by any means possible, but nobody dare provide the Russians with weapons/machinery/other materiel to defend our country.

This significant change in Russia’s foreign policy follows new guidance from President Joe Biden allowing US weapons to hit targets within Russia.

And Ukraine hasn’t wasted any time at firing into Russia. But instead of attacking oil refineries or ammo depots they are targeting Russia’s nuclear defences.

“It’s important to understand that a strike of this kind deep into the center of Russia requires complex planning and logistics. It cannot be achieved without covert intel on the ground as well as aid from satellite surveillance. Ukraine relies completely on NATO satellites and intel; no such strike would ever be possible without NATO involvement. Furthermore, the drones used would need to have the ability to evade early detection systems and remain hidden for thousands of miles. This kind of technology comes mainly from the west. In other words, there’s no way that these attacks were accomplished by Ukraine without extensive help and approval from the US or European command.”

Whatever the NATO thought processes behind these attacks, they aren’t sensible ones.

Medvedev concludes:

Now, may the United States and its allies experience firsthand the direct use of Russian weapons by the third parties. These persons, or regions have been intentionally left unnamed, but it can be all those who consider the Yankeeland & Co their enemy, regardless of their political outlook and international recognition. Their enemy is the U.S., and that means, to us they are friends.

This escalating rhetoric won’t end well and the behavioural scientists are out in force to soften the blow if WWIII starts. They are nudging us on a daily basis now to make the West expect a war, rather than letting it take us by surprise.

They are doing such a good job that soon your friends and families will be questioning why we aren’t already at war and they will begin demanding that we attack Russia first.

This nudging is being done with constant updates of the countries that are considering bringing back compulsory conscription.

This week, Germany was added to that list and they told their citizens to plan for a Russian attack by rationing food and preparing makeshift bunkers in subways.’

Medvedev’s words highlight the animosity Russia and others have towards NATO and the West. They feel aggrieved and feel that a red line has been crossed.

Something serious is brewing. Something so serious that only WWIII can be used to cover it.

Is it time for us to buy more legal guns and ammo, as legal civilians? Biden is now soiling himself in public so is Obama doing this? Why do they continue to poke the Russian bear?

