The RAT, Michael Cohen, until his last day on this great earth, that is his name, The Rat...and he is a LYING RAT, not even an honest RAT...he lied so much in his STORMY hearing to take down Trump
he ensured a not guilty verdict; pure lies! matched only by Malone IMO and Rochelle Walensky, not new CDC Director Cohen, she is just plain DUMB! He will be known as the GREATEST Rat...proud parents?
The Rat: How could it feel to this person that he is known across USA and world as 'The Rat'....his family and kids et al. must just love him...his friends must adore him (substack.com)
Alexander COVID News_a PCR manufactured fake COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
All your articles have great information. But tell me Sir, do all people talk this way like they are BLM or Antifa , cursing and name calling? I do not and I feel it is not necessary … of course you won’t answer me because you must need to speak this way. I hope it helps you feel better because i don’t read your stuff when it is filled with just as much hatred as the other side. Righteous anger does not need to use such language …Plenty of good people present material that is very upsetting but in a way that is not reflective of a BorgDem.
The biggest thing he has to worry about is what God and Jesus think about him.
What is he hiding? If he didn't have something to hide, he wouldn't have to lie.