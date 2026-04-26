Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Clive Bragdon's avatar
Clive Bragdon
1h

I like Greg Reese and the Reese report but in this case he fails to mention one critical point. It is the British Imperial Empire who stands most to benefit from the turmoil in the Middle East and control of The Straits of Hormuz. Since the early 1900s that has been the case. Our CIA did in fact help them gain this control but that was then and this is now. Trump has the goal of returning control of the straight to the Iranian people but not if they are going to be ruled by 7th century Mullahs. This is more about the British imperial system than it is about Iran as I have said before. That is why the British refused president Trump when he wanted to use our own air strips to land on. He is breaking from a century plus old system and nobody said that was going to be easy. It is made particularly difficult by the fact so few people understand what is going on. Trump has said everything I have said here but in numerous statements spread out over time and in my humble opinion he would be served greatly by doing a little fireside chat with the American people and explaining exactly why they are seeing what they are seeing. That would clarify much but it would also be a great risk for the Trump Administration and he obviously is not willing to take that risk as of yet. You are right to hold out hope Dr A because our president is doing the right thing no matter how messy it gets along the way.

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2nd Smartest Guy in the World's avatar
2nd Smartest Guy in the World
1h

Excellent analysis.

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