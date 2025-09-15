Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

NAHLS
3h

Paul, it is always best for all of us, especially now to always be security minded, I do not want to hear or see anyone else get publicly executed by these evil bastards, it is obvious we are now at war !

Jorge Fernandez
2h

Yup! Once you reach a 'threshold' number - becoming too loud or visible - you become a "target".

As COVID showed, they'll kill MILLIONS to achieve their goals, one or a few more is nothing to them.

And they have a few Sacred Cows - one of them being (Zionist) Israel. Touch that at your own peril.

© 2025 Paul
