The risks: many have written me & called me, e-mailed me after Charlie Kirk's killing cautioning me about the risks I faced in Washington DC when I worked for Trump HHS & even from Canadian academia
who threatened me for working for Trump & standing up against the lockdowns and Malone Bourla et al. mRNA vaccine, did same to Bridle, my Canadian colleague; we must be careful more now
You have no idea what Scott Atlas, Michael Caputo, myself et al. went through in Washington DC working for POTUS Trump…we supported him and worked in the inside fighting against pure NIH, HHS, CDC etc. lunatic specious corrupted science working to topple Trump…we were attacked and smeared and it was very risky at times (our lives were at risk literally) and we needed to stake security steps for us and family safety…we today owe huge thanks to our families who stood in the breach with us.
Many times we were on stage with bullet proof vests, warned by security and local police. Who knew the prevailing threats as we went to stage.
Thank God POTUS Trump lived to tell and is with us and we pray God keeps him and family safe. Today I say he must not be on stage anymore without bullet proof glass etc. And I pray for safety for all in our government, both sides. Does not matter politics.
But what can we do now? Do we stop? we lost tremendously. Many say we saved lives by our advocacy against the shots in children etc. History will tell.
But today I think we have to stand up even more. I ask you to stand with us. With me. The evil and even in our health agencies now, will not stop until mRNA is in your milk, in every vaccine.
Thank you for standing with me. It is your critical thinking that has us here still.
Blessings.
Folk like me, McCullough, Risch, Thorp etc. we owe huge thanks to The Wellness Company, TWC, and Foster Coulson who stepped up to help many scientists and doctors thread water when we were cancelled. Huge praise for him and Peter G his CEO and his staff at TWC.
___
Paul, it is always best for all of us, especially now to always be security minded, I do not want to hear or see anyone else get publicly executed by these evil bastards, it is obvious we are now at war !
Yup! Once you reach a 'threshold' number - becoming too loud or visible - you become a "target".
As COVID showed, they'll kill MILLIONS to achieve their goals, one or a few more is nothing to them.
And they have a few Sacred Cows - one of them being (Zionist) Israel. Touch that at your own peril.