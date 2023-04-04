The same way Obama gave Iran 2 high-tech naval gun boats in Persian Gulf, the same way Obama gave Iran Air Force drone to in turn attack America with the technology, it's the same way Biden allowed
China to fly that balloon to map our military secrets, the same way; these are America haters, these people are subverting America from within, find out who got money to allow the balloon to spy, who?
Alexander COVID News-Dr. Paul Elias Alexander's Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
And what do we do about it???! I’m sick of all this corruption and nothing being done to anyone... except arresting all the good guys.😡😡
It’s amazing how they can keep doing all there corruption and nothing ever happens.
I truly believe liberals will have there day and be held accountable for what they have done world wide!!