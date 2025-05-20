I was asked to give my best assessment by pulling together all that was known about it and I said UNDER NO CONDITION and never let Trump near it! My boss (s) agreed. But there was a move to get it into the OVAL and to get Trump to take it…so Americans would…thank God I stood firm, FDA also said NO, and I thank Hahn for that even though this crap got a FDA review when it jumped the line and thank God some brave people pushed back. Thank God Trump too knew something was not fully right and did not fall all the way. Millions of Americans would have died. These money whores would have patented rat shit if they could. To make money off of COVID. Trump was rolled on COVID and fell for the fraud and the deadly OWS lockdowns and the deadly Malone Bourla Bancel Pfizer Moderna et al. fraud mRNA vaccine. He really thought millions of Americans would die of this fraud COVID. He trusted his medical advisors then, his Task Force of inept clowns save Giroir. Many people fell for it. The medical doctors helped commit the fraud and so we must never forget them. We must get them into courts, proper judges. All involved in bringing and enforcing PREP Act. The demons they really are. Azar, CDC, NIH, FDA, HHS, NIAID etc. All of them. Still are. Thank God for angels like Dr. Ramin Oskoui, RIP. Dr. Risch, Dr. Urso.