The Supreme Court's (SCOTUS) inability to find person who leaked a court opinion is "almost as chilling as the leak itself." (Turley); IMO, this is a cover up 'silencing', they know who it is, MUST
After eight months of investigating, Supreme Court Marshal Gail Curley was unable to discover who leaked the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization opinion; this is a lie & damages the court
Not possible. They know.
SOURCE:
Alexander COVID News-Dr. Paul Elias Alexander's Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
https://www.theblaze.com/news/turley-responds-report-supreme-court-leak?utm_source=theblaze-7DayTrendingTest&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=Afternoon%20Auto%20Trending%207%20Day%20Engaged%202023-01-20&utm_term=ACTIVE%20LIST%20-%207%20Day%20Engagement
‘Constitutional scholar Jonathan Turley explained Thursday why the Supreme Court's inability to find the person who leaked a court opinion is "almost as chilling as the leak itself."
What did the Supreme Court say?
After eight months of investigating, Supreme Court Marshal Gail Curley was unable to discover who leaked the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization opinion, according to a report.
The investigation included more than 100 interviews with court employees, uncovering that several employees broke confidentiality rules by telling their spouses the outcome of the case. But a forensic examination — including of court "computer devices, networks, printers and available call and text logs" — failed to uncover who gave Politico a copy of the opinion.’
I am proud to announce my affiliation with The Wellness Company. My dear and esteemed colleagues Dr. Peter McCullough and Dr. Harvey Risch are also with The Wellness Company which provides telemedicine services for long-haul COVID, vaccine injury, and medical exemptions along with great all natural supplements and products that are fully aligned with our values. This support for The Wellness Company stems from the sub-optimal medical care and response that we experienced throughout the pandemic. It became apparent that there are many glaring gaps in our healthcare system and people were not properly treated. Thus, the pivot by us to support The Wellness Company. Take a stand against a broken healthcare delivery system and purchase a membership with the The Wellness Company, which directly funds our fight against medical tyranny. Click here The Wellness Company for more information.
Alexander COVID News-Dr. Paul Elias Alexander's Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Of course it has nothing to do with the "inability" of SCOTUS. They know. Their refusal to reveal what they know is just more evidence that every branch of government is corrupt.
I'm convinced it was either recently retired Justice Stephen Breyer or equally militantly liberal Justice Sonia Sotomayor.