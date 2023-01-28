Not possible. They know.

https://www.theblaze.com/news/turley-responds-report-supreme-court-leak?utm_source=theblaze-7DayTrendingTest&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=Afternoon%20Auto%20Trending%207%20Day%20Engaged%202023-01-20&utm_term=ACTIVE%20LIST%20-%207%20Day%20Engagement

‘Constitutional scholar Jonathan Turley explained Thursday why the Supreme Court's inability to find the person who leaked a court opinion is "almost as chilling as the leak itself."

What did the Supreme Court say?

After eight months of investigating, Supreme Court Marshal Gail Curley was unable to discover who leaked the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization opinion, according to a report.

The investigation included more than 100 interviews with court employees, uncovering that several employees broke confidentiality rules by telling their spouses the outcome of the case. But a forensic examination — including of court "computer devices, networks, printers and available call and text logs" — failed to uncover who gave Politico a copy of the opinion.’