THE Ghostwriter

THE TRUMP -- HARRIS SHOWDOWN – Live from CNN in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and described as “The MAIN event, historic, high-stakes showdown, unprecedented, (Former President vs. Current Vice President who is a woman of color).

I sit here this evening, sipping a Manhattan, alongside my 12-year-old son, who is glued to every word. I wanted to write up something inspiring…something earth shattering…something groundbreaking…but I’m not very good at fiction. This debate did not live up to the hype particularly on Trump’s side. It was not the Thriller in Manilla. Importantly, Harris did not stumble as most thought she would, given how poorly she performs in communicating. In fact, she held her own.

It was however clear that the moderators were in the can for Harris and biased. Everything about them. Their job was to hit Trump and score points and they did on behalf of Harris. But Trump was good at Ali’s ‘bobbing and weaving’ ring work and so some good footwork by Trump. It was clear Harris was given the questions ahead of time and was well rehearsed. I think even surprised Trump.

On points, it is Harris’s. Yet too close to call. Harris is the type of opponent Trump should have landed the classic knockout on but failed tonight. Why?

In the end, both Trump and Harris danced around the questions. The debate was full of vitriol. The debate was full of unanswered questions. Too many. Questions that brought me to the edge of the forest and left me lost and bewildered wandering amongst the pines and oaks.

I don’t know where we go from here. I wish I did…but like I said earlier, I suck at fiction.

I don’t know if either Trump or Harris can fix this country. That’s a tall order indeed. Wait a second…Harris just said she and Tim are both gun owners and they are not taking anyone’s guns away. (The minute they confiscate guns is the minute America will fall), but I digress.

From a 12-year-old: “Harris had 3.5 to 4 years to do all this stuff, why didn’t she do it?” That is the question. Maybe in the next debate the American people will get the answer? But wait, there is no next debate and while the Biden-Harris Administration is an unprecedented disaster, Trump did not fully prosecute it. Harris lives to tell. So, 8 more weeks of this quagmire and suspense.

A nation spiraling the drain, a nation in crisis, a nation under attack and mostly now from within by a government that is attacking its very own people and institutions. A nation whose sails are full set begging the wind, as it claws for its leader. Trump seems the obvious choice by evidentiary landscape, but tonight, tonight, he came up short in landing that decisive knockout blow.

Godspeed America!...Godspeed.

