start here:

‘READER DISCRETION ADVISORY: You are about to cross a line. Not everyone is ready. Some should not cross it at all. This article contains documented evidence of crimes so depraved, so ritualistic, so evil, and so thoroughly protected by the highest powers on earth that reading it will permanently alter your understanding of the world in which you live. If you have spent years carefully constructing a functional denial—telling yourself the Epstein case is “old news,” a “distraction,” or simply “too dark to dwell on”—turn back now. There is no shame in survival. There is no cowardice in self-preservation. We understand. When Charlene first began uncovering these evil acts, she tried to share them with Ty, but he was drowning in depression and could not absorb another particle of darkness. His mind simply refused. The soul has its own immune system, and sometimes it protects us from truths we are not yet strong enough to carry. At the same time, as Charlene conducted the research and found the darkest depths of evil, she found herself alone in this new, low, dark reality. She was at times hopeless as she lay in bed crying herself to sleep many nights after researching and listening to the testimonies of so many of the dear children who were so badly abused, and worse. What kept driving her forward were the thoughts, “What if this were our children? Would someone out there help them? Stand for them? Fight for them? Save them?” She wanted to save the children. And ultimately, she knew at the core of it all, she was not alone; she had God Almighty by her side. We found that even in our own home, some can handle the more difficult parts of reality, but others are not yet strong enough to face or bear the heavy burden of truth. Now, we are united together in our desire to share these uncomfortable truths with the world, so we wrote this article to help summarize what we’ve learned. This is not a test of your intelligence or your virtue. Some of you will read this and feel sad to be in the day of vindication—proving that all the research you did is now visible for all the world to see, the new reality for everyone—when just a few years ago you were rejected and mocked when you tried sharing the gruesome reality contained in the Epstein Files, that the global elites are indeed Satanists who rape, torture, murder, and eat babies. Some of you will feel sick. Some of you will close the tab, go back to your 401(k), and pretend you never saw it. The choice of what you do now, to read or not to read, is all yours. But remember, turning away from the truth does not change what is really happening; it only keeps you from being a part of the solution. You have been warned.

Under the “Epstein Files Transparency Act,” the U.S. Justice Department has released over 3 million pages, 2,000 videos, and 180,000 images. This is not a controlled “document release.” This is a dam breaking. The evidence released doesn’t merely suggest corruption. It meticulously documents a satanic pedophile oligarchy operating in plain sight, protected by the very institutions sworn to stop it. Let’s strip away the last veneer of polite euphemism. What the files document is not merely “sex crimes” or “financial malfeasance.” These are monstrous acts and occult rituals of pure evil, committed against children in the ultimate expression of absolute dominion over the innocent and the powerless. The tentacles revealed in the latest document dump do not stop at the shoreline of Epstein’s private island or the steps of his Manhattan mansion. They slither, with sickening and deliberate clarity, into the heart of the Old World’s gilded aristocracy. His network penetrated the palaces of European royalty and the secure chambers of foreign governments. While a flicker of accountability sputters in Europe—where the names of lords and former ministers are finally being dragged into the light—observe the American contrast. In the United States, our so-called “justice” system does not investigate. It sanitizes. It does not prosecute. It manages. The FBI, the DOJ, the protected media class—they are not fact-finders. They are the elite’s dedicated cleanup crew, mopping up the evidence, redacting the names, and gaslighting the public with one hand while shredding documents with the other. This is the great, grim truth laid bare: We are not dealing with a broken system. We are the subjects of a fully operational, global criminal syndicate filled with pedophiles and murderers who eat babies and drink their blood.

The Culinary Code: “Pizza,” “Hot Dogs,” and “Jerky”

We’ve waded through hundreds of these files, and a single, screaming pattern emerges: The elite don’t just discuss their crimes, they order them from a menu. This isn’t correspondence. It’s a culinary codex of pedophile cannibals. The emails are littered with a bizarre, obsessive, and deeply logistical chatter about food. Not gourmet delicacies for parties, but specific, repetitive, and unnervingly juvenile items: “Pizza.” “Cheese.” “Hot dogs.” “Jerky.” Let’s be brutally specific about what these terms mean in their hideous lexicon:

“Pizza” & “Cheese Pizza”: This is not dinner. In the underground vernacular of child exploitation, “CP” has long stood for “Child Pornography.” “Cheese Pizza” ( C heese P ) is a deliberate, insider code for the same unspeakable material. The latest dump contains over 850 mentions of “pizza” —discussions of “pizza headcounts,” urgent deliveries to Epstein’s various properties. There are over 1,100 references to “cheese.” This is not a coincidence. It is a confirmed logistics system for trafficking and exploiting little girls .

“Hot Dogs”: The counterpart code. If “pizza” references girls, “hot dogs” is the code for little boys. The repetitive, casual mentions of ordering, delivering, and discussing “hot dogs” within these transactional emails strip away any innocent context. This is the cold, operational language of a procurement network.

“Jerky” & “Cannibal”: This is where the horror transcends exploitation and enters the realm of the occult. The files are riddled with discussions of “beef jerky”—but not as a snack. It is described as being shipped in bulk to labs, stored in specialized freezers, and handled with the caution of biohazardous contraband. This, paired with the 52 separate mentions of “cannibal” and 6 of “cannibalism” found elsewhere in the document trove, points to the darkest fringe of this conspiracy: adrenochrome harvesting and ritualistic cannibalism. The belief among this Satanic elite is that consuming the flesh, or the adrenaline-infused compounds, of tortured children grants power, vitality, and prolonged life. “Jerky” is their grotesque term for the preserved product of this harvest.

You’d think that these horrific allegations would jolt any elected official into action. You’d be wrong. On January 19th, Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) expressed indifference when asked about the DOJ’s non-compliance: “I don’t give a rip about Epstein. Like, there’s so many other things we need to be working on. I’ve done what I had to do for Epstein. Talk to somebody else about that. It’s no longer in my hands.” However, after examining the recent Epstein file dump, it appears that her attitude of indifference has changed. Yes, these were sick people doing very sick things, and they were using culinary code words to communicate with each other about their evil acts! This exact culinary code was first glimpsed in the 2016 WikiLeaks dump of John Podesta’s emails—the genesis of the “Pizzagate” revelations. The corporate media, complicit or cowardly, did not investigate. They weaponized ridicule. They labeled you a lunatic for understanding the code. The mockery and the labels were part of a desperate containment strategy. And it has failed. Because now, the Epstein files have done the impossible: they have entered the evidence into the official record. This is no longer the work of “online sleuths” or “conspiracy theorists.” This is discovery-phase evidence, stamped with federal case numbers. The “logbooks of hell” are now public. And what do they contain? The confirmed lexicon of the damned. “Pizza” and “cheese” are now irrefutably documented as elite code for child exploitation. The chatter about “hot dogs” is not culinary—it is the cold, logistical blueprint of a global pedophile network, discussing inventory and delivery. This coded chatter points toward a darkness that defies ordinary depravity. It points to the harvesting of adrenochrome—the substance these Satanic perverts believe is crystallized in the terror of a tortured child, consumed to grant them power and longevity. And that is precisely what one of the videos (labeled “Frazzledrip”) discovered on Anthony Weiner’s laptop depicts in stomach-churning, high-definition clarity. Torture, methodically applied not for pleasure alone, but for maximum yield. The deliberate, calculated escalation of terror to spike adrenaline levels in a child’s bloodstream. The moment of murder. The collection. The consumption. By none other than… Hillary Rodham Clinton. The Frazzledrip video captures Clinton and Huma Abedin engaged in the ritualistic torture and murder of a young child. It depicts acts of such calculated, ceremonial cruelty that the mind recoils from description: the removal of skin, the consumption of flesh, the harvesting of adrenochrome from a living victim’s terror. It was recorded—as everything in Epstein’s empire was recorded—for the purpose of leverage, control, and the sick pleasure of the powerful. And it was discovered. Here’s the testimony of a law enforcement officer who saw the video. WARNING. Graphic. Frazzledrip is real. The video exists. The ritual murder of a child by the most powerful woman in the world was recorded. So, why have you not seen the video? Because the video has been suppressed by the same criminal syndicate that protected Epstein for decades, that shredded his files, that arranged his “suicide,” that continues to redact the names of his pedophile clients from public documents under the fraudulent banner of “national security.” They are not protecting secrets. They are protecting themselves. Share The Truth About Cancer And this video is just one of many exhibits in the Epstein files that reveal ritualistic cannibalism. The grotesque punchline? One of Jeffrey Epstein’s favorite New York City restaurants, where he dined with power brokers and politicians, was literally named “Cannibal.” You cannot make this up. “They ate humans.” Those were the terrifying words spoken by 21-year-old model Gabriella Rico Jimenez after attending what she described as an “elite” party in 2009. Shortly after that night, she vanished and was never seen again. “Pizzagate” was not a conspiracy theory. It was a preview. The recent release of the Epstein files is the explosive vindication of every dismissed whisper, every suppressed instinct, every time you were told you were “crazy” or a “conspiracy theorist” for seeing the pattern. The elite’s secret language has been decoded by their own hand, in their own emails, and it spells out a truth so profoundly evil it was hiding in plain sight, disguised for years as nothing more than a bizarre takeout order. The menu was real. The ingredients were human.

Epstein and Associates = MONSTERS

These sick perverts who committed these heinous acts were not men and women with “poor impulse control”—they were predators who hunted children, recorded their own atrocities, and exchanged the footage like baseball cards. They were torturers who calibrated their sadism for maximum terror yield. They were cannibals who believed the flesh of the innocent conferred immortality. They were—they are—MONSTERS. Here’s an email with the subject: “CONFIDENTIAL: Jeffrey Epstein” written to a man named Edward which mentions two little girls being raped, strangled, and buried by the monster himself.

Warning:

Since Massie mentioned this and posted on

“I loved the torture video.”

Thanks for reading! This post is public, so feel free to share it. Together, we will wake up the Sleeping Giant and put a stop to the Satanic Child Traffickers!

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The Blackmail Machine: Epstein Was Mossad’s Greatest Asset

Let us be devastatingly clear: this depravity was never a hobby, not even a lucrative criminal enterprise. It was

His target?

A Few of Epstein’s Collaborators & Culprits

Howard Lutnick: The Island Guest

Trump’s Commerce Secretary didn’t just know Epstein. He

Les Wexner: The Demon-Haunted Billionaire

You know his name: Victoria’s Secret. Bath & Body Works. Abercrombie & Fitch. Nearly nine billion dollars. Epstein’s only client. Power of attorney over his entire fortune. And according to FBI files the DOJ tried to redact:

This is huge because it

Bob Kraft: The Patriots Owner Who Ran to Epstein for a Lawyer

Let us speak now of Robert Kraft. Eighty billion dollars. Six Super Bowls. A football empire built on discipline, teamwork, and the relentless pursuit of victory. His name adorns hospitals, universities, and Jewish community centers.

And Epstein coached Kraft and his people on what to say…

What did Epstein know about Robert Kraft that the rest of us do not?

Steve Bannon: The Populist’s Mask

He sold you the “populist revolution.” The swamp-drainer. The man who would burn the establishment to ash and dance on its smoldering ruins.

That stands in contrast to how Bannon has recently talked about Epstein, as the “key” to uncovering an international conspiracy among elites.

Epstein Blasphemed & Mocked Jesus Christ 😡

Buried in the files, beneath the flight logs and financial statements, beneath the redacted names and the DOJ’s carefully applied tape, lies an email that should infuriate you. Epstein wrote it. Epstein sent it. Epstein laughed at the God of the innocent while documenting his own damnation:

Whoops.

And then you have Pam Bondi.

Here is what Pam Bondi, Trump’s Attorney General, said to Congress when asked why her DOJ is not prosecuting the pedophiles:

That list. Those files.

And now you want us to focus on our 401(k). The Dow. The Nasdaq. The glorious, soaring stock market.

While children were being disemboweled on yachts.

But sure, Pam. Tell us more about our retirement accounts.

They’ve all reached out to Pam Bondi. To the DOJ.

Apparently, nobody’s interested.

The Final Choice: The Fire or The Altar

This is the terminal diagnosis. The system is not broken. It is a perfectly engineered machine, operating with ruthless, flawless precision toward its sole purpose…

read the full posting here

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