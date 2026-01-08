“The United States needs to stay out of Venezuela. Let the Venezuelan people determine their future. We don’t want other countries to choose our leaders--so we have to stop trying to choose theirs,”..
“It’s about the oil … again,” this is Tulsi Gabbard, now ODNI Director, this was in 2019.
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
That was 2019! Stop being dishonest. She knows WAY MORE now than she did , then. She would never say that now. No one who knows reality and truth would say that now.