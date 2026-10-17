Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump’s War 2.0 for America

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AwakeNotWoke's avatar
AwakeNotWoke
Oct 17

POTUS says there's "zero chance" he's replacing Susie Wiles. Hard to understand. She's not looksmaxxed. Does she know where the bodies are buried?

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Patricia's avatar
Patricia
Oct 17

Jennica Pounds aka Data Republican has just written a book called Unelected which traces the web or, as Mike Benz calls it, the blob back 400 years. It is worth reading. Escapekey has done the same in unbelievable detail on his substack 'The price of freedom is eternal vigilance' Also very worth reading. More people are becoming aware that our lives are controlled beyond our borders but I don't think people understand the full implications. A digital technocratic control grid is being constructed and is nearing completion. CBDC and digital ID will be the keys which lock us in and make participation in the global economy conditional upon compliance thus destroying all remnants of personal sovereignty. It will be a catastrophe.

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