The untrained 'CVS' idiots, people jamming that swab up your nostrils damaged lots of people for they were hitting the cribriform plate...usually it is out of reach but with that swab & an untrained
person, could do lots of damage; A fractured cribriform plate (anterior skull trauma) can result in leaking of cerebrospinal fluid into the nose and loss of sense of smell. It is a medical emergency
My sister is among the idiots who got "tested" just to "make sure" she wasn't sick even though she felt fine. Wore multiple masks, even when outside or alone in her car, and of course couldn't wait to get the injections either, or to take her 20 YO children to get it. Wouldn't listen to anything that wasn't on CNN. Parroted everything on MSM including insisting that HCQ "would kill you". It's literally unbelievable what the FAKE NEWS has done to destroy the world.
This is quite true. I had a colleague almost die from blood loss when a blood vessel was impaled and the blood loss could not be stopped (sounds like an artery was hit but I don’t know the physiology well enough to be certain). Nonetheless, It actually took surgery to repair the damage. Again, if anyone took the time to do ANY research they’d find that the PCR has its limits. Furthermore the way it was used to find Covid (ie numerous iterations to find something) was borderline criminal. Pax