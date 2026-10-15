Did this man on the right seek the man on the left to procure little girls for sexual issues? was he one in the Palm Beach Trump orbit and other high society men in US seeking pedophile Epstein for under-aged girls to fuck? how deep is the cover up? who is involved? how far?

Bimbos in pumps, blond ones, how come? can’t we find a more capable qualified Press Secretary? another FOX dolt? look at the moron you want now as Surgeon General? another FOX unqualified specious nincompoop? Drunkards, AWOL, dangerous people leading our premium agencies? how come? for loyalty? yes men?

Is it always about making money? enrichment? why has the Presidency come to this? I detested Biden’s time at bat but he blushes now…I see why. Hunter Biden, that perverted drug derelict, sexual deviant that the devil sent messages do not send him to hell as he would fuck up hell, even he Hunter, blushes…at the seeming corruption in Trump 2.0.

I mean, should the President have staffed his cabinet with morons and dolts from FOX News? based only on loyalty? Is the US a game show? they Apprentice? CNN, imagine banal CNN is better than FOX at present…you can get ‘some’ news from CNN…distasteful as CNN is…

DOGE disaster

ICE disaster

Iran lost war disaster

COVID lockdowns and Malone Bourla Pfizer et al. disaster

Epstein pedophilia cover up disaster

Tariffs disaster

Russia-Ukraine disaster

disaster of an economy

war un top of war disasters

all this? we voted for that?

I still support Trump and know the quagmire he is in, but all we see is self-enrichment or what looks like it…even if on the lips of the law, the edges but not illegal, it certainly is immoral and unethical etc. how come the entire House Republicans sit silent? just nod as bobble-heads. The Republican Senate? Silent? I want Trump to succeed for the nation succeeds but this term 2.0 is a pure disaster. Just pure disaster. All we get is bellicose and threats to attack nations and attacks on nations. We get rich sleazy people making more money inside Trump orbit. while real Americans struggle to get by. I do not support Democrats yet we need change, we do. anything else…we need a reset fast. we wasted 2 years. I do not know if the nation can withstand 2 more years of every day punitive bellicosity with arches and ball rooms when we did not vote for that…and threats…retribution…sorry but this is just a retribution administration. things democrats dreamed of doing this administration actually does! and I do not support. finding ways to outsmart and out scheme the rules and laws. I don’t support that as much as I like him.

Mr. President, get your house in order! Your legacy could be the worst POTUS USA has ever had! You already sit atop the 2 worst decisions and losses in US history 1) the deadly PCR-created fake non-pandemic COVID OWS lockdowns and deadly Bancel Bourla Malone Moderna Weissman Moncef Pfizer Hahn et al. non-sterilizing (moot as to transmission and infection), immune tolerance causing (IgG 4 antibody class switch), viral immune escape causing mRNA vaccine that your appointed RFK Jr. at HHS still will not withdraw from US market despite knowing it is ineffective and kills and 2) the failed lost war against Iran, what a devastating military decision. the worst arguably in US history. You still have time Sir, I stand with you but very dismayed. I pray the Lord clears your mind, grants you favor, and helps you make best decisions for USA. America remains among the greatest nations, let us save her. Mr. President, fix your house! legacy is key, you will have NONE! clean your cabinet, start over! See about the American people, not other people’s fevers in Middle East. Focus on Americans. You have not! By all metrics, your Trump 2.0 Presidency is a pure failure! And I am being generous! Yet I want you on Rushmore but I would not hire you to be dog catcher, using your phrase!

But I know you got it in you, I know you are a good capable person! So show the nation and world! what a POTUS SHOULD be!