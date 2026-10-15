Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump’s War 2.0 for America

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Dr. Paul Alexander
Oct 15

pay to play grift...https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/other/secret-documents-reveal-donors-behind-330-million-for-trumps-ballroom/ar-AA2ejkoM

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Dr. Paul Alexander
Oct 15

Trump now back tracks and cancels live stream of execution Nidal...Trump says government won’t livestream execution of Fort Hood shooter Nidal Hasan

Family members of Hasan’s victims will be able to watch in person, Trump said, nixing a plan announced by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to make the execution widely viewable.

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