I found this an interesting piece and topic and wanted to share. Great strategic posture POTUS Trump in maintaining this prior Biden et al. move to deploy in the Pacific. Well, let us agree the US military complex runs USA and makes these tactical strategic decisions, a POTUS follows. How the ‘now trained’ Philippine military handles the Typhon weapons systems and what POTUS Trump will do about it (how he will leverage it) will dictate how the game of deterrence in the Pacific theater will play out in the coming months and years. Trump is a strategist and relishes these situations. This one ‘nimbler’ missile system with extensive range gives Trump huge leverage in the region.

‘Russia, a close ally of China, also denounced the move. Russian President Vladimir Putin likened the deployment to that of Pershing II missile launchers in West Germany in 1983, a step that Soviet leaders at the time interpreted as a preparation for a pre-emptive strike on the Soviet Union by the West.’

‘The Typhon can fire two types of missiles. Tomahawk missiles bearing conventional warheads have a range of around 1,200 miles, putting into reach much of southeastern China along with the South China Sea and the Taiwan Strait. In the case of a Chinese invasion of Taiwan, such missiles could target air-defense and radar systems on the Chinese coast as well as the Chinese military’s control-and-command centers in Guangzhou and Nanjing.

The shorter-range Standard Missile 6, or SM-6, could target Chinese or other enemy ships and aircraft, and intercept cruise missiles and ballistic missiles fired at U.S. interests. Army officials have said that it is the only missile in the U.S. arsenal capable of intercepting, at least in late flight, the hypersonic missiles that both China and Russia have been testing.’

China Is Enraged By This U.S. Missile System - WSJ

Gabriele Steinhauser

March 25, 2025 11:00 pm ET

A new U.S. missile system deployed in the Philippines puts key Chinese military and commercial hubs within striking distance and hands President Trump an early test of his commitment to deterring Chinese aggression against American allies in Asia.

Last year, the U.S. Army moved the Typhon Missile System, which can fire missiles as far as 1,200 miles, to a base on Luzon Island in the northern Philippines. It is the first time since the Cold War that the U.S. military has deployed a land-based launching system with such a long range outside its borders.

The Typhon, military experts say, is part of a broader strategic repositioning by the American military as it seeks to counter Beijing’s huge buildup of intermediate- and long-range missiles in the Pacific.

In the event of a conflict with China, land-based missile systems such as the Typhon could be central to defending key U.S. allies such as the Philippines, which has clashed with China over Beijing’s claims to nearly all of the South China Sea, and Taiwan, which Beijing has threatened to take, by force if necessary.

The Chinese government has responded to the Typhon’s deployment with alarm, rebuking the U.S. and the Philippines for fueling what it called an arms race.’

___