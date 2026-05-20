issues do not abuse women further…

Please, NO Ivermectin or similar for vaginal issues please…you grifted enough.

That photo above is what this is all about, all the insanity around us.

And this one…

and I ask for this one below, next…possible or not possible? I say it is. Could well be. But major fixes need to be done, a cleaned out administration, jailing of some, admission of failure and blame for the deadly OWS lockdowns and Malone mRNA vaccine, full open transparent explicit release of all Epstein linked, proper punishment for Noem et al. for the deadly ICE madness, and full sorrow for the killing of the Iranian children via our missiles in Minab, etc. Withdrawal of US from Iran bombing brining troops home safe, see suggestions below.

Today, I maintain, as much as I am dissatisfied and dismayed by some of his actions, and reject them as plain wrong, I praise for some that are really superb, and I say peace to POTUS Trump and safety and success and I pray the Lord grants favor so that he can do the right things.

So what is wrong with my vagina? Well…yours…I do not have one. But this is a serious discussion to be had and not an opportunity for hucksters snake oil salespeople (many popped up in the fraud fake PCR created non-pandemic COVID with the deadly unsafe Malone Bourla Bancel Pfizer et al. mRNA vaccine) to abuse women seeking proper adaptive safe products as part of their health and well-being…women experience serious symptoms and ill effects and all they seek is reputable safe tried and tested products. No, not ivermectin or hydroxychloroquine or the like. Let’s get real for once. And honest for once.

And no this is not for you ‘she-men’ fake transvestite pedophile sleezy rapist homosexuals disguising as women really seeking to rape women and little kids. Really liking anal penis in anus sex but cannot admit it so pretend to be a woman. All you Lia type frauds and that sicko Bruce Jenner freak show who is a real man but a pervert. A deviant we give/gave attention to.

I find an interesting article so I share, and important information for females out there. We need one for men too…

Start here…

‘Experiencing vaginal discomfort and dryness? Maybe you need a $30 VMagic vulva balm. Does sex feel uncomfortable? A $115 vibrating massager, sold by The Pelvic People, claims to ease “intimacy-related tension and anxiety.” To prevent recurring UTIs, there are Mineral Undies; to “reduce pressure around your pelvis,” there is pain-free underwear. If you suffer from recurrent bacterial vaginosis, Happy V and Bonafide say they have pills to break the cycle. If you’re not sure what you suffer from, Evvy can provide you with a $496 at-home microbiome and UTI test and a “vaginal health coach.”

The wellness crusade has come for the vagina.

While the market isn’t new (Lysol was advertised as a douche in the 1920s, and who can forget Goop’s jade egg?), the conversations around vaginal health have gotten louder on social media.

It’s happening on podcasts, too: Meghan Trainor has discussed pelvic pain, saying she had to “ice myself” after having sex. Last month, Ilana Glazer shared her own 20-year pelvic pain struggle. And companies have responded. According to some estimates, the vaginal health market is projected to double, or even triple, in the next decade.

Some products come across as novelty items, like Kourtney Kardashian’s Lemme Play Gummies and Hygiene Hero’s Vipstick Serum. But many others target vaginal pain, purporting to address what has long been a misunderstood and understudied aspect of women’s health. In some cases, experts say, the products can help treat certain symptoms and provide some relief. In others, they can have no effect at all, target the wrong issue or even complicate existing conditions.

“The wellness industry booms around the gaps in women’s health knowledge,” said Dr. Jocelyn Fitzgerald, an assistant professor of obstetrics, gynecology and reproductive sciences at the University of Pittsburgh. “So where there’s a lack of research and options, a lot of pseudoscience fills its place, and women are left to their own devices to figure things out.”

‘Oh my goodness, what is wrong with me?’

For two years, Maya Roy, now 19 and a student at the University of Connecticut, had constant, searing pain in her vagina that she said felt like “a swarm of bees attacking.” It wasn’t a bacterial or yeast infection — she’d been swabbed for each at least 10 times. She was told by one gynecologist that her symptoms, including severe menstrual cramps, were from panic attacks and was prescribed an antidepressant. “I would go to class and I would try my best, but sitting in those chairs just was terrible,” Ms. Roy said. She added, “Every day I would drive home crying, thinking, ‘Oh my goodness, what is wrong with me?’” Ms. Roy said she had already been to more than a dozen different gynecologists — not an uncommon experience, experts say — when the vaginal wellness ads started appearing in her browser windows and on Reddit: boric acid suppositories, maca root, omega-3s, vaginal probiotics. “I basically bought out the whole pharmacy,” Ms. Roy said, estimating that she spent about $450 on various products. Social media has sparked a major increase in direct-to-consumer products propelled by vague biomedical language — phrases like “OB-GYN backed,” or “evidence-based,” said Cecilia Martínez-Plaza, a Ph.D. candidate at New York University who studies patient-led health movements. For women who are uncomfortable seeking vaginal health care, targeted posts may be their only source for medical information.

How we choose health experts to talk to. Times reporters often spend weeks interviewing doctors, researchers and other health professionals to help report an article. We seek leaders in their fields, watch out for conflicts of interest and try to get a variety of viewpoints.

Here’s more on our process.

A personal recommendation from someone on social media can be easier to trust than a pharmaceutical ad, Ms. Martínez-Plaza said. And the claims are hard to disprove. “Just because we don’t have the data doesn’t mean it doesn’t work,” she said. To make it even murkier, vaginal wellness products are often regulated as cosmetics, and the Food and Drug Administration generally does not approve them before they go on the market. Sometimes, the claims cross a line and make the products sound more like drugs or medical devices. Over the past couple of years, the F.D.A. has issued warning letters to manufacturers selling vaginal gels and moisturizers advertised to treat infections, a douche claiming to relieve symptoms of bacterial vaginosis, CBD tampons purporting to treat menstrual pain and vaginal microbiome testing kits intended to diagnose conditions.

A Perfect Storm

At some point in their lifetime, anywhere from 10 to 30 percent of women will experience vulvovaginal pain. In Reddit threads and private Facebook groups, women commiserate about feeling hopeless and how, in some cases, they have been dismissed by doctors. A study published in JAMA Network Open last year found that more than half of all patients with vulvovaginal disorders considered stopping care because of negative experiences with practitioners. Even worse, said Elizabeth Hintz, an assistant professor of health communication at the University of Connecticut, nearly half of all people who have these symptoms never seek help in the first place. Part of the issue is the historical lack of data. The National Institutes of Health estimates that it spends just 10 percent of its budget on women’s health research, with the majority of this funding going toward cancer, H.I.V. and AIDS, and pregnancy. What’s more, the path to better vaginal health care may be narrowing further. As a result of the Trump administration’s crackdown on diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives and policies, Dr. Hintz said she and other researchers are hesitant to use certain language in federal grant applications — words and phrases like “women,” “health disparity” and “sex” — which she worries could only exacerbate the problem. It’s a perfect storm, Dr. Hintz said, “where people can innovate and sell solutions to problems that the country, the health care system, the federal government and the N.I.H. refuse to study.” In an email to The Times, N.I.H. press secretary Emily G. Hilliard said that the “N.I.H. is deeply committed to advancing women’s health and improving health outcomes for women across the country. N.I.H. supports research focused on sex-specific health questions, including areas unique to women such as maternal health, gynecologic health and diseases that disproportionately affect women.” Dr. Danielle Luciano, a professor and chair of the department of obstetrics and gynecology at the University of Connecticut, said she constantly has patients trying different supplements or asking about things they find online. “It’s because we don’t have cures for any of this stuff,” she said. When a doctor doesn’t have a straightforward answer like “giving you amoxicillin to cure your ear infection,” she continued, then patients are going to look elsewhere. Even with limited treatments, seeking a diagnosis is essential for treating chronic vulvovaginal pain, Dr. Fitzgerald said. “It’s still important to make sure that what you’re treating is correct.” Putting on a vulva balm might relieve some discomfort, she explained, “but you want to make sure that you don’t have a more insidious condition.” After being referred to a vulvar specialist last year, Ms. Roy was finally diagnosed with neuroproliferative vestibulodynia, an excess of nerve endings in the vaginal opening. Though the diagnosis was a relief, the pain still kept her awake at night. She was prescribed two antidepressants that can be used off label for nerve-related pain and a muscle relaxation cream, but none helped, she said. Her doctor recommended surgery to remove tissue and the excess of nerves from the vaginal opening, which she had just last week. While Ms. Roy has high hopes that the surgery will help, she wonders if she’ll ever feel “normal when it comes to intimacy.” “I’ve kind of just accepted the situation,” she said. “But I’m still annoyed that I had to deal with all of this in the first place.” https://www.nytimes.com/2026/05/19/well/vaginal-health-wellness-products.html?unlocked_article_code=1.jlA.HEhG.Z5MG4ey8UeCZ&smid=url-share

How the Trump-Xi meeting became ‘the shrinking summit’

President Donald Trump’s ambitions for his summit with Chinese leader Xi Jinping have shrunk from ‘grand bargain’ to a plea for help in reopening the Strait of Hormuz and a push for small trade deals.

Start my suggestions (and some others) here:

US has ‘burned through’ billions of dollars’ worth of critical weapons supplies in the Iran war, report claims

The conflict has already cost the United States more than $30 billion, according to a study conducted by the American Enterprise Institute’

I again offer steps US can take to pivot the US military to the 21st century asymmetric war posture (clearly as what has been done here has failed) and my view on steps POTUS Trump can take to solve this devastating clusterfuck of a war:

First, 4 urgent points worth considering to enhance, upgrade the military’s ability to meet and overcome the enemy of today and tomorrow:

‘First, the United States needs to invest in counter-drone technologies, like those that Ukraine has developed in its war against Russia. The lack of such defenses is one reason that the vaunted U.S. Navy has been unable to prevent the closure of a vital waterway, the Strait of Hormuz.

Second, the United States needs more of its own cheap, disposable weapons like one-way attack drones and unmanned ships. Although much of the war in Ukraine has been fought by mass-produced drones, the Pentagon is pouring money into much more complex equipment, including pilotless “wingmen” that can fly alongside a piloted plane.

Third, the country needs larger and more flexible industrial capacity. Until recently, a single factory made all of America’s Tomahawk cruise missiles, and there is a constant shortage of Patriot missile interceptors. Congress should pass laws that help the private sector build up its manufacturing capacity. The Pentagon, for its part, needs to stop buying so many of its weapons from just five big weapons makers and start betting on dynamic tech companies that can quickly adapt.

Lastly, the United States needs to collaborate with other industrialized democracies. Mr. Trump’s pleas for help in reopening the Strait of Hormuz from the very allies he spurned at the start of the war is just the latest proof that America can’t go it alone. In the years ahead, keeping pace with China’s economic and military expansion will require collaborating with like-minded democracies.’

If USA homeland was attacked, I would help defend it, personally, I will take up arms, if it were attacked, if Canada were attacked or my home island nation but that did not occur here, Iran did not attack USA and we do not go bombing another nation to ‘help out another in its bombing’ or ‘in case they ever attacked’ or based on a supposition or theoretical risk especially when our own US intelligence said no attack was imminent and that Iran had no nuclear weapons and was not near completing one and posed no imminent threat. Our own intelligence. I guess this is why Tulsi DNI was placed on the naughty chair day one of the bombing.

I am totally against what USA did here with Israel. I want POTUS Trump to bring our precious troops home, no more blood shed all sides

My proposed solution I offer to POTUS Trump to get out of this Iran war that we the US wrongfully started and given that it seems the US is being held hostage by Iran and now trapped and desperately seeks a way out (given today, after 2 months of bombing of Iran, they have intact and by all accounts have grown stronger as

1)the Iranian brutal regime remains in place and some argue with even more hardliners

2)their ballistic and drone assets are largely intact

3)they retain their enriched uranium (60%) that could be taken to weapons grade (90%)

4) HAMAS and Hezbollah and other terror assets remain and

5)they now control the Straits of Hormuz (when prior to bombing they did not)…having our US sailors mill around warship decks playing shuffleboard…

My 16 point resolution plan (as a simple lay person interested in no more blood shed and US leading the way to solve this, despite US have a wrongful role in initiating this clusterfuk):

1)that POTUS Trump must fire functional dry-drunk sexual predator SECDEF Hegseth immediately (and the other drunkard deer-in-the-headlight FBI head Kash Patel, what an embarrassment) for badly misguiding POTUS Trump into this wrong Iran war

Do not forget this lady in the pedophilia issues, may have explaining to do under oath sometime?:

2)POTUS Trump to declare a victory, and say that you accomplished what you sought to e.g. degraded Iran’s military, reduced its capacity to wage war with neighbors etc., and take an off-ramp; if they say in media that you lost, accept that for you did actually; if they say the bombing was illegal and wrong, accept it for it was

3)The US to end the bombing now and military presence around Iran

4)Remove the Iran port blockade by US; Iran to release and not militarize the Strait of Hormuz immediately; no blockage of the Red Sea; no attacks on commercial shipping or any types by Iranian gun boats

5)bring all precious US troops home now; maybe get some additional concessions to exchange any spies or people held both sides…win win if possible.

6)apologize for the deaths by the US missiles of the 170 little girls in Minab…that was a mistake (I cannot think it was deliberate so will not say that or entertain it unless I can be shown this) yet tragic, very painful; admit it if we were at fault for the healing to begin

7)Iran to pay USA for our dead soldiers and we to pay them for their dead children and innocents. The war was wrong. We have to compensate each other

8)USA and Iran us to return to the negotiating table, and fire idiots Kushner and Witkoff, two of the biggest negotiator clowns in history.

9)consider crippling economic sanctions for 5 years on the nuclear issue on Iran yet the debate must begin now as to why Iran must not have a nuclear weapon and why they COULD, given other nations are allowed to; lift any economic sanctions on commercial issues in the economy so that they can have economic growth and rebuild their infrastructure; Iran to agree to work collaboratively and peacefully for the next 15 years with the United States as a partner, with routine bi-annual high-level meetings (issues around trade, economies, military, security etc.)

10)work to get Iran to transfer the enriched uranium to China or Russia with joint yearly inspections including the USA where USA must sign on and be a partner to the inspections…China, Russia and USA to inspect…and UN agency…but Iran retains ownership, its theirs. But not to build bombs. At the same time, get Israel to sign on to the NPT and declare the weapons they may (or may not) have…

11)Iran to declare no building of a nuclear weapon for 10 to 15 years as a bargaining tool; all nations Iran, Israel, Pakistan et al. to commit to and agree to never use nuclear weapons on any neighbors

12)Iran to declare no support of HAMAS or Hezbollah or other terror assets e.g. Houthis, Islamic Jihad, Wahabists, Salafists etc. in Middle East and for good; end that

13)US to leave Iran’s oil and assets and resources alone, it belongs to Iran. Same for all nations in the world e.g. Greenland, Canada, Venezuela etc.

14)put on table that the US will reduce military bases in Middle East by half to 80% to complete as a negotiating tool etc.

15)USA and Iran to commit to no military attacks on Iran for 15 years. Iran to agree to no attacks on Israel or United States for 15 years (homeland or territories or bases etc.). Ideally a commitment by all sides to do this forever. No attacks forever. Forever where Israel is to be safe and Iran and all nations in the region.

16)Iran and US to enter into bi-lateral workable financial and energy resource deals and projects over the long-term to drive jobs in both nations e.g. US can commit to help develop Iran’s energy infrastructure while Iran commits to supply as need may be, the US with any energy oil and gas needs etc. Again, another piece to add to negotiations to help it.

These are my preliminary suggestions to be iterated, added to etc., what are yours?

Long live USA, greatest nation, long live the stars and stripes flag, our nation, our military, peoples, long live our POTUS, & I continue to want Trump’s success! I want God to grant Trump favor and gracious mercy and help him! Give him success, and that means not by war, but by doing the right thing here! Bring them home!

Also, Steve’s response was to this article I shared (and that photo next is some precision bombing of our bases in Kuwait (rendered it now inoperable as radars etc. blown up) by Iran, for a nation that the Trump administration is obliterated and has NOTHING’):

“We may not want to admit it in the US and the Trump administration but: “China is America’s Military Equal Now And In Any Future Fight, Marine General Warns

Faced with the rapidly growing China threat, the U.S. has to start hardening its bases now, said Marine Lt. Gen. Stephen Sklenka.”

The Iran was has shown the limits today of America’s military power and the weaknesses. It is shocking.