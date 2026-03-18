Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Dr. Paul Alexander
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that poll is problematic for the White House...when Bush was bombing Iraq he has near 90% approval and support no doubt dropped to single digits when the truth became known. that ushered in Ovomit. the shariah POTUS.

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