If 5% of that statement is correct, it is indeed very troubling. That the public would think this when the troops are in field and the POTUS has committed them. What is your view? No doubt, Trump’s decision to befriend this monster and that orbit is something he must regret today. I still stand by that he did not molest and rape or interfere with any under-aged girls like the others linked to Epstein did. I do think Pom Pom Pam Bambi and Kash Patel had ONE job, that is to shut down Epstein inquiry as does RFK Jr. and Makary et al., that is to cover up mRNA vaccine harm and expand it. Not pull it. Those in Trump 2.0 per position in cabinet et al. are there for a reason…

Half of Americans believe Trump bombed Iran because of Epstein files

Speculation US president started conflict as a distraction spreads across political spectrum

Poll: Half of Americans believe Trump bombed Iran because of the Epstein files

The posters cover walls across Washington DC. Donald Trump’s war in Iran is not “Operation Epic Fury”, its official name, but it is “Operation Epstein Fury”.

Another sign shows a picture of an American serviceman killed in the conflict, standing in front of the Stars and Stripes. “Cody Khork did not have to die fighting Iran for the Epstein class”, it reads.

I do not believe anything anyone says re Epstein and what they ‘were actually doing’...they all knew he was fucking little girls and all around him were and the entire set up was to procure little

girls so all of them you see hanging with him and flew with him and went to his island had one aim, at some point, direct or indirect, get access to little girls to rape and sodomize and likely little boys too

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