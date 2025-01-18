There are sick whackos in USA and even after Trump has won, the rhetoric by the left and the radicals and RINOs and television talking head haters etc. is even worse. These beasts are putting 47 at risk. It must stop.

You will be in la la land to have not seen this coming, that the risk to him is there and would be big, and there is no way the SS could have kept him safe after what you saw happened prior with the pony-tail crew leading the security.

Thank God they understood the risk and threats and moved him indoors.

I am not a rich guy, I am a baby, less than middle class and was stunned by the cost of the tickets for the inaugural balls, it is ridiculous and segregating rich from poor. I will not be one of the rich class sitting inside. I am hoping that the Trump world finds a way to get fly over, blue collar, hard working tax payer people, some, to be inside to witness this special occasion, and not only the uber rich class. It is the poor, the lower and middle class that elected 47 and they must have a chance to play.

I wish 47 the greatest inauguration and that he comes out swinging, with peace, safety, best health, for his family and he, and he does all he said he would, and he does make America great again! I trust him and stand with him.

MAGA!