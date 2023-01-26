The Wolf: recall I have been warning about the wolf, telling you arm up, get trained, arm your daughters, the wolf is no longer scared of COVID so is coming out, be warned! Biden is bring many into US
This is a terrorist attack, I will call it before pusillanimous putrid media, hiding the wolf, I warn, school your daughter on the wolf, he loves blond blue eyed girls, looks 12 yrs, is actually 30
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/21164926/one-person-dead-four-injured-church-samurai-sword-spain/
Biden is continuing Obama’s reign, flooding America with more wolves. Be warned.
Do not forget what was happening pre-COVID or BC, not before Christ, before COVID:
The Republicans do nothing about it. All they are concerned about is what Committtees they
will be on. What does it matter, if we have NO Country. Our Country is living a LIE.
That's the consequences of a Fraudulent 2020 Election. Watch WarRoom and you will see
how the illegal aliens are flooding our Country. Catholic Charities and other Churches are
given money by our Federal Government (taxpayers money) to house and relocate these
people who sponge off of the United States. What a joke our country has become. I can't
wait until it implodes.
I think you’re right that many coming across our border will be tapped and subsidized to create havoc and perhaps sabotage and insurgency. Of course there’ll be lone wolves doing what they know best....all these coming amidst the actual refugees