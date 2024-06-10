‘THE ‘WONDER-FUL’ WORLD OF DISNEY AND THE UNITED STATES DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE

Chart of companies owned by Disney

What does Disney, “The Most Magical Place on Earth” have to do with the United States Department of Defense? The mission of The Walt Disney Company is to entertain, inform and inspire people around the world through the power of storytelling. The mission of the Department of Defense (DOD) is to provide the military forces needed to deter war, and to protect the security of the United States.

Between 1941 and 1945, during World War II, Disney was involved in the production of propaganda films for the U.S. government (Navy, the Treasury Department, and the Army Air Forces). At the request of the U.S. Government, Disney produced films that were anti-German as well as anti-Japanese. Disney portrayed both Axis nations as having leaders who had no morals and were self-obsessed. All of this pro-American war “propaganda” was used for the sole purpose of swaying public opinion and increasing public support for the war. It was undoubtedly a symbiotic relationship…a partnership.

Today, Disney is a behemoth and their storytelling ability is child’s play. Disney owns many giant brands including: ESPN (80%), ABC, 21st Century Fox and Marvel Studios to name a few. In fact, Disney’s revenue for 2022 was $82.72 billion making it larger than 47 of the 50 United States, ranking it third behind only California and New York. I wonder, could this be why the DOD would continue its intertwined nature with Disney? After all, the Disney/DOD affair didn’t end in 1945. Today in 2024, the Department of Defense occupies and maintains land, land it owns, at Walt Disney World, Orlando Florida. It is the only Armed Forces Recreation Center in the continental United States.

Furthermore, in January 2022, Disney created the position of Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, overseeing corporate communications, government relations and global public policy. Disney named former Pentagon Press Secretary Geoff Morrell to the post. In April 2022, Kristina Schake was chosen by Disney as its new Executive Vice President of Global Communications. Schake headed the Covid-19 vaccine education campaign of the Biden Administration. Disney’s own website refers to her as “working at the nexus of government, media, business, entertainment, and technology.”

Geoff welcomed Kristina, “ideally suited for this important role and to help me integrate communications with government relations, public policy, and corporate social responsibility into a new Corporate Affairs team. Together…we will help the world’s greatest storytelling company engage even more effectively with our many stakeholders around the world.”

Could this symbiotic relationship, between the government (DOD) and behemoth Disney help us better understand the hell-bent Covid propaganda touted by the mainstream media? Propaganda that divided the country into two camps: Vaccinated and Unvaccinated. Propaganda that accused the unvaccinated of having no morals and being self-obsessed. Propaganda that referred to the unvaccinated as Granny-killers. Propaganda suggesting the unvaccinated should be fined, jailed or worse. Propaganda that was responsible for roughly 83% of the country getting vaccinated. Propaganda that clearly swayed public opinion and increased public support for the lockdowns, vaccine and mask mandates.

Makes you wonder if Disney, “the world’s greatest storytelling company”, is still telling the stories that align with the mission of the DOD? Is Disney merely a propaganda machine? Why did Disney hire former government actors Morrell and Schake? Do these things just happen or are they by design? Was Disney/DOD behind the Covid propaganda?

Today, I begin to know how Alice felt, as she chased after the White Rabbit and fell into the rabbit hole…it’s a deep, ominous dark hole…a long fall to “Wonderland".’

